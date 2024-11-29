New Iron Patriot Hot Toys Figure Imagines What Norman Osborn's Iron Man Suit Would Look Like In The MCU

New Iron Patriot Hot Toys Figure Imagines What Norman Osborn's Iron Man Suit Would Look Like In The MCU

Hot Toys has just unveiled its new Iron Patriot 1/6th scale figure and it offers an exciting tease of what the villainous Norman Osborn could look like if he were to ever don this armour in the MCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2024 04:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Iron Man

If you're a Hot Toys collector, you'll know that the company has produced countless Iron Man figures over the years. In fact, they manage to find any excuse to create new versions of the Armored Avenger, something Marvel Studios made easy for them with Iron Man 3 in 2013. 

Now, though, it's a villain's chance to shine in place of Tony Stark. From 2008 to 2009, Marvel Comics underwent a status quo shift under the "Dark Reign" banner. As leader of the Thunderbolts, Norman Osborn saved the world from a Skrull invasion and subsequently became the new leader of the (Dark) Avengers and Director of H.A.M.M.E.R.

Ditching his Green Goblin identity, Osborn suited up as Iron Patriot in his own suit of "Iron Man" armour. Now, Hot Toys is releasing its version of that suit, making it easy to imagine what this villain would look like in live-action. 

Unfortunately, the 1/6th scale figure doesn't come with a Norman head sculpt but he looks suitably formidable and arguably way cooler than the version of this character who has appeared in the MCU (similar to the comics, Rhodey took on the moniker for a time). 

The chances of us seeing this Iron Patriot on screen are slim. While it could happen briefly in Avengers: Secret Wars, for example, Marvel Studios doesn't own the rights to Osborn as he's part of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man franchise. 

You can take a closer look at this new Iron Patriot figure in the Instagram gallery below. 

468643024-981691273994885-4206500512799925823-n

After the invasion of the Skrulls, Norman Osborn emerged as the new world hero. When he decided to form a new team of Avengers, he realized that they needed to embody the heroic images of Captain America and Iron Man. Therefore, he created the Iron Patriot armor, a suit that combines elements of Iron Man's technology with the colors of the American flag. 

We are thrilled to present the Iron Patriot as a diecast 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by Marvel Comics. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 3,000 units, exclusively in selected markets.

Inspired by the Iron Patriot armor suit as seen in Marvel Comics, this meticulously crafted collectible is made from diecast material and skillfully painted in metallic red, blue, and silver. The figure features a newly developed helmet with an LED light-up function, a sleek armor design with 25 LED light-up points throughout the body, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands for dynamic poses, a circular Captain America shield, and a specially designed figure stand with its own LED light-up function.

This Iron Patriot collectible figure will be an incredible addition to your Marvel collection!

IRON MAN AND HIS AWESOME FRIENDS Animated Series Coming To Disney+; Will Also Feature Ironheart And Iron Hulk
Related:

IRON MAN AND HIS AWESOME FRIENDS Animated Series Coming To Disney+; Will Also Feature Ironheart And Iron Hulk
Jeff Bridges On Being So Frustrated With IRON MAN's Unfinished Script & Original Plan For Obadiah Stane
Recommended For You:

Jeff Bridges On Being "So Frustrated" With IRON MAN's Unfinished Script & Original Plan For Obadiah Stane

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Tardisdan
Tardisdan - 11/29/2024, 4:53 AM
The MCU had an Iron Patriot in Iron man 3 it was Rhodey Rhodes thou not Norman Osborn.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/29/2024, 5:07 AM
I kinda hope we do get to see Norman Osborn as Iron Patriot. It's hard to top Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. And there isn't even an Oscorp in the MCU, so why even go that direction?

Instead, I think it's a good time for Dark Avengers/Dark Reign. After Secret Invasion aliens are being hunted, so putting Osborn and a team in charge could be interesting.
AC1
AC1 - 11/29/2024, 5:59 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah I could actually see him being Iron Patriot first in the MCU as sort of a flawed attempt at being a hero before descending into full blown villainy and becoming the Goblin; maybe have him mirror Tony's obsession with constantly upgrading his armour to be better prepared for future threats by having Norman eventually decide to bypass the armour altogether and enhance himself, only for it to go wrong and mutate him (kinda like how the imperfect super soldier serum mutated Red Skull)
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/29/2024, 6:12 AM
@AC1 - User Comment Image

I think it would be interesting as well to see Spider-Man be the one to push him into villainy.

Due to his past interaction with an evil Osborn, Spider-Man automatically assumes the new Osborn is too even though he isn't. This pushes Osborn away.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 11/29/2024, 5:17 AM
Looks better than the one from Ironman 3
Leviathan
Leviathan - 11/29/2024, 5:23 AM
I’d like to see Norman Osborn as a sociopathic political animal running HAMMER and hunting down superheroes with his own enhanced private army with zero accountability. But I’m guessing that Valentina De Fontaine is going to fill that spot for the foreseeable future with the Dark Avengers no doubt on the horizon.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder