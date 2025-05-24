MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Merch May Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Character Design

Though it's not the clearest image, a photo of a Masters of the Universe statue may give us our first full look at Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man character design...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 24, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Filming on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie is still taking place in London, and while we have seen quite a few set photos of star Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, we have yet to see him in full He-Man mode.

Some photos of Mattel's display at the recent Licensing Expo have now been shared online, and the statue might just give is our first look at the character design for Galitzine's take on Eternia's muscle-bound protector, who Adam transforms into when he holds aloft his magic sword and says... you know the rest!

Though it's difficult to make out the statue's facial features, If you look closely at the base, you'll notice that it bears the movie's title treatment. This would obviously indicate that this is official tie-in merch, and not based on any previous animated or live-action incarnation of the character.

Hopefully, a clearer look at the statue will be shared online soon. For now, you can check out the display photos at the links below along with some recent set videos of Galitzine and co-star Camila Mendes in costume as Adam and Teela.

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/24/2025, 7:42 AM
FIRST!!!
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/24/2025, 8:32 AM
@ObserverIO - ?si=DB_ELKrKc9doWtql
MadThanos
MadThanos - 5/24/2025, 7:44 AM
Not bad... Not bad.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/24/2025, 7:52 AM
@MadThanos - I like the classic packaging too. very nice touch.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/24/2025, 7:50 AM
Camila Mendez is crazy fine. my goodness.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 5/24/2025, 8:04 AM
... What statue? Skeletor? Or the blatant He-Man from the cartoon?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/24/2025, 8:09 AM
@BritishMonkey - The blatant He-Man from the cartoon with the live-action movie's logo on its base?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/24/2025, 8:10 AM
@BritishMonkey -

He's talking about the blatant cartoon He-Man that goes with the "retro play" display beside it.

It's also obvious it's not from the movie because the chest straps and gauntlets are completely different from what you can see in the promotional image from the movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/24/2025, 8:04 AM
Statue and poster art two diffenrt things how they look in movie Still hold judgment until trailer is out
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/24/2025, 8:20 AM
It's not as if this is such an in-demand project that they need to keep it a secret; needless hype-building angle.

