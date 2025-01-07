POPEYE'S REVENGE: Bloody First Trailer For ITN's "Raunchy And Gory" Horror Parody Released

POPEYE'S REVENGE: Bloody First Trailer For ITN's &quot;Raunchy And Gory&quot; Horror Parody Released

We've been hearing about this one for a while, and ITN Studios has now released the first trailer for its "raunchy and gory" Popeye horror parody...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 07, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

"He's one tough Gazookus, which hates all Palookas wot ain't on the up and square..."

We're used to seeing Popeye let his fists do the talking, but the iconic Sailor Man will be doling out more than a few spinach-fuelled ass-kickings in a new slasher movie from ITN Studios.

Following a recent first look via some promo stills, the first trailer for Popeye horror parody - which is officially titled Popeye's Revenge - has been released online (via Bloody Disgusting).

The success of the recent low-budget Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey has led to a number of classic animated tales being given a horror makeover, and the spinach-chomping comic strip hero is the latest beloved character to be turned into a bloodthirsty killer for an upcoming indie project.

This will be the first of two (so far) Popeye horror flicks to be released this year, the other being Popeye The Slayer Man.

Described as a "raunchy and gory slasher," it's worth clarifying that ITN’s movie is not connected to the Twisted Childhood Universe, aka the "Poohniverse."

A brief synopsis reads: "The legend of Popeye haunts a group of councilors as they intend to open a summer camp." Stephen Murphy is set to play the title character. Rene August is producing, with William Stead on board as director.

The movie looks... pretty much like you'd expect, but it might still be a fun watch.

Check out the trailer and a new poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Popeye was created by Elzie Crisler Segar, and first appeared on January 17, 1929 in the daily King Features comic strip Thimble Theatre. In the '30s, Max Fleischer produced a series of Popeye the Sailor theatrical cartoon shorts for Paramount Pictures. Over the years, the spinach-chomping sailor has appeared in various other cartoons, comics, radio shows, and remains incredibly popular to this day.

Back in 2010, Sony Pictures announced a new animated movie with The Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn penning the script and the legendary Genndy Tartakovsky set to direct. The project ultimately ended up being scrapped, but earlier this year, we learned that a new live-action Popeye film is being developed at Chernin Entertainment with a screenplay written by Michael Caleo for King Features.

The character has only made one previous live-action appearance, with the late Robin Williams taking on the title role in Robert Altman's highly divisive 1980 Popeye movie. 

THE SUBSTANCE Director Coralie Fargeat Says No Sequels, No Prequels To Acclaimed Horror Hit
Related:

THE SUBSTANCE Director Coralie Fargeat Says "No Sequels, No Prequels" To Acclaimed Horror Hit
NOSFERATU Passes $100 Million Globally As MUFASA: THE LION KING Reigns Supreme
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU Passes $100 Million Globally As MUFASA: THE LION KING Reigns Supreme

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/7/2025, 7:10 AM
JESUS WEPT
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/7/2025, 7:20 AM
These low-budget horror flicks are quite fun, I enjoyed the Terrifier, the third one was disappointing, but watchable nonetheless.


Looking forward to this one
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 1/7/2025, 7:23 AM
What a waste of bitrate.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/7/2025, 8:04 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder