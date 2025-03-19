THE TOXIC AVENGER Gets A Bloody, Weird Teaser Trailer That Will Leave Jaws (Literally) On The Floor

Toxie is back and this first teaser trailer for The Toxic Avenger is every bit as delightfully unhinged - and violent - as longtime fans of the character will be hoping for. You can check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Source: Fear HQ

The first teaser trailer for The Toxic Avenger has arrived and it's violent, weird, and unhinged...which we're guessing is pretty much everything you'd want from a movie featuring the beloved Troma Entertainment cult hero. 

Despite receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews at film festivals in 2023 (the movie has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes), it's been a battle to get The Toxic Avenger into theaters and, when it is finally released this summer, it will be unrated. 

Based on the jaw-dropping gore - that's not hyperbole; someone literally loses their jaw here - it's not exactly hard to see why this movie didn't receive an R or even NC-17 rating from the MPAA. 

"The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature," director Macon Blair recently said, "with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design."

"I love what Millenium FX did with it - part human, part mutant, all heart," he said of his take on a character who has starred in four movies, an animated series, a video game, a stage musical, and even a Marvel Comics series. 

"It's practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," the filmmaker added. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon."

All signs point to The Toxic Avenger doing right by its title character and while it probably isn't a movie that will break box office records, there's every chance it will still be a hit thanks to horror lovers. 

You can watch the first teaser for The Toxic Avenger in the player below (via FearHQ.com). 

Written and directed by Macon Blair, Legendary Entertainment's The Toxic Avenger is a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 cult classic of the same name created by Lloyd Kaufman. This film features a stellar ensemble, led by Peter Dinklage in the title role, that includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

The Toxic Avenger follows struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger!

Now with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

The Toxic Avenger arrives in theaters on August 29.

WaffeX
WaffeX - 3/19/2025, 3:22 PM
Off-Topic:
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/19/2025, 4:12 PM
@WaffeX - Looks like fun, but also, damn, does Josh Holloway age or nah?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/19/2025, 3:30 PM
That commercial was like something right out of GTA. At least the gore looks promising🤷🏾‍♂️
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/19/2025, 3:47 PM
Wow, it looks...Un releasable. Even the teaser was super poorly edited. Yikes.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/19/2025, 4:13 PM
@Shivermetimbers - That's Troma!™
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/19/2025, 3:48 PM
It's interesting they kept Toxie as a little person after the mutation but it also makes sense in this day and age. Hopefully this has a good marketing campaign
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/19/2025, 3:49 PM
I remember watching the old vhs tapes in first grade back in the day. I'll be there!
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 3/19/2025, 3:56 PM
Why the F is he so short 😆
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/19/2025, 4:06 PM
@Truoptimusprime - Dinklage… dude can play anybody in anything and you wouldn’t even know it was him.
I heard his next role will be playing Michael Jordan in a bio pic made by Martin Scorsese.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/19/2025, 4:00 PM
It's giving off the same vibe I got from the trailers for Rob Zombie's Munsters.

It could be awesome, and I'll probably check it out, but this style of horror isn't up my alley.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 3/19/2025, 4:03 PM
The only thing I don’t get about this movie is the audience reaction to these teasers and little sneak peaks. You would think they are remaking the Godfather or something. It’s Toxic Avenger! The old Troma film. Troma, known for making really low budget crappy-fun-good-at-times-bad-most-times movies. Don’t take it too serious. He’s a little person in this one with a crappy looking costume, who cares!?!? … The old one was not that great looking and the acting was all horrible. Just enjoy!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/19/2025, 4:05 PM
Unreasonable?
This looks like the best student film ever made.
Actually I just want to see all the action scenes as the acting looks worse than an SNL sketch with regular people who don’t have comedic timing.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/19/2025, 4:18 PM
Some people don't get that the film is supposed to look like this: cheap and schlocky
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/19/2025, 4:19 PM
Looks awful but yeah this was never for me..
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/19/2025, 4:30 PM
I believe I'm going to enjoy this.

Looks like a Robert Rodriguez production(Big fan of his work and where the [frick] is he now anyway?)

Plus, Peter Dinklage does not pick shitty roles, so in him
I trust.

I just hope the fight scenes make sense and are bloody colourful.

For [frick]s sake
Starlight
Starlight - 3/19/2025, 4:32 PM
Didn't they say Toxic would be played by another actor?.... ALSO a "little" one?????

