GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Final Trailer Unleashes The Franchise's Scariest Threat To New York Yet

Sony Pictures has dropped the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and the focus is very much on scares as the franchise's heroes find themselves facing certain death at Garraka's ghostly hands.

By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been released (via SFFGazette.com), and while the long-running film series is known for delivering laughs, it appears we're in store for some real scares this time as well. 

Despite only being a minute long, this sneak peek showcases the monstrous Garraka, perhaps the deadliest threat New York City has ever faced. Even with two teams of Ghostbusters set to unite, it's clear they're going to have their work cut out for them. 

The franchise returning to the Big Apple will be welcomed by fans and director and co-writer Gil Kenan previously explained, "The move to Oklahoma in Afterlife was very much by design. We knew we had to get away from New York City in order to recontextualize what it meant to ghost-bust and what it meant to be a Ghostbuster."

"We wanted to refocus the stories on a character's arc; on the arc of the Spengler family and on Phoebe in particular. We needed to get away from the apparatus of ghostbusting in order to redefine it. Having done that, the next task was, 'How do you take that discovery?'"

"'How do you take the path that's been laid out in front of our characters and force them to step into the ring? What does it mean to be a Ghostbuster? What does it mean to be a Ghostbuster in New York City? And specifically, what does it mean to be a Ghostbuster in New York City when the greatest threat ever facing the institution comes to bear?'" the filmmaker concluded. "That’s this story."

You can watch this final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in the players below. 

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

However, when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct. 

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.

AmazingFILMporg - 3/1/2024, 12:11 PM
This movie looks terrible. That first trailer looked like CGI traaaaash! Looks like it was shot all on a sound stage😅
TheCoonII - 3/1/2024, 12:59 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - a movie about ghosts uses cgi call the police 🙄
Apophis71 - 3/1/2024, 1:33 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I mean same could have been said to the original movies too so hard to tell if the comedy/action balance is spot on or not from trailers alone with a franchise like this.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 12:17 PM
Looks like it could be kinda fun , I’ll definitely check it out…

However , I definitely think the international trailers for this have been better than the domestic ones.

Anyway , I liked Afterlife so I hope this turns out well!!.
WhatIfRickJames - 3/1/2024, 1:01 PM
I'm no expert but it seems to me the threat could be neutralized with rock salt.
Itwasme - 3/1/2024, 1:02 PM
I'm looking forward to this because why not.

I think its a little weird to have the kids be the center still. I'd have liked for them to try to set up a new team, but they're more mercenaries than scientists. Not that they are bad, but they are just there to do the action. The kids can then discover a hidden danger and they get ignored until it can't be and the kids step in along with the old crew to sort it out.

Because right now Peck is right, why would anyone let's kids do this?
Apophis71 - 3/1/2024, 1:29 PM
@Itwasme - I mean, I get that to a degree but if a major threat there is always the keeping family close by your side so you can protect them which can lead to the kids having to help fight in certain circumstances so...

...been ample apocalyptic/disaster type movies where the kids are part of the action due to the specifics of the scenario.

The who your gonna call for the spook in a hotel would be the adults every time for sure but when nowhere is safe it becomes a whole other set of circumstances. Especialy with a scared to death concept teased where child sent to hide under a bed could thus be a death sentance, basic psychology if in the run and hide mode fear is greater than when in the fight mode so given a proton pack they would be less likely to fall victim to fear as a child.
Itwasme - 3/1/2024, 1:33 PM
@Apophis71 - totally get that. I think we have to see what lands them in that room with Peck.

