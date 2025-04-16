Sydney Sweeney Partners with DUNE Co-Writer for Reddit Thriller Adaptation

Reddit’s dark corners are once again headed to the big screen, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Dune co-writer Eric Roth leading the charge. The two are teaming up for a new thriller based on a viral Reddit thread titled “I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl So I Could Rob Her Family” — a chilling tale about deception, identity and a scam gone too far. With Sweeney producing and starring and Roth penning the script, the project is already drawing major buzz despite being in early development.

Joe Cote — an English teacher in Massachusetts — took to a sub-Reddit four years ago and penned a chilling story about a girl who used a family’s heartache as a tool to infiltrate their home and rob them. It was well-received on the site, with almost 4,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments under the post talking about it. Many said a missing person’s case could easily be taken advantage of in this way.

This movie is not the first of its kind to be taken from the screens of social media, though. The 2020 crime drama Zola was similarly based on a viral X thread. Scam-based crime is also becoming a common theme in the industry, as two popular 2024 productions — The Beekeeper and Thelma — which has become increasingly troubling in recent years.

The collaboration between Sweeney and Roth came about after a lengthy competition to win the rights to the Reddit post. Underground Entertainment manager Aaron Folbe discovered the post, and a struggle to win its rights ensued, with Warner Bros. Entertainment ultimately obtaining them.

Sweeney first became involved in the project and brought Roth aboard with her. She’s set to star in and produce the project, with Roth working on the script and Cote executive producing the film. Cote, a veteran Reddit poster, is now being represented by Underground Entertainment.

Roth has many recognized and celebrated titles, with his professional portfolio preceding him. Sweeney enjoys a similar recognition as a breakout star of Netflix’s 2019 hit series Euphoria, where she played a teenager named Cassie who was plagued by rumors of her past relationships.

This is also not the first time she’s dipped her toe into thriller waters. Her appearance in the film Immaculate — which she also produced — was met with great reviews. Speaking on her performance in the film, The Guardian stated, ”Sweeney’s eyes harden with a defiance that’s so passionate it feels personal.”, describing how her character fought for her rights.

While details surrounding the film have not been fully fleshed out yet, it has been confirmed that Sweeney and Roth will be taking on the title together. There has been no director set nor indication as to how closely the script will follow the Reddit story.

As details about the project continue to unfold, one thing is clear — this adaptation is tapping into a growing appetite for stories that feel unfiltered, unsettling and all too real. With Sweeney’s rising star power and Roth’s screenwriting prowess, it has the potential to be a gripping thriller. Fans of edgy storytelling and anyone who’s ever gone down a Reddit rabbit hole will want to keep an eye on this one.