IT Star Bill Skarsgård Officially Set To Return As Pennywise For WELCOME TO DERRY

Last year, we got word that the Max streaming service had given a straight-to-series order to an IT prequel series which will delve into the backstory of the demonic (possibly alien) entity known as Pennywise, and we now have confirmation that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his terrifying big-screen role.

Deadline (via FearHQ.com) reports that Skarsgård is set to star in and executive produce Welcome To Derry (working title).

The Boy Kills World star joins previously cast Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

IT Parts 1 and 2 filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are on board along with Jason Fuchs (IT: Chapter Two). Andy will also direct multiple instalments of the series, including the first episode.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show is expected to serve as a prequel story that will “expand the vision” of the recent movies. We know that Pennywise terrorised the town of Derry prior to the events of King's story, so the Muschiettis have plenty of room to manoeuvre here. Will the creature only appear as the Dancing Clown, or will we see him take other forms?

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement when the project was first announced. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” added author Stephen King. “Red balloons all around!”

In a recent interview with Esquire.com, Muschietti recalled his first impression of Skarsgård when meeting him for the role.

“Something mesmerized me. One second he can act all cute, and then the next, there’s something ancestral and dark that just appears. His ability to transform is mind-blowing to me.”

What do you guys make of this news? Looking forward to more Pennywise? Drop us a comment down below.

Just when you thought your nightmares were over…



"Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise."