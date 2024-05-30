BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Highlights Its Impressive Cast On Two New Empire Magazine Covers

Empire Magazine has unveiled two new covers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, filmmaker Tim Burton and actor Michael Keaton's long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic. You can check them both out after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2024 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Beetlejuice is back! Batman director Tim Burton and beloved actor Michael Keaton are reuniting for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Empire Magazine has shared two covers for the sequel, with the first putting the spotlight on the title character alongside stars Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine O'Hara. The second focuses solely on Beetlejuice and was illustrated by artist Chris Christodoulou.

After an unexpected family tragedy, the movie sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

"I’ve seen it now. I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great," Keaton recently said of the movie. "The [original] was so fun and exciting visually. [The sequel is] all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great."

"It’s like a piece of art, you know what I mean? It’s almost like you want to take it and put it in a museum," the actor added while talking about the original. "There’s just nothing like it. To do it again was a little, I guess intimidating, and I was nervous about it. I wanted to do it a long time ago."

Take a closer look at Empire's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice covers, and a newly revealed still, in the X post below (via FearHQ.com).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Keaton return to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek) as Delia Deetz.

New cast members include Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), with a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 5/30/2024, 5:05 PM
I'm cautiously optimistic about this. On one hand Keaton is back and he never disappoints.on the other... Everything else.

Burton hasn't been on his game in decades so even his return isn't a sure bet.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 5:06 PM
@Waifuslayer - you kidding? Watch Jack Frost asap
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 5:05 PM
I loce how destroyed , zombified and dead the protagonist look....also Keaton's Beetlejuice looks cool too.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 5:05 PM
Dolores: A Beetlejuice Saga
-With special appearances by Jeffery Jones and Alec Baldwin.
This one will charm your pants off and blow you away!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 5:08 PM
@Feralwookiee - man Jeffrey Jones was wild , in the pre NCMEC days my dad took me to a camping tour in the appalachia with Jones and a weird fella who had the great lakes tattooed on the back .
I look so cute in apache costume
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 5:52 PM
@Malatrova15 - I've always felt that Lake Michigan looks like a flaccid penis, which makes sense because it's cold most of the year.

I too have fond memories of Jeff Jones. He'd often take us for roadtrips and when he became sleepy at the wheel, he'd shove his tongue in the cigarette lighter to stay awake. He really knew how to entertain the kids!


User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 5:58 PM
@Feralwookiee - but seriously this movie looks bad :(
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 6:02 PM
@Malatrova15 - Howard the Duck?

It's an all time classic, right up there with The Godfather, The Sound of Music, But I Poop From There, and Star Wars.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/30/2024, 5:09 PM
Not really looking forward to this. The trailer made it look like another soft remake.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 5:20 PM
@MrDandy - i mean ...we know Burton is pounding Ortega but this is not excuse for another Burtonslop..at least she got a brigther future than the Alice in wonderland chick ...whereva happened there
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 5:57 PM
@Malatrova15 - Malatrova15 - I also enjoy pounding Ortega, but I'm always a bit sore afterwards.












User Comment Image
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 5/30/2024, 6:06 PM
MMM...Frankenweenie

