New Iron Patriot Hot Toys Figure Imagines What Norman Osborn's Iron Man Suit Would Look Like In The MCU

If you're a Hot Toys collector, you'll know that the company has produced countless Iron Man figures over the years. In fact, they manage to find any excuse to create new versions of the Armored Avenger, something Marvel Studios made easy for them with Iron Man 3 in 2013.
Now, though, it's a villain's chance to shine in place of Tony Stark. From 2008 to 2009, Marvel Comics underwent a status quo shift under the "Dark Reign" banner. As leader of the Thunderbolts, Norman Osborn saved the world from a Skrull invasion and subsequently became the new leader of the (Dark) Avengers and Director of H.A.M.M.E.R.
Ditching his Green Goblin identity, Osborn suited up as Iron Patriot in his own suit of "Iron Man" armour. Now, Hot Toys is releasing its version of that suit, making it easy to imagine what this villain would look like in live-action.
Unfortunately, the 1/6th scale figure doesn't come with a Norman head sculpt but he looks suitably formidable and arguably way cooler than the version of this character who has appeared in the MCU (similar to the comics, Rhodey took on the moniker for a time).
The chances of us seeing this Iron Patriot on screen are slim. While it could happen briefly in Avengers: Secret Wars, for example, Marvel Studios doesn't own the rights to Osborn as he's part of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man franchise.
You can take a closer look at this new Iron Patriot figure in the Instagram gallery below.
After the invasion of the Skrulls, Norman Osborn emerged as the new world hero. When he decided to form a new team of Avengers, he realized that they needed to embody the heroic images of Captain America and Iron Man. Therefore, he created the Iron Patriot armor, a suit that combines elements of Iron Man's technology with the colors of the American flag.
We are thrilled to present the Iron Patriot as a diecast 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by Marvel Comics. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 3,000 units, exclusively in selected markets.
Inspired by the Iron Patriot armor suit as seen in Marvel Comics, this meticulously crafted collectible is made from diecast material and skillfully painted in metallic red, blue, and silver. The figure features a newly developed helmet with an LED light-up function, a sleek armor design with 25 LED light-up points throughout the body, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands for dynamic poses, a circular Captain America shield, and a specially designed figure stand with its own LED light-up function.
This Iron Patriot collectible figure will be an incredible addition to your Marvel collection!