GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE International Trailer Includes Plenty Of Ectoplasmic New Footage

The latest instalment in the Ghostbusters franchise, Frozen Empire, is set to hit theaters on March 22, and Sony Pictures Japan (via FearHQ.com) has shared what will likely be the final trailer for the movie, along with a TV spot and a trio of new posters.

The teaser spotlights quite a bit of new footage, we see the new team that assembled in Afterlife - Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), along with her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), and their pals Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim) - join forces with the OG spook-hunters - Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkmann (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) - to do what they do best: Bust some ghosts.

We also get another look at everyone's favorite gluttonous green ghost, Slimer, as well as the movie's answer to Gozer the Gozarian, the icy demon known as Garraka.

The TV spot reuses some of the same footage, but also includes a nod to The Real Ghostbusters animated series with a glimpse of what appears to be the ECTO-C motorcycle.

Check out the trailers and posters at the links below.

The story focuses on a mysterious artefact brought to Ray by Kumail Nanjiani's character, which unleashes a terrifying entity known as Garraka, who is capable of bringing about a second ice-age.

During a recent interview, Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been rated PG-13 this week for "supernatural action/violence, language and suggestive references."

Are you looking forward to a new Ghostbusters movie? Drop us a comment down below.