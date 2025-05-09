5 MCU TV Shows That Need Another Season In The Next Era Of Marvel Television Storytelling

5 MCU TV Shows That Need Another Season In The Next Era Of Marvel Television Storytelling

While Marvel Studios plans to change its approach to small-screen storytelling, there are a handful of Disney+ series that we believe are worthy of continuing with another season. Check them out here...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

When Disney+ launched, the pressure was on Marvel Studios to help shore up the House of Mouse's streaming catalogue. That quantity over quality approach hasn't benefited the Multiverse Saga, but there have still been some great streaming series. 

WandaVision, for example, worked so much better on television than it would have done in theaters. Now, though, Marvel Television is taking a new approach, focusing on multi-season shows like Daredevil: Born Again and stories with fewer connections to the movies. 

That's not necessarily a bad thing, but there are a handful of MCU TV shows that shouldn't be forgotten; heck, they deserve new seasons, and the handful we think Marvel Studios should revisit are the focus of this feature. 

To find out which of them has made the cut, you just need to whack that "Next"/"View List" button below. 
 

5. Moon Knight Season 2

F7jhs3dy o

By the end of Moon Knight, Marc Spector and Steven Grant came to terms with sharing the same body and were happy in the belief they'd rid themselves of Khonshu. 

A post-credits scene revealed that the Moon God had secretly been working with Jake Lockley, setting the stage for Moon Knight's story to continue, this time with a version of the hero that was far more violent and unhinged. We also don't know what became of Scarlet Scarab.

Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a second season. While Moon Knight's story could continue in Avengers: Doomsday or Midnight Sons, for example, we'd argue that neither option is as satisfying a prospect as another six episodes. 
 

4. Hawkeye Season 2

5o4eiwhk o

Hawkeye season 2 has been making headlines this week after Jeremy Renner revealed that Marvel Studios offered to pay him half of what he made for season 1.

The actor understandably declined the insulting paycheque, but later confirmed that season 2 was set to be inspired by The Raid, pitting Clint Barton and Kate Bishop against Barney Barton, a.k.a. Trickshot. That is something we very much need to see on screen. 

If the financial side of things can be figured out, we'd very much like to see Hawkeye return, perhaps as a limited series with a new title to make it feel more like an event than a standard season 2, so long after the first batch of episodes aired. 
 

3. Loki Season 3

Uzwnze5z o

It's a real shame that everything went so wrong with Jonathan Majors and Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Studios did a phenomenal job making Kang a terrifying Multiversal threat in this series, only to have him defeated by Ant-Man and The Wasp in Quantumania.

We do think there was a method to that madness—the power core he was sucked into would've likely made Kang even more powerful; Beyonder-like, even—but the threequel did Loki a disservice. Now, we'll see Loki return in Avengers: Doomsday

His role at the centre of the Multiverse is bound to be a crucial plot point, and when all is said and done, we'd like to see whatever his new status quo is in the Mutant Saga explored in another season. Perhaps he could continue working with the TVA and exploring alternate timelines? 
 

2. Secret Invasion Season 2

Ktbqbjma o

Okay, so you probably think we've lost it. Secret Invasion got off to a very strong start, and say what you will about the series, but Samuel L. Jackson was superb. It all went downhill as the story continued, and some story decisions were utterly baffling. 

Marvel Studios well and truly dropped the ball on this storyline, and Skrulls in general have been a massive failure in the MCU. Despite that, we do think there's potential for a second season with a new direction and characters that can make up for past missteps. 

If the spotlight shifts to the Super Skrull G'iah and Sonya Falsworth, then Secret Invasion season 2 could tell a UK-set story with Captain Britain and other MI6 characters who are long overdue for the live-action treatment. In fairness, it would probably need a new title...
 

1. Ms. Marvel Season 2

Huskg9nt o

The Marvels was not a worthy follow-up to Ms. Marvel. As fun as it was to see Kamala Khan meet her idol, Captain Marvel, the teenager ditching her homemade suit for a cosmic effort was a real blunder and pointed to a lack of understanding with this character. 

Throwing Kamala into a cosmic adventure is the equivalent of going straight from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Infinity War with Spider-Man, and this movie bypassed much of what makes Ms. Marvel great: she's a street-level superhero in New Jersey. 

All signs point to the character's story continuing in future team-up projects like Avengers: Doomsday and Champions; that's fine, but we'd greatly appreciate seeing Kamala return to her roots for another solo series (hopefully with much better villains next time, though).
 

Marvel Studios Expected To Make A Big Change To Streaming Content After VISION; Updates On X-MEN & BLADE
Related:

Marvel Studios Expected To Make A Big Change To Streaming Content After VISION; Updates On X-MEN & BLADE
Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reportedly Believes MCU Has Become More Like Homework Than Entertainment
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reportedly Believes MCU Has Become "More Like Homework Than Entertainment"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/9/2025, 12:42 PM
No.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/9/2025, 12:42 PM
No, No, No, HELL NO, and No.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/9/2025, 1:04 PM
@soberchimera -
Yea, hell now on all accounts and a big WTF are you thinking! for Secret Wars.

