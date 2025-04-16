Sydney Sweeney Partners with DUNE Co-Writer for Reddit Thriller Adaptation

Sydney Sweeney Partners with DUNE Co-Writer for Reddit Thriller Adaptation

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Dune co-writer Eric Roth are teaming up for a new thriller based on a viral Reddit thread titled “I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl So I Could Rob Her Family.”

News
By JackShawMod - Apr 16, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Hollywood Reporter

Reddit’s dark corners are once again headed to the big screen, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Dune co-writer Eric Roth leading the charge. The two are teaming up for a new thriller based on a viral Reddit thread titled “I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl So I Could Rob Her Family” — a chilling tale about deception, identity and a scam gone too far. With Sweeney producing and starring and Roth penning the script, the project is already drawing major buzz despite being in early development.

Joe Cote — an English teacher in Massachusetts — took to a sub-Reddit four years ago and penned a chilling story about a girl who used a family’s heartache as a tool to infiltrate their home and rob them. It was well-received on the site, with almost 4,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments under the post talking about it. Many said a missing person’s case could easily be taken advantage of in this way.

This movie is not the first of its kind to be taken from the screens of social media, though. The 2020 crime drama Zola was similarly based on a viral X thread. Scam-based crime is also becoming a common theme in the industry, as two popular 2024 productions — The Beekeeper and Thelma — which has become increasingly troubling in recent years.

The collaboration between Sweeney and Roth came about after a lengthy competition to win the rights to the Reddit post. Underground Entertainment manager Aaron Folbe discovered the post, and a struggle to win its rights ensued, with Warner Bros. Entertainment ultimately obtaining them.

Sweeney first became involved in the project and brought Roth aboard with her. She’s set to star in and produce the project, with Roth working on the script and Cote executive producing the film. Cote, a veteran Reddit poster, is now being represented by Underground Entertainment.

Roth has many recognized and celebrated titles, with his professional portfolio preceding him. Sweeney enjoys a similar recognition as a breakout star of Netflix’s 2019 hit series Euphoria, where she played a teenager named Cassie who was plagued by rumors of her past relationships.

This is also not the first time she’s dipped her toe into thriller waters. Her appearance in the film Immaculate — which she also produced — was met with great reviews. Speaking on her performance in the film, The Guardian stated, ”Sweeney’s eyes harden with a defiance that’s so passionate it feels personal.”, describing how her character fought for her rights.

While details surrounding the film have not been fully fleshed out yet, it has been confirmed that Sweeney and Roth will be taking on the title together. There has been no director set nor indication as to how closely the script will follow the Reddit story.

As details about the project continue to unfold, one thing is clear — this adaptation is tapping into a growing appetite for stories that feel unfiltered, unsettling and all too real. With Sweeney’s rising star power and Roth’s screenwriting prowess, it has the potential to be a gripping thriller. Fans of edgy storytelling and anyone who’s ever gone down a Reddit rabbit hole will want to keep an eye on this one.

Does SINNERS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
Related:

Does SINNERS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
Ryan Coogler & Autumn Durald Arkapaw Reveal Their Cinematic Blueprint For SINNERS
Recommended For You:

Ryan Coogler & Autumn Durald Arkapaw Reveal Their Cinematic Blueprint For SINNERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/16/2025, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 4/16/2025, 11:22 AM
Eric Roth can't write. Marty had to pick up the slack for KotFM
NateBest
NateBest - 4/16/2025, 12:38 PM
Nice write-up @JackShawMod!

Note that I swapped the banner image out with images that I have licenses for to avoid copyright trolls/copyright claims, moved it to the homepage, and modified the date/time so that it can appear at the top of the homepage.

I also removed the spammy banking link as it didn't actually lead to any type of reporting regarding scam-based crimes.

With slight changes you could also post this to FearHQ.com and SFFGazette.com! The other posts would need different banner images, different titles and summaries, as well as slightly different body/content. Each post just needs to be *unique*, but not usually reworked from the ground up...
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@NateBest - thank you guys for all the hard work you put into the site
NateBest
NateBest - 4/16/2025, 12:53 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Thank YOU for being here 15 years 😎
thebamf
thebamf - 4/16/2025, 1:01 PM
@NateBest - Truly one of my favorite sites! Thank you to all for the hard work!
NateBest
NateBest - 4/16/2025, 1:04 PM
@thebamf - Thank you for the kind words and for sticking with us! Despite the drama at times, I think it's a pretty fun site and the users are fantastic.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/16/2025, 12:43 PM
I'm a (simp)le man, I see Sydney Sweeney and I watch (and eventually Goon)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/16/2025, 12:59 PM
@KaptainKhaos - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/16/2025, 12:52 PM

@JackShawMod -

1) Good article Sir!
2) Sweeney would be perfect for Black Cat, though it's probably too late for that. I'm leaving out my very naughty thoughts about her.
3) It's excellent to get a new writer in here. I hope to see more.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/16/2025, 12:58 PM
User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/16/2025, 1:02 PM
I just hope the original Reddit poster gets properly compensated.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/16/2025, 1:03 PM
In 2008, CBM expanded its coverage to include all Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror related properties, plus whatever Sydney Sweeney's doing.
NateBest
NateBest - 4/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@Clintthahamster - Looks like I need to change our "About" page...
thebamf
thebamf - 4/16/2025, 1:19 PM
@Clintthahamster -
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder