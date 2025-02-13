UNTIL DAWN Gets An Intense New Trailer Showcasing The Video Game Adaptation's Murderous Time-Travel Dynamic

Sony Pictures has just shared a new trailer for Until Dawn (via GameFragger.com), Sony's live-action remake of the critically acclaimed PlayStation game.

In this latest sneak peek, we learn more about the movie's unique approach to time travel, a huge departure from the Choose Your Own Adventure-style video game. As you might expect, horror ensues when this story's leads get caught up in a murderous Groundhog Day.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Until Dawn director David F. Sandberg talked about casting Peter Stormare in the movie (he played Dr. Alan Hill in the game but appears to have been cast as a new character).

"I love Peter and I love that we have that connection to the game. We have a lot of references, of course, but it feels like we needed this real throughline, which we get with the Hill character," the filmmaker explained. "I can't really get into specifics about how he plays into all of this, but he is a part of it, for sure. And for me, as a fellow Swede, it has been a dream to work with Peter for forever."

"I actually tried to get him for my first movie, Lights Out, as the dad of the family, and the studio was like, 'He can't play a family guy. He's way too creepy.' [Chuckles] So, it's been like a dream for almost 10 years now to work with him, and I finally got to do it," Sandberg added.

Fans of Until Dawn aren't happy with the liberties this movie appears to be taking with the game; however, if there's a way to tie everything together - with Hill somehow at the centre of it all - then it could be they've judged it too soon.

Watch the new trailer for Until Dawn in the players below.

⏳ ǝɯᴉʇ uᴉ ʞɔnʇs ⌛️



Watch the new trailer for @UntilDawn_Movie – exclusively in theatres April 25. #UntilDawnMovie pic.twitter.com/QfbMFRfzlg — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 13, 2025

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Directed by ​​David F. Sandberg​​​ and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, Until Dawn is based on the PlayStation Studios video game and produced by ​​​​Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, and Mia Maniscalco. Charles Miller and Hermen Hulst executive produce.

Until Dawn stars ​Ella Rubin, ​Michael Cimino, ​Odessa A’zion, ​Ji-young Yoo, ​Belmont Cameli, ​Maia Mitchell, ​and Peter Stormare reprising his role from the games as Dr. Hill. The movie will be released on April 25, later this year.