MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Nicholas Galitzine Says Reboot Will Move Away From Cartoon's Campy Tone

Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as the new He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe live-action movie and the actor suggests this take won't borrow too heavily from what's come before. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

After what felt like endless delays and false starts, we're finally going to get a live-action Masters of the Universe movie in theaters next year. Nicholas Galitzine is playing He-Man and Suicide Squad and Morbius star Jared Leto will transform into the evil Skeletor. 

The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) recently caught up with Galitzine and asked if he's been watching the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon and, if so, how that compares to the upcoming movie. 

"I have, yeah. Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time," the actor explained. "But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves."

"And we’re very much treating our script as as Bible, you know. But it’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people," Galitzine continued. "It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans."

The decision to veer away from the animated series' tone will be good news for some and an unwelcome departure for others. Embracing the silliness might have served Masters of the Universe well, but getting too serious could lead to mixed results based on past experience.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is helming the movie about Eternia's greatest warrior and the filmmaker has also tapped Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

They recently joined a cast that includes Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Knight's collaborator on Wildwood, Chris Butler (ParaNorman), penned the latest draft of the screenplay. David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Neem previously took a crack at it. 

He-Man gained widespread popularity through the animated television series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985, spawning a vast array of merchandise, comic books, and a cult following. Netflix rebooted the property with 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 1/5/2025, 12:13 PM
I’m slightly alarmed to hear that they’re not gonna use the campy tone, which was most of the fun of the original series. I still remain optimistic, just hope they don’t get too self serious.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 12:13 PM
Good! Synder cut or GTFO
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/5/2025, 12:17 PM
i just hope they don't undercut tela and try to make he-man the central charcter of the story.
User Comment Image
DARKNYTE2323
DARKNYTE2323 - 1/5/2025, 12:19 PM
The 2002 series and the current series headed by Kevin Smith are anything but campy. They're definitely made for adults. Several deaths that have occurred like Motherboard, Adam, Hordak. If they match the tone of the current cartoon, I'll be a happy man.
epc1122
epc1122 - 1/5/2025, 12:19 PM
A new interpretation??? Oh nnnnnoooooo, this is the worst news ever!! lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 12:31 PM
@epc1122 - truly awful

It’s unfortunate we are getting a new take on this property that has had its own versions of the characters & such from the beginning , even from the toyline

I’m sure we’ll hear about complaints of not being accurate soon enough 😉
epc1122
epc1122 - 1/5/2025, 12:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I know right, the sword might be too long or too short and it will ruin people’s childhood as if they can’t go back and watch the original show lol 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@epc1122 - lol yep.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 12:20 PM
Makes sense imo.

I am glad that he’s atleast looking at the 80’s cartoon and is even atleast aware of the comics and other takes…

I hope the movie and him also have taken inspiration from the 2002 cartoon since I always felt like that take could make a good film aswell.

?feature=shared

Anyway I’m still not fully sold on Galitzine for the role (I can see him as Adam but not He-Man) but I like the rest of the cast ,even Jared Leto as Skeletor since I think he could pull that off.

Also I thought Bumblebee was enjoyable so having Travis Knight at the helm gives me some faith.
epc1122
epc1122 - 1/5/2025, 12:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 2002 he-man was prob my favorite version of he-man but I do hope they have some of the music from the original show. That music really hits home for me. I would imagine that there’s some cgi to enhance the actors look so there’s some differentiation to Adam and he-man, maybe prosthetics? I don’t want the characters to look too much like each other. I liked how in Shazam there are two completely different actors but he-man has always been the same. Really excited for the movie as he-man has always been one of my favorite characters. Superman, he-man, and Voltron are top on my list of upcoming movies to see.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/5/2025, 12:20 PM
User Comment Image
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 1/5/2025, 12:23 PM
If they stuck to the tone of the old Cartoon Network reboot show, I'd be okay with that.

I still am not happy about some of the casting decisions they've made. I like Idris Elba as an actor but was hoping Hollywood would've finally gotten a clue and gotten off of this race-swapping kick. Nope. 2025 and still thinking we "need" this stuff. Idris, actually, could've been a good Scare-Glow and rivaled Tony Todd's performance but nope.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/5/2025, 12:26 PM
It’s sucks that Taika Waititi became such a massive assclown bc his take on Thor: Ragnarok- in terms tone, atheistic and humor-would’ve been the perfect way to adapt MoU to the big screen today.

Unfortunately he ruined everything good about Ragnarok by dumping out the massive slopfest that was Love and Thunder.

No one wants a serious version of He-Man and Kevin Smith alrwady proved that a “modern reimagining” of the property isn’t the way to go either.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/5/2025, 12:35 PM
Not really gonna be He-Man then is it
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/5/2025, 12:40 PM
Not a good sign.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 1/5/2025, 12:41 PM
That's too bad, was hoping to see the live action version of this...
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@EgoEgor - This would make me SO happy
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/5/2025, 12:55 PM
Damn
Moltenman
Moltenman - 1/5/2025, 1:11 PM
Nothing against Goat Man but why not beast man and Mer man. They were Skeletors OG henchmen. I am glad they are using Tri clips and Trap Jaw though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 1:16 PM
@Moltenman - they might still be in the movie and these are the ones they have just cast

