Bob Iger Responds To Claims That Disney Has A Woke Agenda; Says Company Is Making Too Many Sequels
garu - 11/30/2023, 12:08 PM
Morbius making it to another top 10 list, LET'S GO!!!!!!!
worcestershire - 11/30/2023, 12:12 PM
@garu - a top 20 or 30 list would’ve made this more controversial lol
BlackSpider - 11/30/2023, 12:14 PM
@garu - Trager?
garu - 11/30/2023, 12:25 PM
@BlackSpider - wth is a trager
MrDandy - 11/30/2023, 12:29 PM
@garu - let’s morb it up, boys!
BlackSpider - 11/30/2023, 12:29 PM
@garu - If you are wink wink.

If you aren't I apoligize. As for your question, pray you never find out.
garu - 11/30/2023, 12:33 PM
@BlackSpider - I honestly googled what a trager is and found this, but I assume you weren't referring to a massage organization hahaha

https://www.trager.com/about-trager

All jokes aside, sorry, I don't think I'm the user you were referring to. But I do like your takes on this site.
BlackSpider - 11/30/2023, 12:36 PM
@garu - Ah look up dr trager, that gives a better idea.

But dont worry about it. Sorry I got mixed up. You good dude.
worcestershire - 11/30/2023, 12:09 PM
We’ve come a long way..
Oberlin4Prez - 11/30/2023, 12:11 PM
Another useless listicle
Origame - 11/30/2023, 12:11 PM
If catwoman and steel were mcu movies made today, they'd get glowing reviews while everyone involved in the production would call everyone who didn't like it racist and sexist.

To put these attitudes into further perspective, halley berry accepted her razzie. She accepted this role and movie didn't work and moved on.
worcestershire - 11/30/2023, 12:13 PM
@Origame - D for Disney, D for Devil
Izaizaiza - 11/30/2023, 12:16 PM
@Origame -
worcestershire - 11/30/2023, 12:23 PM
@Izaizaiza - lol
HenrySpiderman - 11/30/2023, 12:29 PM
@Izaizaiza - Lmao
marvel72 - 11/30/2023, 12:29 PM
@Origame -
Goldboink - 11/30/2023, 12:12 PM
I'm watching Howard the Duck over all the others. At least on that one you can actually see the influence of all the cocaine that everyone must have been doing to convince themselves that it was going to be a good movie.
EZBeast - 11/30/2023, 12:12 PM
This might be the first Josh list I’ve 100% agreed with. Minus morbius only because I haven’t seen it.
DrReedRichards - 11/30/2023, 12:12 PM
Wrong square.
Izaizaiza - 11/30/2023, 12:13 PM
Morbius as the best film on the list.

MCUKnight11 - 11/30/2023, 12:13 PM
Madame web gonna be on here.
Urubrodi - 11/30/2023, 12:20 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Willing to bet that it won't.
Shivermetimbers - 11/30/2023, 12:13 PM
I've only seen a few of these. Incredible that Jonah Hex only made 10 million dollars worldwide with that cast involved. I still want to watch that one.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/30/2023, 12:16 PM
a list dominated by DC property lol
Vigor - 11/30/2023, 12:22 PM
At least Elektra is getting another shot
tmp3 - 11/30/2023, 12:23 PM
Batman & Robin wasn’t 11% level bad. I dislike it a lot but if it was untethered from the Burton stuff it’s a pretty fun camp classic - especially with Thurman & Arnold. Clooney sucks though. I think Forever is the one I dislike the most from that quartet, just pure unbridled boredom.
The rest of these movies are all so much worse. Most of the DCEU is worse.
HenrySpiderman - 11/30/2023, 12:26 PM
@tmp3 - Camp or not Batman and Robin is objectivly worse than Batman Forevor. It lacks any sense of good acting, coherency and is downright unpleasent to watch. You say forevor is boredom, but legit most of the plot of batman and robin is them being horny over poison ivy. The only good camp part I can remember is the intro, the rest is quite bad even by those standards.
nibs - 11/30/2023, 12:24 PM
poll site users on their least favorite cbms and do a list with that. or even do a personal/site contributors worst CBM list. how are you not all completely sick of rotten tomatoes
Doomsday8888 - 11/30/2023, 12:26 PM
This scene alone puts the movie above everything else:


This is Batman to a T.

Also i was a kid, had lotta fun watching the damn thing, lel.
HenrySpiderman - 11/30/2023, 12:28 PM
@Doomsday8888 - To be fair you have to give points to these movies as it did have genuinly good batman stuff. Jim Carrey as the riddler, at least attempting the robin stuff straight up, and great bruce wayne moments. I would argue Val Kilmer is maybe best batman casting.
Doomsday8888 - 11/30/2023, 12:33 PM
@HenrySpiderman
I always give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar or at least i try, no matter how bad the end-result may be.

Which explains my appreciation for, say, TASM 2.
BlackSpider - 11/30/2023, 12:37 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I think most people agree with you on tasm2. I would argue at parts he's perfect spiderman.
Doomsday8888 - 11/30/2023, 12:41 PM
@BlackSpider
No need to argue since i hella agree with you, lol! :P
I just f*cking click with Andrew, man, great actor!
Also look at this shit:


Great camera-work, amazing swinging.
Sense of wonder? Unmeasurable.
BlackSpider - 11/30/2023, 1:08 PM
@Doomsday8888 - What cemented him as my favourite spiderman was this scene. Tom feels like he will be spiderman eventually, now just a spiderman in training. Tobey is good, but he's raimi tobey. But Andrew in this scene feels like he jumped right from the page

lolal - 11/30/2023, 12:28 PM
Batman & Robin, Supergirl, and even Steel, are better than every snyderverse movie except for Aquaman, and that's only because Aquaman is the least like the rest of the snyderverse entries and was good in spite of Momoa's casting.
FireandBlood - 11/30/2023, 12:35 PM
@lolal - Snyder made some hot fire garbage, but but c’mon, lad. Not even his shit is that bad.
EskimoJ - 11/30/2023, 12:37 PM
@lolal - No, they're not.
FireandBlood - 11/30/2023, 12:32 PM
DC somehow make the best and worst comic book movies and this inconsistency has been concurrent since the genre took off with Superman ‘78 🤦🏽‍♂️
marvel72 - 11/30/2023, 12:33 PM
I'm not sure, I may be wrong but I didn't think Jonah Hex was that bad. However I watched it only once and years ago.

Howard The Duck, I went to the cinema to see, it's one of those good crap movies.
Waifuslayer - 11/30/2023, 12:34 PM
Oooommmgggggggggggggg how many times can the same "article" be posted on the same site by the same guy?!
