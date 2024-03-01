GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Final Trailer Unleashes The Franchise's Scariest Threat To New York Yet

The final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been released (via SFFGazette.com), and while the long-running film series is known for delivering laughs, it appears we're in store for some real scares this time as well.

Despite only being a minute long, this sneak peek showcases the monstrous Garraka, perhaps the deadliest threat New York City has ever faced. Even with two teams of Ghostbusters set to unite, it's clear they're going to have their work cut out for them.

The franchise returning to the Big Apple will be welcomed by fans and director and co-writer Gil Kenan previously explained, "The move to Oklahoma in Afterlife was very much by design. We knew we had to get away from New York City in order to recontextualize what it meant to ghost-bust and what it meant to be a Ghostbuster."

"We wanted to refocus the stories on a character's arc; on the arc of the Spengler family and on Phoebe in particular. We needed to get away from the apparatus of ghostbusting in order to redefine it. Having done that, the next task was, 'How do you take that discovery?'"

"'How do you take the path that's been laid out in front of our characters and force them to step into the ring? What does it mean to be a Ghostbuster? What does it mean to be a Ghostbuster in New York City? And specifically, what does it mean to be a Ghostbuster in New York City when the greatest threat ever facing the institution comes to bear?'" the filmmaker concluded. "That’s this story."

You can watch this final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in the players below.

Every ghost they’ve ever caught is about to be unleashed.#Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters March 22. Get tickets today. https://t.co/fE9Ifi4DXg pic.twitter.com/crFpHULf1C — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) March 1, 2024

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

However, when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.