IT Star Bill Skarsgård Officially Set To Return As Pennywise For WELCOME TO DERRY

We weren't sure if Bill Skarsgård would return as Pennywise for Welcome to Derry, but it's now been confirmed that the Boy Kills World star will be back as the demonic dancing clown...

By MarkCassidy - May 31, 2024 09:05 AM EST
Last year, we got word that the Max streaming service had given a straight-to-series order to an IT prequel series which will delve into the backstory of the demonic (possibly alien) entity known as Pennywise, and we now have confirmation that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his terrifying big-screen role.

Deadline (via FearHQ.com) reports that Skarsgård is set to star in and executive produce Welcome To Derry (working title).

The Boy Kills World star joins previously cast Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

IT Parts 1 and 2 filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are on board along with Jason Fuchs (IT: Chapter Two). Andy will also direct multiple instalments of the series, including the first episode.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show is expected to serve as a prequel story that will “expand the vision” of the recent movies. We know that Pennywise terrorised the town of Derry prior to the events of King's story, so the Muschiettis have plenty of room to manoeuvre here. Will the creature only appear as the Dancing Clown, or will we see him take other forms?

 “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement when the project was first announced. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” added author Stephen King. “Red balloons all around!”

In a recent interview with Esquire.com, Muschietti recalled his first impression of Skarsgård when meeting him for the role.

“Something mesmerized me. One second he can act all cute, and then the next, there’s something ancestral and dark that just appears. His ability to transform is mind-blowing to me.”

What do you guys make of this news? Looking forward to more Pennywise? Drop us a comment down below.

"Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise."

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/31/2024, 9:13 AM
He's gonna need it to help wash the stink out after the crow remake.
Evansly
Evansly - 5/31/2024, 9:13 AM
Hopefully it'll be good! I did enjoy the first two but found Part 1 to be better.

That said for those who haven't been to Maine, it is absolutely beautiful, with incredible food and an entire state population that is smaller than the Denver Metro that I am in.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/31/2024, 9:16 AM
@Evansly - I've heard that, and King keeps on writing all these horrific stories that take place there.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 5/31/2024, 9:25 AM
@MarkCassidy - He's from there which makes a lot of sense. People visit his house out there because it's creepy. I still need to check out the Stanley Hotel here in Colorado which the Shining is largely based on.

Seriously though worth a trip out there, especially during their mild summers.

If anyone goes, ping me and I'll give some great recommendations for food and activities
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/31/2024, 9:27 AM
@Evansly - how is Denver/Colorado living? I'm narrowing down states to move to and the biggest drawback to Colorado I've noticed is housing prices are high in a lot of places. Is it like that everywhere in the state?
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/31/2024, 9:28 AM
@MarkCassidy - he's trying to keep people out of his home town. 🤣
Evansly
Evansly - 5/31/2024, 9:34 AM
@xfan320 - Colorado is absolutely beautiful! Lots to do, with every sports team besides the WMBA you find easily find things to do each weekend. The mountains are great year around depending on what you like to do. Also fairly progressive labor laws so you get more guaranteed time off

That said my issues are cost like any other metro area, there are less desirable areas when it comes to crime. Also the Mexican food largely sucks ass. I am half Mexican so I understand that I have higher standards than most but I just make it myself instead
S8R8M
S8R8M - 5/31/2024, 9:22 AM
2 films were enough.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/31/2024, 9:23 AM
@S8R8M - 1 was enough 2 was dragging shit out.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/31/2024, 9:24 AM
I don't know if anyone here watched Derry Girls, but...

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/31/2024, 9:31 AM
I’m intrigued though having Bill back is definitely a step in the right direction since he did well in that role…

I liked It 2017 but Chapter 2 , not so much so hopefully this is moreso in line with the former then the latter.

Also this explains the lack of updates on The Brave & The Bold since Muschietti has been busy with this as of now..

I’m assuming when he’s done with this is when they’ll be forward momentum on that project.

