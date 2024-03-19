BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Footage Introduces Jenna Ortega As Astrid Deetz; Full Trailer Expected Tomorrow

The first trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to arrive at some point tomorrow, and a brief teaser featuring Jenna Ortega's character is now online...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2024 11:03 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

It's (almost) showtime!

We were expecting the first trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (oops... does it count if you only type his name three times?), to be released earlier today, but Warner Bros. ended up sharing a new trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga instead.

However, since then, there's been some spooky activity on the movie's official social media channels, and that trailer could be very close. We're expecting it at some point tomorrow, but there's a chance it could arrive later on tonight.

The sequel's Instagram page posted (then deleted, for some reason) the first few seconds of the teaser, which sees Lydia Deetz's (the returning Winona Ryder) daughter Astrid (Scream IV star Jenna Ortega) riding her bicycle over a very familiar-looking bridge.

As fans of the first film will no doubt recall, this was where Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) Maitland met their untimely deaths after a car accident. Distraught, the couple then decides to contact a certain Ghost with the Most (Michael Keaton) for help.

Check out the footage below along with some new title logo artwork, and be sure to keep an eye out for the trailer.

A new synopsis also found its way online recently, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the plot.

The brief story outline confirms a few things fans had already surmised from the various set photos, revealing that the mischievous Bio-Exorcist (Michael Keaton) will once again attempt to force Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) to marry him so he can return to the land of the living for good.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/19/2024, 11:32 PM
I love the Ghost with the most.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/19/2024, 11:40 PM
Haha of course the only shots we get are of her on that damn bike…it’s the exact same footage from those bts clips that were posted a while ago.

Hopefully we actually get to see Keaton in the trailer. And I’m not talking some 2 sec long shot at the very end of the teaser…
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/19/2024, 11:41 PM
If this movie is a hit, will they make a third because that could be asking for trouble.

Beetlejucie,Beetlejucie,Beetlejucie
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/19/2024, 11:43 PM
Holy sh1t those leaks were true, she rides a bike.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 3/20/2024, 12:31 AM
I'm wondering if the family tragedy will be Lydia's father passing away. They probably thought it wise not to cast him.

