BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Footage Introduces Jenna Ortega As Astrid Deetz; Full Trailer Expected Tomorrow

It's (almost) showtime!

We were expecting the first trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (oops... does it count if you only type his name three times?), to be released earlier today, but Warner Bros. ended up sharing a new trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga instead.

However, since then, there's been some spooky activity on the movie's official social media channels, and that trailer could be very close. We're expecting it at some point tomorrow, but there's a chance it could arrive later on tonight.

The sequel's Instagram page posted (then deleted, for some reason) the first few seconds of the teaser, which sees Lydia Deetz's (the returning Winona Ryder) daughter Astrid (Scream IV star Jenna Ortega) riding her bicycle over a very familiar-looking bridge.

As fans of the first film will no doubt recall, this was where Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) Maitland met their untimely deaths after a car accident. Distraught, the couple then decides to contact a certain Ghost with the Most (Michael Keaton) for help.

Check out the footage below along with some new title logo artwork, and be sure to keep an eye out for the trailer.

Shh! Don’t say it! — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) March 19, 2024 Lots of activity going on with official studio social media accounts for #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice. Tomorrow is looking very likely for the trailer on top of reports we're hearing and what has already been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/hMEIiZVdiJ — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) March 19, 2024

A new synopsis also found its way online recently, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the plot.

The brief story outline confirms a few things fans had already surmised from the various set photos, revealing that the mischievous Bio-Exorcist (Michael Keaton) will once again attempt to force Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) to marry him so he can return to the land of the living for good.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.