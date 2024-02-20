Stephen King Wants To Know Why WB Won't Release SALEM'S LOT: "All I Do Is Write The F*cking Things"

It seems Stephen King is just as curious - and frustrated - about the current status of Warner Bros.' re-adaptation of his best-selling vampire novel, Salem's Lot, as the rest of us.

Back in 2022, we got word that the movie had been pushed back to April 21, 2023 after previously being scheduled to open on September 9 the previous year. Since then, Salem's Lot appeared to be removed from the schedule altogether.

Then, last year, we learned that the plan was for the Gary Dauberman-directed horror film to debut on the Max streaming service, although the decision was not final

According to reports at the time, the move from the big screen was "not a reflection of the film’s quality, but is due to the fact that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has created a growing need for Max content."

The strikes were resolved last last year, but there's been no word on Salem's Lot status. Now, author Stephen King has taken to social media to reveal that he has seen the movie, and wonder why the studio is "holding back."

Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT and it's quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the [frick]ing things. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 19, 2024

A trailer debuted at CinemaCon in 2022, but has yet to be released online. In fact, the only official look we've had at the movie is the following promo image showing the lead characters looking at the Marsten house, so let's hope the studio shares a teaser as soon as a decision is made.

The movie stars Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbæk, Makenzie Leigh, and Spencer Treat Clark. Recent IT adaptation writer Gary Dauberman (Annabelle Comes Home) directs, and also penned the screenplay.

The book tells the story of a writer named Ben Mears who returns to his childhood town of Jerusalem's Lot only to find himself drawn to an old house that traumatized him as a child. The Marsten House is an evil place, and an evil place attracts evil men. Unfortunately for Ben and the rest of the town, this time the evil men in question are powerful vampire Kurt Barlow and his devious familiar Richard Straker.

Salem's Lot was previously adapted as a 1979 miniseries from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper, featuring a scene with child-vampire scratching at the window which terrified an entire generation. There was also a far less successful 2004 version starring Rob Lowe.

Are you looking forward to a new take on Salem's Lot? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.