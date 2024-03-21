BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE First Trailer Sees BATMAN Star Michael Keaton Finally Reprise His Other Iconic Role

We've been waiting on this to drop and, after a low-res version leaked on social media earlier today, Warner Bros. has finally unleashed the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2024 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Beetlejuice is back! Batman director Tim Burton and screen icon Michael Keaton are reuniting for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice, and the first teaser trailer has now found its way online courtesy of FearHQ.com.

Clocking in at just over a minute, it largely focuses on Jenna Ortega before the beloved "bio-exorcist" face returns and declares, "The juice is loose!" It was fun seeing Keaton suit up as Batman again in The Flash last year, but even that arguably pales in comparison to seeing this particular transformation. 

After an unexpected family tragedy, the movie sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Filmmaker Tim Burton recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and, somewhat unsurprisingly, refused to share any specific story details. He did at least say that seeing Keaton don his classic costume and makeup again was a "weird out-of-body experience."

"He just got back into it," the director added. "It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it."

As for why now was the right time to revisit Beetlejuice for a sequel, Burton said, "Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it," the director recalls. "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook."

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), with a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes include director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Murder on the Orient Express), production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), composer Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas), and hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2024, 6:08 PM

Keaton is a great actor.

I don't know if this will be any good or not, but I'll be there day one to find out.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 3/21/2024, 6:11 PM
@DocSpock - of course you don’t, nobody does lol. So sick of these types of comments.
StSteven
StSteven - 3/21/2024, 6:15 PM
@DocSpock - Agreed. I just hope that he's able to capture that weird, obnoxious, kinetic energy that he had the first time because for me that was one of the best parts of his character. He was basically like the human(ish) version of one of those bouncy balls that you get from a vending machine. Well, one that was buried in the ground for a while and covered with mold but you get my point. 😉
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:30 PM
@thereeljoefish - 😂 do you need a hug?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2024, 6:31 PM
@thereeljoefish -

Well boo hoo. I mean to hurt your widdle snowflake sensibilities.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2024, 6:33 PM
@StSteven -

Sure, and this role is perfect for this. He is so covered with makeup that the age factor is not an issue.

I wanna act as wacky as him when I'm that age. ....Oh wait...
jst5
jst5 - 3/21/2024, 6:53 PM
@thereeljoefish - You sure nobody does?There was private screening two weeks ago one of I was at...and yes the movie is very good if you liked the first one.
grif
grif - 3/21/2024, 6:10 PM
gonna pass. i dont need any more of this.

thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 3/21/2024, 6:12 PM
@grif - watched the trailer
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:34 PM
@grif - shit teaser.
ShamusG
ShamusG - 3/21/2024, 6:10 PM
The juice is loose!
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 3/21/2024, 6:16 PM
@ShamusG - User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/21/2024, 6:16 PM
@ShamusG -
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 3/21/2024, 6:10 PM
Can’t wait. Happy for Keaton. Prolly wanted to do this awhile ago. But out of his control. Glad they pulled this off.
Solarkalel85
Solarkalel85 - 3/21/2024, 6:39 PM
@TheJester187 - that's what she said
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2024, 6:20 PM
I will watch when I get home from work.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:24 PM
Oh no.... That looked...... Underwhelming. That wasn't even a tease. That kinda made me feel nothing. Actually, it kinda made me feel dread, like this is gonna be about as good as The Flash.

Well... Expectations adjusted.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 3/21/2024, 6:26 PM
@TheVandalore - Oh no..
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:31 PM
@abd00bie -

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 3/21/2024, 6:26 PM
Keaton was pretty much the only good thing about The Flash.

He's been on a pretty good roll since his scene-stealing "comeback" in The Other Guys.

I'm all-in for more Michael Keaton.
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/21/2024, 6:29 PM
The super somber tone of the trailer is an odd choice for Beetlejuice, but the footage itself looked fine. Keaton looks great. I'm sure I'll see it.
jst5
jst5 - 3/21/2024, 6:55 PM
@Wyatt2 - The 88 trailer was pretty much the same...
RolandD
RolandD - 3/21/2024, 6:29 PM
I am excited for this. Keaton is always good and I hope Burton is up to his old form. Maybe I am naïve, but I think they are making this because they want to make it. If it was purely a cash grab it would’ve been made decades ago.
mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 3/21/2024, 6:32 PM
check out the botted out comments on yt. it’s unreal.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/21/2024, 6:47 PM
@mynameisn0body - what do you mean?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/21/2024, 6:34 PM
Catherine O'Hara's plastic surgery made her into a distraction.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:36 PM
@PartyKiller - I'd still smash
Solarkalel85
Solarkalel85 - 3/21/2024, 6:38 PM
Why can't they leave well enough alone
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/21/2024, 6:47 PM
Looks great. It's just a 1 minute teaser
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/21/2024, 6:52 PM
I hope they don’t go the nostalgic route too hard. Winona still looks great as Lydia. Fully believe Keaton is still the ghost with the most
dracula
dracula - 3/21/2024, 7:04 PM
Next Mr. Grandma

