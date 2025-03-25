SINNERS: You Are Invited To Check Out The First Clip From Ryan Coogler's New Vampire Movie

Before he returns to the MCU to helm Black Panther 3, Ryan Coogler will dip his toe into the horror genre for a period vampire tale starring frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan.

Sinners is set to hit theaters next month, and Warner Bros. has now released the first full clip from the movie.

There may be spoilers ahead.

Coogler and Jordan introduce the new preview, which finds Cornbread (Omar Benson Miller) attempting to convince one of Jordan's character's, Smoke (he plays twin brothers), to invite him inside. Wunmi Mosaku's Annie doesn't believe that Cornbread is simply being polite, and rightly guesses that he has another reason for needing an invitation to the dance.

Smoke puts his hand over the threshold to give Cornbread his money, and the clip concludes with a quick flash of fangs.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan invite you in to see an exclusive clip from #SinnersMovie - tickets on sale Wednesday. Only in theaters APRIL 18. pic.twitter.com/5MjUipJYuE — IMDb (@IMDb) March 24, 2025

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview to promote the most recent trailer. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the trailer below, but be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.