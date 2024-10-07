TERRIFIER 3: Screenings Of Unrated Slasher Threequel Reportedly Result In Walkouts, Vomiting, And Fainting

There have been numerous reports of people passing out and vomiting while watching horror movies in theaters over the years, and it almost always turns out to be utter nonsense. However, in Terrifier 3's case, we're more inclined to believe it!

According to a report from LAD Bible, an early UK screening of the horror threequel resulted in 11 confirmed walkouts (9 during the opening scene), and one person throwing up. This could very well be hyperbole, of course, but we have heard that the first few minutes of the movie are completely depraved - even topping the infamous "Allie death" from the previous movie.

"Mark my words," director Damian Leone said of the opening sequence in a previous interview. "I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that's not even the big kill scene. So that's why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it's too insane If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that," he added.

In a separate report from an Australian screening, critic Emma Wolfe describes witnessing two people fainting.

“I had to get security twice, one [viewer] left at the start of the film, one at the end. They both fainted trying to leave the film running down the stairs…I spoke to them directly. They are okay, the girl who left at the end got a head wound from falling down the stairs but I checked on her afterwards and she had staff and her friend with her. I was a witness who got up both times to help them. I’ve never seen that before.”

We're not exactly sure what makes the scene in question so controversial, but it is believed to be the shower sequence from the trailer, which involves Art the Clown attacking a couple with a chainsaw (you can probably use your imagination).

don’t say we didn’t warn you … pic.twitter.com/E2khwLeCrT — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) October 2, 2024 Terrifier 3 is causing literal chaos at early screenings

people are walking out, vomiting, even passing out. 😳 If a horror movie leaves you crying or puking, did it do its job or go too far? 🎥👀

Is this the future of horror or just shock for shock’s sake? 💀#Terrifier3… pic.twitter.com/Z6ixk9LhOr — Guillermo Farrell (@guille_farrell) October 3, 2024

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters later this month. Do you plan on checking it out on the big screen?