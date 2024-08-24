HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's International Release Date Has Been Revealed (And It's Coming VERY Soon)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man's second trailer helped change a lot of minds and, while there's still not a huge amount of buzz surrounding the reboot, it at least feels like there's a chance it will surprise fans.

Weirdly, no release date has been announced for the movie but the cat might be out of the bag courtesy of an international distributor. They say the movie is heading to Indian theaters on Friday, September 13.

PVR INOX Pictures is "the largest independent distributor of foreign language films in India," and if it's being released there as soon as next month, we have to believe this date will apply to other international locations as well (though August 30 is another date we've seen floating around online).

We'd say it's likely that, despite releasing in theaters overseas, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is getting a Digital release in the U.S. and may skip the big screen altogether.

During a recent interview, Hellboy: The Crooked Man director Brian Taylor (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) made it clear he isn't looking to imitate what's come before with this new movie.

"I don’t think in terms of 'it’s a reboot' or trying to start a new franchise – this isn’t content, it’s a movie that needs to stand on its own," the filmmaker explained. "Nobody wants to see a cheap knock-off of a Guillermo del Toro $100-million movie. This is going back to the young Hellboy where he was really more of the plumber who’s going to fix your monster problem."

"This wandering, sarcastic, soulful, smoking guy who stumbles on supernatural hauntings and occurrences and helps out as best he can," Taylor added. "If Mike [Mignola] feels like for the first time he sees his guy on screen, then I feel like we’ve succeeded."

Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past.

Brian Taylor directs Hellboy: The Crooked Man from a script by Mike Mignola and Chris Golden. The cast is led by Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, and Adeline Rudolph playing Bobbie Jo Song. We'll also see Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set to be released later this year.