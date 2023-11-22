SCREAM 7 Reportedly Eyeing Neve Campbell & Patrick Dempsey To Return As Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence

In the wake of Melissa Barrera's firing and Jenna Ortega departing the project, the producers behind Scream 7 are looking at a creative overhaul that could bring back Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempsey.

By RohanPatel - Nov 22, 2023 11:11 PM EST
It's been an eventful week for the Scream franchise as the upcoming seventh installment lost both of its leading ladies in less than twenty-four hours, with Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter") being fired by Spyglass for her recent social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas war and Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter") exiting the project due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Netflix's Emmy-nominated Wednesday

As the franchise now eyes another creative overhaul, Variety is reporting that the studio is eyeing the possibility of bringing back original leading lady Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott") and her former co-star Patrick Dempsey ("Mark Kincaid") in leading roles. The pair haven't appeared together since Scream 3, but their characters were married off-screen in the Scream universe.

Despite this week's developments, the producers are still aiming for a 2025 release date, but they have a tall task ahead of them as they must essentially restart from scratch and devise an incredibly good story idea if they actually hope to lure back the franchise's most iconic star. 

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are still penning the script, but will be crafting a fresh draft to present to the studio and director Christopher Landon relatively soon. 

The latest report also adds a little more context to Barrera and Ortega's departures. Both stars had originally signed two-picture deals, so neither were contracted for Scream 7 and would have required new deals. While the story behind Barrera's firing has been widely reported, Ortega was apparently the harder actress to get back onboard due to her rising star status following her Emmy nomination for Wednesday

According to their sources, Ortega was not in the cards for the new movie even before Barrera's firing and the story was already in the midst of being retooled, although the producers were hoping to bring her character back for, at least, a cameo appearance. Others claim, however, that Ortega had essentially passed on Scream 7 long before this week's news breaks. 

Additionally, in the wake of her firing, Barrera has released the following statement: 

First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.

Every person on this earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.

I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.

I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.

Silence is not an option for me.

BeNice123 - 11/22/2023, 11:03 PM
Blehh….
XKnight - 11/22/2023, 11:08 PM
Did she scream to break her silence?
Kadara - 11/23/2023, 4:07 PM
@XKnight - Teheeehe
ProudPatriot76 - 11/22/2023, 11:09 PM
Maybe you’d still have a job if you had stayed quiet…

Just because you have an opinion doesn’t mean it needs shared. That goes for both sides of the aisle.
Th3Batman - 11/22/2023, 11:17 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - People can't speak up against genocide and ethnic cleansing now ?
philinterrupted - 11/22/2023, 11:27 PM
@Th3Batman - apparently celebrities don’t count as human beings with thoughts and opinions.
Th3Batman - 11/22/2023, 11:30 PM
@philinterrupted - Americans have a right that so many people around the world literally die to get, the right to free speech. Yet, so many Americans advocate for said right to be limited, and for people to be punished for using that right.
KaptainKhaos - 11/22/2023, 11:30 PM
@Th3Batman - our new CBM tough guy of the month trying to make a name for himself 🤣
MahN166A - 11/22/2023, 11:33 PM
@ProudPatriot76 -

You should take your own advice
GeneralZod - 11/22/2023, 11:53 PM
@Th3Batman - "genocide and ethnic cleansing."

Waifuslayer - 11/23/2023, 1:31 AM
@Th3Batman - maybe they shouldn't have sent paratroopers and fired missles during ceasefire, murdered and raped unarmed civilians including the elderly, women and children or hidden their military bases inside hospitals or forced their citizens to stay when they were warned to evacuate.

Their cowardly and evil sneak attack deserves to be punished. They [frick]ed around and found out.

It's sad that there are citizens suffering but they elected terrorist leaders and now they're paying the price.
Th3Batman - 11/23/2023, 2:05 AM
@Waifuslayer - Most of the people being killed weren't even born when Hamas was "elected", if you can even call it an election. There's also the fact that Hamas immediately banned elections following their win, and hanged anyone who spoke up against it. I have absolutely no issue with Israel going after them, as they're nothing but a terrorist group. With that said, there's no denying that Israel is clearly killing everyone indiscriminately, whether or not they had anything to do with that attack, or with Hamas.
Killuminatic - 11/23/2023, 2:39 AM
@Waifuslayer - What about what’s been happening to them since 1948?
CasualFanatic - 11/23/2023, 2:46 AM
@Th3Batman - regardless of whether I agree with her statements or not, her First Amendment rights aren’t being infringed because the studio is not an arm of the government. Private entities can restrict speech all they want, unless my understanding is incorrect. That said, the statement in the article is so vague that it could apply to either side of the war and she probably shouldn’t have been fired. Perhaps there were other, more inflammatory remarks not included in this article?
whoknows - 11/23/2023, 4:25 AM
@CasualFanatic - I don’t think Batman was referring to her rights being infringed but proudpstriot and others like him/her saying she should have stayed quiet. She has a right to speak and yes the private entities have a right to fire who they believe is a risk for their brand.
Blergh - 11/23/2023, 4:49 AM
@ProudPatriot76 - she’s entitled to her opinion, much like Gina Carano.
Spyglass is free to fire her for hurt feelings but they didn’t even warn her. Something noticeably different
Demigods - 11/23/2023, 5:30 AM
@Waifuslayer - so, like everything, it isn't black and white. Yes, Hamas is an evil organization of cowards and zealots. BUT. the Israeli government did not help itself by continuing it's iron fist policy for the past 28 years.

The people who act like Israel did nothing wrong have their blinders on. The people who act like Israel only has to seek peace to get it are naive. It's the Middle East. It will be in conflict... well forever. But Israel definitely has been doing their share of wrong as well. The Israeli government notoriously overreacts aggressively to dissuade further retribution, but they also do so indiscriminately. \

Hamas are a terrorist organization of rapist, murdering liars who should be exterminated...but how do you do that without killing innocents, which is what got Israel into this siutation to begin with. Martyrs is exactly what Hamas wants, which is why they're doing what they'r doing. Every innocent that IDF is forced to kill only adds more recruits to their cause.
IShitYourPants - 11/23/2023, 6:13 AM
@Th3Batman - we have free speech in England. We didn't have to fight for it either
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 6:19 AM
@Demigods - Without getting specificaly into the whole M.E. specifics and to be more general with scenarios around the globe past and present inc for instance the troubles in Northern Ireland...

Terrorist activities against innocent civilians rarely emerges in a vacuum even if we can all agree it should be condemned when it occurs.

Whilst tackling terrorism directly is oft required in the short term the methods and tactics used should always be ballanced with the danger that excessive response may in the long term create more radicalisation thus increase the odds of tit for tat escalation.

Again this is general and global and not specific to any region or conflict.

We should always also be able to critique policies and practices of a government and/or organisation without being insta accused of an ism as long at it is clear that is what you are being critical of.

All that said it is near impossible to talk about the specific issues in that specific region without backlash online.
foreverintheway - 11/23/2023, 10:34 AM
@ProudPatriot76 - yet here you are
MochaKing - 11/23/2023, 10:35 AM
@ProudPatriot76 - I am against being quiet. You need to raise voice when there is injustice. We need to hear the stories of both sides to make sure there is a small chance of resolution with both the parties(it's not just in the context of this war, for any dispute). My only problem is when the outburst is selective. When the outbursts are made only to upheld their view of politics is correct. That's disgusting. Nowadays media and celebrities tend to express onse sided narration, that needs to change for the sake of obtaining world peace.

As for Melissa, too bad for her that this happened to her. Very talented artist. Maybe they need to proof read what kind of words are used before posting in internet.

Long live peace...
Equivocal - 11/23/2023, 1:23 PM
@GeneralZod -

like I said in my previous post;

"she said nothing wrong"

now my question to you is:

what's so funny about the "genocide & ethnic cleasing" that is happening right now with the war between Israel-Hammas ??
Kadara - 11/23/2023, 4:12 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - Thank you for sharing your opinion.
dracula - 11/22/2023, 11:11 PM
Only way for that to work is to just ignore the last 2 movies

They already established new leads and cant just continue from 6 without them
Taonrey - 11/22/2023, 11:24 PM
@dracula - I mean Jenna wasn’t doing 7 regardless, so they needed to retool. It will be weird but scream was successful before them
HashTagSwagg - 11/22/2023, 11:52 PM
@dracula - I skipped through most of 6 but it seemed to wrap up that story well enough to move on to a new cast. I hate the fact that 6's trailers teased the cult only for it to be a small family. Bringing Stu back as the cult leader and having a finale confrontation with Sid sounds way more interesting than Billy's unlikely daughter having impossible hallucinations of an aged Billy who's trying to turn her to the dark side.
MochaKing - 11/23/2023, 10:39 AM
@dracula - I have an idea, multiverse... a subject that can save any dying film franchise
garu - 11/22/2023, 11:16 PM
this franchise peaked in Scary Movie and you can't convince me otherwise



Scream movies are shit anyways
bkmeijer1 - 11/23/2023, 2:36 AM
@garu - every horror movie peaked in Scary Movie. I have spoken
garu - 11/23/2023, 11:11 AM
@bkmeijer1 - aye
ANewPope - 11/22/2023, 11:23 PM
Spyglass
solskulldeath - 11/22/2023, 11:24 PM
Yeah,being against the Zionist means anti Semitic. The western media hiding the truth of the Gaza genocide. Zionist is replicating what the Nazi did to their ancestor
Th3Batman - 11/22/2023, 11:42 PM
@solskulldeath - What's sad is that so many Jewish people are being grouped in with Zionists, when in fact they're just as against what's going on as everyone else is. I wish the media would do its job and make it clear to the millions of simple minded people that religious fundamentalists DO NOT represent the average religious follower. Zionism has only been a thing for around 100 years, give or take, yet it has now become the face of the Jewish faith, which is over 3000 years old. Jewish people need to make their voices heard about this small group not, in any way, representing them or their faith.
vectorsigma - 11/22/2023, 11:35 PM
Me saying that The Marvels is a flop on this article (and where are those daily flop articles?) is as off topic as the article itself on this site
GhostDog - 11/22/2023, 11:45 PM
Panic mode. They nuked this franchise in a little under 24 hours, now look at them.
AmazingFILMporg - 11/22/2023, 11:47 PM
Neve should say no.




Kill the franchise until spyglass sells it then bring back everyone when another studio buys it😎🤣



Neve needs to play this smart👮
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 4:33 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Could go back to Disney then, they did start the franchise all be it indirectly, lol.
Blergh - 11/23/2023, 4:50 AM
@Apophis71 - they still approved and oversaw a lot of it. Sanctionico Pandeminium is a Disney princess!
GeneralZod - 11/22/2023, 11:48 PM
Quite a difference when her publicist or lawyer writes her post for her, free of false and inflammatory statements. But you gotta love how they play the victim card, "As a Latina, a proud Mexicana ...." Too little, too late.
maxx - 11/23/2023, 12:49 AM
@GeneralZod - right? All credibility goes out the window anytime a person starts with that contrived "As a..."
