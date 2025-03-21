SCREAMBOAT: Disney-Style Final Trailer Finds David Howard Thornton's Murderous Mouse On The Rampage

Whatever you do, don't call him Mickey!

Screamboat is set to hit theaters for a limited run on April 2, and Sleight of Hand Productions has released the final trailer for the Steamboat Willie horror parody, which stars David Howard Thornton - who plays Art the Clown in the Terrifier films - as a twisted take on the classic cartoon character.

As we're sure many of you will be aware, Steamboat Willie debuted in a 1928 animated short film directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, which is generally viewed as the first appearance of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. For all intents and purposes, Willie is the iconic Disney mascot, but something tells us this character won't be referred to as MM in the movie.

This project is not part of the Twisted Childhood Universe, aka the "Poohniverse," but by the looks of this reprehensible rodent, he'd fit right in.

“I’m so excited to share our mischievous monster mouse with the world. Screamboat is my way of paying homage to Disney while putting a sinister, yet comedic twist on the classic,” said writer-director Steven LaMorte when the project was announced. “Watching David Howard Thornton bring Steamboat Willie to life with the magicians at Quantum Creation FX has been nothing short of amazing — he’s hilarious and murderously entertaining. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Willie and experience the chaos we’ve created.”

Along with Thornton, the movie stars Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Jesse Kove, Kailey Hyman, Rumi C Jean-Louis, Jarlath Conroy and Charles Edwin Powell, with cameos from Tyler Posey, Brian Quinn and Joe DeRosa.

Steven LaMorte serves as director, writer and producer alongside Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy. Executive producers include Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content and Julien Didon. Iconic Events Releasing serves as distributor. DeskPop Entertainment handles worldwide sales and digital releases.

Check out the new trailer and poster below, along with a previously-released red band teaser.

New Screamboat Trailer has arrived!

The wildest horror ride of the year is almost here—don’t miss Screamboat in theaters April 2nd! #DavidHowardThornton (aka #arttheclown ) stars as Steamboat Willie

Get tickets now !#screamboat #steamboatwillie #horrorcomedy pic.twitter.com/OV5nZevrdY — Screamboat (@screamboatmovie) March 20, 2025 David Howard Thornton (Terrifier) shrinks down to the size of an iconic mouse in SCREAMBOAT, which will be setting sail exclusively in theaters on April 2.



Watch the Red Band trailer now. pic.twitter.com/QVQpfW2QQI — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) February 27, 2025

The film’s official description reads, “Be our guest on a New York City ferry ride that turns into a hilarious nightmare when a mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie becomes a monstrous reality. As passengers set sail, their trip turns deadly when the tiny terror unleashes murder and mayhem. Packed with big kills, big laughs, and a miniature menace, ‘Screamboat’ is a cinematic thrill ride that reimagines ‘Steamboat Willie’ like never before!”