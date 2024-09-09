JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains How New Project Has Helped Him Move On From DCEU Difficulties

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains How New Project Has Helped Him Move On From DCEU Difficulties

There was a time when it looked like Ray Fisher might star in The Flash and a solo Cyborg project but he's now explained how his new Netflix movie has helped him move on from those difficult DCEU years.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Justice League
Source: Variety

Ray Fisher made headlines for what he described as Joss Whedon’s "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set of Justice League’s reshoots.

After sending shockwaves through Hollywood, Non-Disclosure Agreements mean the actor has been unable to share specifics for the most part, while WarnerMedia’s underwhelming conclusion from their investigation failed to shed any light on the repercussions for those involved (Fisher has frequently mentioned Geoff Johns and Jon Berg for allegedly being complicit in Whedon’s actions).

Whedon's career is seemingly over after similar claims of abusive behaviour surfaced and Fisher has largely moved on, something he acknowledged while discussing his role as Lymon, the best friend of lead character Boy Willie Charles, played by John David Washington, in Netflix's The Piano Lesson.

"What helped this entire process is, I’ve got to give it up to August Wilson," the Rebel Moon actor explained. "The juxtaposition that existed within the piece, within the character. I think there’s a little of Lymon Jackson in all of us. There’s an innocence about him in this piece that many lose as time passes, especially when you endure such hardship."

"For me, it was a palate cleanser in many ways because I’ve endured specific hardships in my life and some career hardships. Being able to come back into this space and say, ‘I don’t want to get hung up on this. I don’t want to feel resentful for anything that happened.’ I want to move on, and that’s what Lymon represents," Fisher concluded. 

While Fisher's words may not have had as big an impact at Warner Bros. as he'd hoped, it did lead to others speaking out about Whedon and we can't remember the last time we saw Johns or Berg's names attached to any major projects. 

As for the DC brand, it's moved on to DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran calling the shots of a new DCU set to kick off with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2. 

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor. 

Directed by Malcolm Washington, the movie stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins. The movie arrives in theaters on November 8 and hits Netflix on November 22. 

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/9/2024, 1:09 PM
Is he still going? [frick]’s sake 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:26 PM
@FireandBlood - he can be Kang ...just for one day
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 1:09 PM
New project - It's stacking shelves at Walmart isn't it?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:27 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - more like looting them in the next unrest after cheeto man looses
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 1:30 PM
@Malatrova15 - you are SO bad.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/9/2024, 1:09 PM
You was a shit Cyborg in a shit movie. Let it go.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/9/2024, 1:14 PM
@FireandBlood - He was the best part of the Snyder cut wtf you talking about
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 1:17 PM
@HerrmanM - I agree. Never understood why they dropped GL and Martian Manhunter for Cyborg and Aquaman.

Watching the Snyder Cut? Cyborg was essential and had an amazing story arch.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/9/2024, 1:25 PM
@lazlodaytona - He was seriously the heart of the whole thing and he gave a great heartfelt performance for being half robot. That shot after he watches his father get killed and the tears are rolling down his face while hes trying to walk. So good.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/9/2024, 1:10 PM
Hilarious how everyone was giving him flak for bitching about Whedon and Tsujihawa, then both of their careers ended in scandals.
dracula
dracula - 9/9/2024, 1:20 PM
@soberchimera - people gave him flak for being a non stop vaguest man alive

All this time later the most explicit he has been is whedon forcing him to do his job and read the script
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 9/9/2024, 1:22 PM
@soberchimera - and literally everyone glosses over it and continue to act like Ray was the one abusing people 😭
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/9/2024, 1:24 PM
@dracula - Yeah, the almost daily articles from Josh from back then literally nauseated me, but you can’t deny he was 100% right about them being P’s.O.S.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/9/2024, 2:23 PM
@soberchimera - Tsujihawa's career ended in a scandal. I wouldn't really say that Whedon's ended in scandal. There was no scandal at all. What scandal?
dracula
dracula - 9/9/2024, 1:11 PM
And yet he never actually said what Whedon did to him outside of demanding he do his job and read whats in the script

Gal and Buffy actors were explicit

Never Fisher
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/9/2024, 1:13 PM
@dracula - you’d think someone would say something. Even through a third party.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:29 PM
@dracula - he force him to Booyaaah....a proud african american can only endure so much..next they will force him to star in a jim crow era vampire movie
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/9/2024, 1:12 PM
Well, at least he’s getting work.
dracula
dracula - 9/9/2024, 1:12 PM
Never talked about Ezra Miller either
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 1:13 PM
He acts like such a victim for just dealing with a douche on a movie. You have people that have to deal with much bigger assholes for far less pay.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/9/2024, 2:03 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - You're right, there absolutely are, but that doesn't diminish his experience or right to speak up. We can't sit here and say, "You're lucky to have a privileged career, so just shut up and take it."
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/9/2024, 1:15 PM
Hes a good actor, he just derailed himself with that mess. He wasted some good youthful yaers. At least hes still going.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 1:16 PM
Good for him and his mental health.
20 years ago I had a boss that tortured me endlessly because I was young and very successful at what I was doing. Jealousy.

Left that job and there was a good 5 years where, if I would have bumped into him in a restaurant, I would have stabbed him with a fork. Everywhere. A buncha times.

I got over the anger and my life has been pretty great since. I feel for Ray and glad he's feeling that sense of contentment and release of anger.
Drace24
Drace24 - 9/9/2024, 1:16 PM
Congrats for finally maturing a little, buddy.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/9/2024, 1:20 PM
This [frick]er is still whining.

We don't give a shit, mate.

Just focus on rebuilding your career.

He is still talking about DCEU. [frick]ing get over it. He's lucky they have rebooted it; they would have buried him further.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/9/2024, 1:23 PM
"I want to move on ...."

Probably the most mature public statement he has made. I hope he finds inner peace so he can continue maturing.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/9/2024, 1:28 PM
"we can't remember the last time we saw Johns or Berg's names attached to any major projects."

Geoff and others starting their own media company (Ghost Machine) which are putting out their own comics - which are published through Image.

Is that not a major project?

Geoff developing and being showrunner for an adaptation of his comic "Geiger" for Paramount.

Is that not a major project?

Do some bloody research, buddy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:30 PM
@DravenCorvis - respect Josh buddy
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/9/2024, 1:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - No
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:49 PM
@DravenCorvis - do it or i will hurt myself during the debate night
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/9/2024, 1:51 PM
@Malatrova15 - 1. What debate?
2. What's a debate?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:53 PM
@DravenCorvis - its an event where the best candidate in decades beats the crap out if a weird orange bad man
The point here is Josh is amazing .down here in Belize they call him EL JORNALISTA
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/9/2024, 2:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - Here in Scotland they call him Joshy-Boy (well I do).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/9/2024, 2:27 PM
@DravenCorvis - Everyone on Zack's shitlist was ruined for completely different reasons.

Coincidence?
User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/9/2024, 1:36 PM
Poor Cryborg
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:50 PM
@TheyDont - cyborg is a confirmed amputee ..he makes peepee using a boom tube
..be respectful
Vigor
Vigor - 9/9/2024, 1:39 PM
Can you imagine being a chick, dating this guy, and breaking up with him?
He wouldn't shut up about shit years after the relationship!

He would play the victim card like a Vegas master while you've moved on and had kids with the love of your life
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:51 PM
@Vigor - imagine being a chick
...ok
Imagine being girlfriend to a manbaby black muscular inmature hunk ....chek

I like this game ..have any more?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/9/2024, 2:05 PM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/9/2024, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image
