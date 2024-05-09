David Cronenberg's THE SHROUDS Poster And Stills Released Ahead Of Cannes Premiere

David Cronenberg's THE SHROUDS Poster And Stills Released Ahead Of Cannes Premiere David Cronenberg's THE SHROUDS Poster And Stills Released Ahead Of Cannes Premiere

Following the divisive Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg's next film is set to premiere at Cannes later this month, and the first poster and promo stills are now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Legendary The Fly and Dead Ringers director David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future released in 2022, eight years after his previous film, Maps to the Stars. Thankfully, we're not going to have to wait quite as long for the body horror maestro's next project.

Titled The Shrouds, the movie stars Vincent Cassel (Irreversible, Eastern Promises), Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), Guy Pearce (Memento) and Sandrine Holt (Fear the Walking Dead), and is set for its world premiere later this month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Plot details had been pretty vague up until now, but the following synopsis gives us a much better idea of what to expect.

"Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art – though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time.

Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drive him to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings."

Holt will play "a mysterious woman, the wife of a billionaire, who contacts Cassel’s Karsh about a strange project involving her husband.”

It certainly sounds... like a David Cronenberg movie!

U.S. distribution has yet to be confirmed, but French distributor Pyramide Films will release The Shrouds on September 25, 2024. Have a look at the first poster and some new promo images below.

The Shrouds will see the return of several Cronenberg collaborators, including cinematographer Douglas Koch, editor Christopher Donaldson, and composer Howard Shore.

Crimes of the Future proved to be highly divisive (as much of Cronenberg's work often does), so expect similar reactions from Cannes when The Shrouds screens.

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from 14 to 25 May. Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president for the main competition, while actress Camille Cottin will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

IN A VIOLENT NATURE Will Be Released Unrated On May 31; Audio Of Audience Reaction To Brutal Kill Leaks Online
Related:

IN A VIOLENT NATURE Will Be Released Unrated On May 31; Audio Of Audience Reaction To Brutal Kill Leaks Online
HOUSE OF USHER Director Mike Flanagan In Talks To Helm Next EXORCIST Movie
Recommended For You:

HOUSE OF USHER Director Mike Flanagan In Talks To Helm Next EXORCIST Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/9/2024, 7:20 AM
Yeah, should have called it:

Dirt-Nap TV.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/9/2024, 7:23 AM
You know I will say, I've grown to love Josh's List Articles because on a slow news day we get some random list about "the top 10 best animation on capes movement in movies" It gets us all talking and engaging
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/9/2024, 7:29 AM
Is it just me, or does Diane Kruger looka bit like Jessica Lange in that photo?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder