SCREAM VII Loses Director Christopher Landon: "It Was A Dream Job That Turned Into A Nightmare"

Shortly after losing two of its main stars, the next Scream movie has taken another huge hit with the departure of director Christopher Landon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 24, 2023 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Scream
Source: Via FearHQ

Shortly after losing two of its main stars, the next instalment in the Scream franchise has taken another massive hit with the departure of director Christopher Landon.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago," the filmmaker wrote on Twitter. "This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.” 

“I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Landon's announcement comes weeks after Melissa Barrera was fired. The actress was reportedly dropped from the movie for sharing "anti-Semitic" comments on social media, with Spyglass Entertainment releasing a statement explaining why they decided to drop her from the film shortly after, citing "rhetoric that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

Spyglass stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

We'd later learn that Barrera's co-star, Jenna Ortega, had also parted ways with the horror sequel, but her decision seemingly had nothing to do with Melissa's firing, as it would come to light that she actually left the project some time before.

What happens next is unclear, but according to THR, "the future of Scream VII rests on James Vanderbilt, the writer-producer who co-wrote the rebooted movies and who is writing the current script. Sources say that the scribe, who was already contending with Ortega’s loss, had been focusing the story on Barrera’s character."

It sounds like a huge mess, and some believe it's only a matter of time before we hear that the project has been shelved altogether - though given how successful the last two Scream movies were, we'd say the studio is more likely to forge ahead.

"Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter," reads Scream VI's synopsis. "In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving."

Related:

Recommended For You:

Forthas - 12/24/2023, 10:18 AM
They need to take politics out of film decision making. The hiring and firing of people should be based on merit and if it is conducive to what they are trying to do. Melissa Barrera's view of the situation is becoming more mainstream. So the only reason she was fired is political. That is not good business decision making and the franchise may be ruined as a result.
MosquitoFarmer - 12/24/2023, 10:22 AM
@Forthas - They have to consider box office draw. How the stars present themselves publicly effects the film.
FireandBlood - 12/24/2023, 10:26 AM
@Forthas - Well, Jews run the entertainment industry, so saying anything that could be considered remotely against them is a big no, no. That’s the game.
Forthas - 12/24/2023, 10:29 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - I don't disagree, which is why I made the point about her views being mainstream. But you are suggesting that people suppress their political viewpoints if they don't want to fall on one side of public perception or the other. I don't think that it affects box office as much as the producers of Scream think. In fact, they are in a worse position as a result in my opinion meaning they did not adequately evaluate their box office results.
Forthas - 12/24/2023, 10:35 AM
@FireandBlood - I don't know if they run the entertainment industry, but they are very much overrepresented in the industry and therefore influence it more than they probably should. That stated while I think it will limit Barrera's options, I don't think she will be frozen out of roles. Heck, even Kevin Spacey has an upcoming film and this is no where near as disqualifying as what he did.
FireandBlood - 12/24/2023, 10:38 AM
@Forthas - But Kevin Spacey didn’t talk any shit on the Jews, and that’s the point. It’s their business, and they’ll take you out of it if they want to.
lazlodaytona - 12/24/2023, 10:41 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - *cough cough* Ezra Miller *cough cough*
Forthas - 12/24/2023, 10:50 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah but Mel Gibson did! Sure he is no where near the celebrity that he was or could be because of that whole thing, but he is still working and Barrera is not even on that level when it comes to criticizing specifically Israel (not even Jews).
AmazingFILMporg - 12/24/2023, 11:01 AM
@FireandBlood -


Yup. Pointing that fact out nowadays is considered a big no no but even Jews themselves say Jews run Hollywood. 💁
MasterMix - 12/24/2023, 10:18 AM
Cursed production. Why bother at this point? Scream VI felt like a perfect culmination of the entire franchise.
regularmovieguy - 12/24/2023, 10:31 AM
@MasterMix

Scream VI is the worst movie in the franchise.
lazlodaytona - 12/24/2023, 10:46 AM
@regularmovieguy - naw, that goes to 4, with 3 close behind.
philinterrupted - 12/24/2023, 10:52 AM
@lazlodaytona - 3 was…
AmazingFILMporg - 12/24/2023, 11:04 AM
@regularmovieguy -


I say it had the worst third act for sure.



But the worst film goes to 4 but in part 4 defense it had one of the best motivation killer reveals🖖🔥👮🦸💪🔥
regularmovieguy - 12/24/2023, 11:05 AM
@lazlodaytona @philinterrupted

Wes Craven on his worst day > Radio Silence on their best day.
regularmovieguy - 12/24/2023, 11:06 AM
@AmazingFILMporg

The first two acts weren’t very good either.
Amuro - 12/24/2023, 10:24 AM
They should just stop there. They've lost Neve Campbell, Jenna Ortega and the director and they've fired Melissa Barrera. The movie is as good as dead.
santoanderson - 12/24/2023, 10:28 AM
I know the Israel/Palestinian war is a touchy subject, but Spyglass’ handling of the Melissa Barrera situation was laughably stupid. She made a handful of posts on Instagram saying “War is bad. Stop killing kids. Ceasefire now.” and Spyglass freaked the [frick] out and fired her.
LilJimmy - 12/24/2023, 10:44 AM
@santoanderson - In the US, you're not allowed to upset the Jews.
Spawnnn - 12/24/2023, 10:34 AM
Bye.
LilJimmy - 12/24/2023, 10:42 AM
Those in charge sound like a nightmare to work for
lazlodaytona - 12/24/2023, 10:45 AM
I've been sayin' this, but let's say 7 is the last installment (of course it won't be). I believe having Sydney be the killer would be epic and it'd make the franchise come full circle. This is also a way to not have to pay her that much because it's best to save her for the final reveal, yet the movies hint strongly at Syd's presence throughout.
The reason? Insanity. After all these situations during 6 previous films, who wouldn't finally snap. It'd be even cooler if she won and got away with it.
LeonNova - 12/24/2023, 10:47 AM
They really screwed the pooch. The franchise is screwed now. Serves them right.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/24/2023, 11:02 AM
If they remake scream I'm gonna be piiiiissssssseeeeeed👿

