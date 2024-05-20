THE SUBSTANCE Shocks Cannes Audiences; Star Demi Moore Talks Graphic Nude Scene With Margaret Qualley

Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror satire, The Substance, screened at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, and the reactions have been (mostly) very positive - although it sounds like the movie has its share of shocking moments.

The film focuses on an acclaimed actress turned celebrity host of a daytime exercise program (Demi Moore) who gets replaced by a younger star (Margaret Qualley), sparking a confrontation between the two women that ultimately turns violent.

The Substance reportedly features some pretty extreme gore, but the scene that's sparked the most discussion is a brutal fight between Moore and Qualley's characters - complete with graphic, full-frontal nudity.

“I had someone who was a great partner,” said Moore of her co-star. “We were obviously quite close at some moments… and naked. But there was also a levity [in shooting those scenes].”

Moore also noted that the film “pushed me out of the comfort zone,” but she felt that the nudity “was necessary to tell this story” and that Fargeat approached the scenes “with a lot of sensitivity, establishing a common ground of mutual trust.”

The movie currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, although only 9 reviews have been added so far.

Check out the trailer for The Substance below, along with the reviews and reactions.

"Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

The Substance doesn't have a theatrical release date.