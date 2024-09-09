JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Explains How New Project Has Helped Him Move On From DCEU Difficulties

Ray Fisher made headlines for what he described as Joss Whedon’s "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set of Justice League’s reshoots.

After sending shockwaves through Hollywood, Non-Disclosure Agreements mean the actor has been unable to share specifics for the most part, while WarnerMedia’s underwhelming conclusion from their investigation failed to shed any light on the repercussions for those involved (Fisher has frequently mentioned Geoff Johns and Jon Berg for allegedly being complicit in Whedon’s actions).

Whedon's career is seemingly over after similar claims of abusive behaviour surfaced and Fisher has largely moved on, something he acknowledged while discussing his role as Lymon, the best friend of lead character Boy Willie Charles, played by John David Washington, in Netflix's The Piano Lesson.

"What helped this entire process is, I’ve got to give it up to August Wilson," the Rebel Moon actor explained. "The juxtaposition that existed within the piece, within the character. I think there’s a little of Lymon Jackson in all of us. There’s an innocence about him in this piece that many lose as time passes, especially when you endure such hardship."

"For me, it was a palate cleanser in many ways because I’ve endured specific hardships in my life and some career hardships. Being able to come back into this space and say, ‘I don’t want to get hung up on this. I don’t want to feel resentful for anything that happened.’ I want to move on, and that’s what Lymon represents," Fisher concluded.

While Fisher's words may not have had as big an impact at Warner Bros. as he'd hoped, it did lead to others speaking out about Whedon and we can't remember the last time we saw Johns or Berg's names attached to any major projects.

As for the DC brand, it's moved on to DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran calling the shots of a new DCU set to kick off with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor.

Directed by Malcolm Washington, the movie stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins. The movie arrives in theaters on November 8 and hits Netflix on November 22.