IMMACULATE Hits Rotten Tomatoes As Stars Play "FMK" With Horror Icons: "I'd F*ck Michael Myers"

The first reviews for Sydney Sweeney's new religious horror movie, Immaculate, are in, and we also have a fun new promo featuring the film's leads playing "f*ck, marry, kill."

By MarkCassidy - Mar 15, 2024 10:03 AM EST
We've seen quite a few religious/occult horror movies over the past few years, and they don't tend to fare very well with critics. Immaculate seems to have bucked the rend, however.

Though reviews for Michael Mohan's movie haven't been overly positive, it has earned a so-so 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is not bad when you take into account how similarly-themed horror flicks have been received of late.

A new promo video has also been released, and if you've ever wondered which supernaturally possessed doll star Sydney Sweeney would choose to bang in a game of f*ck, marry, kill, right this way!

The clip sees Sweeney and co-star Simona Tabasco play a round of the popular party game with the focus on a group of iconic horror movie characters, including Chucky, Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Jack Torrence from The Shining (who seems to be very popular with the ladies).

NSFW warning: the F-bombs aren't censored in the video.

Have a look at the fun "FMK" promo clip in the player below, and let us know what you make of the girls' choices in the comments!

Sweeney stars as Cecilia, "a woman of devout faith who is offered a new role at an illustrious Italian convent. But her warm welcome to the European countryside is soon interrupted as Cecilia discovers her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets."

Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films produced with Sweeney, alongside Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with the actress following their work together on The White Lotus. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and represented the international sales rights. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova served as executive producers, alongside Will Greenfield.

Immaculate marks the second recent collaboration with Neon and Black Bear after Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which hit theaters Christmas Day. Neon’s 2024 slate also includes Sean Baker’s new romantic drama Anora and Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut, Babes, starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

Directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate also stars Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God).

The movie is set for a theatrical released on March 22. Do you plan on seeing this one on the big screen, or will you wait for streaming? Let us know in the comments section down below.

