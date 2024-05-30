BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Highlights Its Impressive Cast On Two New Empire Magazine Covers

Beetlejuice is back! Batman director Tim Burton and beloved actor Michael Keaton are reuniting for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Empire Magazine has shared two covers for the sequel, with the first putting the spotlight on the title character alongside stars Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine O'Hara. The second focuses solely on Beetlejuice and was illustrated by artist Chris Christodoulou.

After an unexpected family tragedy, the movie sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

"I’ve seen it now. I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great," Keaton recently said of the movie. "The [original] was so fun and exciting visually. [The sequel is] all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great."

"It’s like a piece of art, you know what I mean? It’s almost like you want to take it and put it in a museum," the actor added while talking about the original. "There’s just nothing like it. To do it again was a little, I guess intimidating, and I was nervous about it. I wanted to do it a long time ago."

Take a closer look at Empire's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice covers, and a newly revealed still, in the X post below (via FearHQ.com).

Empire's #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice subscriber cover sees the bio-exorcist himself in the middle of a psychedelic swirl of glowing green, illustrated exclusively by @chris_digiart.



Newsstand cover on sale Thursday 6 June.



Newsstand cover on sale Thursday 6 June.



Michael Keaton is ready to raise hell in #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice.



'I absolutely love this thing,' he tells Empire. 'And I don't [usually] talk like that. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades.'



READ MORE: https://t.co/lGTL0Lqhmh pic.twitter.com/TRE9ZdYDy5 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 30, 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Keaton return to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek) as Delia Deetz.

New cast members include Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), with a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024.