ABIGAIL Star Melissa Barrera Falls For The Creature In Her Closet In Charming First Trailer For YOUR MONSTER

Vertical has released the first trailer for a new horror comedy titled Your Monster, which stars Scream and Abigail actress Melissa Barrera in the lead role as a woman who falls for the literal monster in her closet.

Directed, written and produced by Caroline Lindy, this Beauty and the Beast-inspired tale is based on Lindy's short of the same name, and also stars Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan and Kayla Foster. Producers include Kayla Foster, Shannon Reilly, Melanie Donkers, and Kira Carstensen.

Barrera was asked about the comparisons to Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve's classic fairytale in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"So many people have been asking about the Beauty and the Beast reference, and it didn’t begin as that at all. Originally, in the script, it was more of a banter-y comedy with this monster as a guide. But once we got on set, the chemistry was so good with a lot of the improv that it became a lot more romantic and Beauty and the Beast as we were shooting. That’s one of my favorite Disney princesses, so I love that that’s what it’s reminding people of."

The actress also spoke about getting the opportunity to flex her comedy chops.

"I missed doing comedy! I hadn’t had the opportunity to do it since I’d left Mexico. And then Caroline [Lindy] came along with this film. What I would get a lot in the industry is, 'We haven’t seen her be funny.' So, people don’t even give you the chance. But Caroline was like, 'I know you’re funny. I just do.' And I was like, 'Well, thank you for that. Let’s do this!' And honestly, it was the most fun I’d ever had on set. There was so much laughter. The gag reel is going to be amazing."

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think. Your Monster is set to release in theaters next month.

Barrera was controversially fired from the next Scream movie because of some social media posts criticizing Israel's attacks on Gaza, which the studio deemed "anti-Semitic." There are rumors that she has had discussions with Marvel Studios about a potential MCU role.

“Your Monster tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover. With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop.

“But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart and fall in love with her inner rage.”