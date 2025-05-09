5 MCU TV Shows That Need Another Season In The Next Era Of Marvel Television Storytelling

When Disney+ launched, the pressure was on Marvel Studios to help shore up the House of Mouse's streaming catalogue. That quantity over quality approach hasn't benefited the Multiverse Saga, but there have still been some great streaming series. WandaVision, for example, worked so much better on television than it would have done in theaters. Now, though, Marvel Television is taking a new approach, focusing on multi-season shows like Daredevil: Born Again and stories with fewer connections to the movies. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but there are a handful of MCU TV shows that shouldn't be forgotten; heck, they deserve new seasons, and the handful we think Marvel Studios should revisit are the focus of this feature. To find out which of them has made the cut, you just need to whack that "Next"/"View List" button below.

5. Moon Knight Season 2 By the end of Moon Knight, Marc Spector and Steven Grant came to terms with sharing the same body and were happy in the belief they'd rid themselves of Khonshu. A post-credits scene revealed that the Moon God had secretly been working with Jake Lockley, setting the stage for Moon Knight's story to continue, this time with a version of the hero that was far more violent and unhinged. We also don't know what became of Scarlet Scarab. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a second season. While Moon Knight's story could continue in Avengers: Doomsday or Midnight Sons, for example, we'd argue that neither option is as satisfying a prospect as another six episodes.



4. Hawkeye Season 2 Hawkeye season 2 has been making headlines this week after Jeremy Renner revealed that Marvel Studios offered to pay him half of what he made for season 1. The actor understandably declined the insulting paycheque, but later confirmed that season 2 was set to be inspired by The Raid, pitting Clint Barton and Kate Bishop against Barney Barton, a.k.a. Trickshot. That is something we very much need to see on screen. If the financial side of things can be figured out, we'd very much like to see Hawkeye return, perhaps as a limited series with a new title to make it feel more like an event than a standard season 2, so long after the first batch of episodes aired.



3. Loki Season 3 It's a real shame that everything went so wrong with Jonathan Majors and Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Studios did a phenomenal job making Kang a terrifying Multiversal threat in this series, only to have him defeated by Ant-Man and The Wasp in Quantumania. We do think there was a method to that madness—the power core he was sucked into would've likely made Kang even more powerful; Beyonder-like, even—but the threequel did Loki a disservice. Now, we'll see Loki return in Avengers: Doomsday. His role at the centre of the Multiverse is bound to be a crucial plot point, and when all is said and done, we'd like to see whatever his new status quo is in the Mutant Saga explored in another season. Perhaps he could continue working with the TVA and exploring alternate timelines?



2. Secret Invasion Season 2 Okay, so you probably think we've lost it. Secret Invasion got off to a very strong start, and say what you will about the series, but Samuel L. Jackson was superb. It all went downhill as the story continued, and some story decisions were utterly baffling. Marvel Studios well and truly dropped the ball on this storyline, and Skrulls in general have been a massive failure in the MCU. Despite that, we do think there's potential for a second season with a new direction and characters that can make up for past missteps. If the spotlight shifts to the Super Skrull G'iah and Sonya Falsworth, then Secret Invasion season 2 could tell a UK-set story with Captain Britain and other MI6 characters who are long overdue for the live-action treatment. In fairness, it would probably need a new title...

