JENNIFER'S BODY Star Amanda Seyfried Teases Long-Awaited Sequel: "We're Working On It"

Director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody's high-school horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, was not exactly well-received when it hit theaters back in 2009, but the movie has gone on to achieve a certain level of cult status.

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel ever since we first heard whispers that a follow-up might be in the early planning stages a few years ago, and it sounds like some progress has finally been made.

Amanda Seyfried - who starred alongside Megan Fox as the demonically-possessed cheerleader of the title - has shared a positive update.

“I think we’re making another one,” the actress told a fan in a TikTok clip (via Bloody Disgusting). “I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think,” she winks. “We’re working on it!”

Cody has previously expressed interest in returning to pen a sequel.

"I am not done with Jennifer’s Body," she said in a 2024 interview. "I just need to find...I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars."

The Academy Award-winning writer also commented on the initial reactions to Jennifer's Body, and the way the movie has been embraced by horror fans over the years during a separate interview with Nylon.

"I mean, it’s gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out. It was a critical, commercial failure."

"I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you," she went on. "It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan [Fox]...[then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along. At first I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realized they were like...seven."

As for Fox, the Transformers star has never really given us much of an indication that she'd be game for a sequel, but if the project is indeed moving forward, we assume she will be involved (not much point in making a Jennifer's Body sequel without Jennifer).

