Masters Of The Universe Producers Break Silence On Failed Sony, Netflix Movies; New Look At Reboot Released

As we first revealed on Toonado.com, Entertainment Weekly's latest cover story puts the spotlight on Masters of the Universe, offering a new look at the movie's leads. The spotlight is mostly on He-Man and Teela, though Man-At-Arms is also featured in some newly shared stills.

The site has also shared some insights into what fans can expect from the movie, confirming that we won't spend a huge amount of time with the young Prince Adam before the Sorceress of Grayskull is tasked with sending him to Earth by his mother, Queen Marlena.

When we first meet Adam as a child, he's more interested in dancing around and "making a fool out of himself" than participating in arms training. Writer Chris Butler explained, "We see that he is a little bit different in this world full of aggressively healthy buff people. He's a bit of a weed. He doesn't feel like he belongs in this place, and there's a very good reason for that."

Stranded in Oklahoma without his sword and no way home, Nicholas Galitzine says that, when we pick up with Adam as an adult, "[His life on Earth] is a little soulless, it's a little mundane, it's devoid of colour and life. It's frustrating, because Adam feels like he sees the best in people, he wants the best for people, but it doesn't feel like any of that is reciprocated for him."

Stuck with a "feeling of not really belonging anywhere," Adam forms a "cocoon to remove [himself] from the possibility of feeling and being disappointed and hoping. Eventually, after 15 years, he's really a shadow of a person. He's lost hope. And so we meet him in quite a depressive sort of place."

Fortunately, it's then that Teela tracks him down, bringing Adam back home, where he can take the fight to the evil Skeletor and finally take his place as the rightful champion of Grayskull (even if he doesn't initially seem to have what it takes).

Previous versions of Masters in the Universe were in development at Sony Pictures and Netflix, with To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo and West Side Story's Kyle Allen attached to the role of He-Man at various points.

However, according to producer Todd Black, "Nobody was ever cast. When it was at Sony, there was a particular name that everybody liked who was of the moment — and [the same thing happened] at Netflix — but nothing ultimately."

His fellow producer, Jason Blumenthal, added, "Here's the real reality: Some of them had the body, some of them had the acting chops. I don't know anyone that could've done it the way Nick did it, because not only did he fully commit, his body transformation was 100-percent real. There are no tricks, there are no pills, there are no...nothing. I sat there with him for months. He did it old school."

The duo repeatedly said that the success of Barbie is what led to Masters of the Universe finally becoming a reality at Amazon MGM Studios, and said on numerous occasions that they see the movie as one that will appeal to all demographics. Time will tell on that front.

Check out this new look at Masters of the Universe below.

They have the power! ⚡

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes are He-Man and Teela for a new generation. The @mastersmovie stars take us inside their epic transformations as they bring the iconic characters to life in EW’s latest cover story: https://t.co/ELys4OtlUO… pic.twitter.com/pSYFfrzT5q — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 14, 2026 New look at Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes and Idris Elba in ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.’



In theaters June 5.



Source: https://t.co/z2GU3r8HiQ pic.twitter.com/Ca4pEUqfqG — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) April 14, 2026

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.