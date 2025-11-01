Not-So-Last Rites For The Warrens, As THE CONJURING Prequel Is Officially In Development At Warner Bros.

It seems there are, indeed, more cases to solve for Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring universe is not only the most successful horror franchise in history, it's also one of the only cinematic universes that has managed to connect with audiences. Billed as the last chapter in the franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites was meant to be a swan song for Ed and Lorraine Warren. However, plans changed when the movie became a massive financial success. Despite lukewarm reviews (59% RT score), it grossed $489 million internationally––more than any previous Conjuring installment.

With that, it was difficult to imagine Warner Bros. being willing to say goodbye to the franchise. And goodbye, the studio did not say. Per Variety, a Conjuring prequel movie is in the works from WB and New Line Cinema. The film is set to focus on the Warrens' early days as paranormal investigators. Given the prequel nature of the project, it seems unlikely that Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return to play Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively.

Rodrigue Huart is in negotiations to helm the project, which is being written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. The duo co-wrote The Nun II (with Akela Cooper) and Last Rites (alongside David Leslie-Johnson McGoldrick). Huart gained recognition directing short films like Real, Trigger and Transylvanie. Aside from the Conjuring prequel, he is set to write and direct Paramount's Suffer Little Children, a remake of 1976's Who Can Kill a Child?

Something unique about the Conjuring universe is how smoothly it's lent itself to continuations. The franchise established that demons of all sorts can be found anywhere. That little piece of lore provided Warner Bros. with a nearly ever-fresh storytelling well that, if handled correctly, will not dry out for the foreseeable future. Though past installments like The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun II seemed to indicate the franchise's popularity was waning, Last Rites proved otherwise.

Given the nearly infinite story possibilities afforded by the franchise's premise, as well as current audience interest, the smartest decision is to move forward with the series. Due to how definitive of a conclusion Last Rites presented for its main characters, turning to a prequel is the best approach to continue taking advantage of the storytelling versatility provided by this horror universe.

The Conjuring universe isn't only continuing on film––it's also branching out to television. A Conjuring TV series for HBO Max was announced to be in development in 2023––executive-produced by DC Studios' Peter Safran. Though the project saw no movement for a few years, Deadline revealed in 2025 that Nancy Won (Tiny Beautiful Things, Jessica Jones) had been hired as showrunner and executive producer. Cameron Squires (WandaVision, Gen V) and Peter Cameron (WandaVision, Agatha All Along) were announced as writers for the series.

Though no plot details are available for the show yet, Deadline described it as a continuation of "the story established in the feature films." Given these projects, it's clear the Conjuring universe is here to stay.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is available on Digital.

What do you think about The Conjuring getting a prequel film? Are you excited about the show? Let me know in the comments!