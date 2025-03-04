JENNIFER'S BODY Star Amanda Seyfried Teases Long-Awaited Sequel: "We're Working On It"

Over 15 years since it first hit theaters, it sounds like a sequel to horror comedy Jennifer's Body starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried is finally moving forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody's high-school horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, was not exactly well-received when it hit theaters back in 2009, but the movie has gone on to achieve a certain level of cult status.

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel ever since we first heard whispers that a follow-up might be in the early planning stages a few years ago, and it sounds like some progress has finally been made.

Amanda Seyfried - who starred alongside Megan Fox as the demonically-possessed cheerleader of the title - has shared a positive update.

“I think we’re making another one,” the actress told a fan in a TikTok clip (via Bloody Disgusting). “I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think,” she winks. “We’re working on it!”

Sorry Amanda, but we're gonna go ahead and take that as confirmation!

Cody has previously expressed interest in returning to pen a sequel.

"I am not done with Jennifer’s Body," she said in a 2024 interview. "I just need to find...I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars."

The Academy Award-winning writer also commented on the initial reactions to Jennifer's Body, and the way the movie has been embraced by horror fans over the years during a separate interview with Nylon.

"I mean, it’s gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out. It was a critical, commercial failure."

"I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you," she went on. "It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan [Fox]...[then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along. At first I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realized they were like...seven."

As for Fox, the Transformers star has never really given us much of an indication that she'd be game for a sequel, but if the project is indeed moving forward, we assume she will be involved (not much point in making a Jennifer's Body sequel without Jennifer).

Would you like to see a sequel to Jennifer's Body? Let us know in the comment section down below.

"When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never stood a chance with her before. While evil Jennifer satisfies her appetite for human flesh with the school's male population, her nerdy friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), learns what's happening and vows to put an end to the carnage."