Jeebus!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/9/2025, 12:43 PM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/9/2025, 12:45 PM
@JoshWilding - Stop typing the words "we" or "us" when you actually mean "I" or "me:",
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/9/2025, 12:46 PM
"Okay, so you probably think we've lost it."

That's one way of putting it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/9/2025, 12:49 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/9/2025, 12:49 PM
Nah …we good, i speak for the whole site as usual
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/9/2025, 12:55 PM
I like Varity everything doesn't have to be for me.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/9/2025, 1:08 PM
@AllsGood - yet all your GIFs and comments are the same go figure
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/9/2025, 1:37 PM
@AllsNotGood - Coming from a MAGA Little, Little Man.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/9/2025, 1:41 PM
@AllsNotGood -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 12:55 PM
The one I want most out of this list is Moon Knight S2 , especially given where it ended with Jake being revealed as the third alter and Khonshu’s new champion…

Having Steven & Marc who have figured out their own internal harmony having to deal with a very violent & disruptive influence such as Jake could be interesting to watch.

Plus , you could use the season to transition the character into the more street level side with DD or have him go into the Midnight Sons.

User Comment Image

A Ms Marvel S2 would be nice aswell but I’m assuming her story will continue in the rumored Champions show if/when it happens.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/9/2025, 1:03 PM
Moon Knight was the most disappointing to me. I just didn't really enjoy it. Don't try and shoehorn him into the MCU. He's a perfect example of one that should just stay on D+

Loki was great, but we don't need another season.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/9/2025, 1:07 PM
@ThorArms - Moon Knight should have been more like Daredevil and less like Gods of Egypt.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/9/2025, 1:04 PM
I want another season of She Hulk. I don't care about secret invasion season 2. Also, no more Loki seasons. Loki season 3 is secret wars. It's what it was always building up to
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 1:11 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I agree especially about Loki…

I enjoyed things about Secret Invasion but the finale was weak…

I do think there is an opportunity given the ending of that to do MI 13 which could be cool!!.

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/9/2025, 1:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - maybe if it’s a spiritual successor similar to how Agatha is to WandaVision, I can see it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 1:41 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yeah , something like that would be best
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/9/2025, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/9/2025, 1:19 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - That’s not a burn, that’s just being a callous prick.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/9/2025, 1:36 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - oh man that is a great little moment I didn't know about lolol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/9/2025, 1:18 PM
Hell no on more Secret Invasion for me, it got so bad it's almost like they went out their way to take a dump on one of the best crossover storylines from Marvel.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/9/2025, 1:19 PM

1 - Hard no.
2 - No. they already ruined invasion.
3 - I’d be okay with this. Loki always dodges a final bullet.
4 - Yes, but no if no Hawkeye.
5 - Yes, if they fire everyone who was involved in making MK season 1. Only Isaac should be kept.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/9/2025, 1:37 PM
@DocSpock - I liked season 1 of Moon Knight all the way up until the last episode where they completely faceplanted at the finish line.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/9/2025, 1:20 PM
Josh is off of his game. Old Josh would have put She Hulk as #1.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/9/2025, 1:21 PM
I don't know why Secret Invasion is listed here. It's a shame the show never released but it's probably for the best
rychlec
rychlec - 5/9/2025, 1:27 PM
I'll take another "Werewolf by Night" instead.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 5/9/2025, 1:33 PM
I would love more Moon Knight. Only for me personally I would want a complete change in direction and tone. I would want a very grounded street level version of the character. No globetrotting. Definitely no kaiju. I just want to see the character punch criminals in the face very very hard. I want to see him exist in the same New York as Daredevil.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/9/2025, 1:38 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - CORRECT!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/9/2025, 1:35 PM
Secret Invasion season 2??

Nice bait, Josh.

The rest I could go for.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/9/2025, 1:36 PM
Hawkeye? Sure, but only if Renner is on board.

Loki, no. It had a good ending just leave it.

The rest? [frick] no.
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 5/9/2025, 1:37 PM
If he's not absolutely fed up after watching the Kamala actress scream, screech, and squeal constantly throughout the entire duration of The Marvels, then I'll take this as confirmation that Wilding has been an AI this whole time.
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 5/9/2025, 1:45 PM
@BlackBolt84 - She was thrown into a bunch of scary and weird situations she couldn't possibly be prepared for. Like the second step of learning to swim was being thrown into the middle of the Atlantic and being told to swim to shore. It's a wonder she even survived, given the lack of experience she has. And you're fed up with a little teenage girl acting like a little teenage girl too much? Please don't become a father ...
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 5/9/2025, 1:38 PM
I agree with Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and Hawkeye. Loki has imho been concluded up to the point that it's up to the big screen to continue the story. And to the last: Just no!

Echo and She-Hulk would be worth getting a second season, though the latter should have a more serious tone this time around and follow a more congruent story, focussed on necessity of growth of the character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 1:43 PM
@Tidaltree - pretty much all the She Hulk comics I have read were have that fourth wall breaking light tone to it so would be weird to have it be more serious all of a sudden…

Also the first season was about Jen reconciling both parts of herself and embracing being a superhero so it would be interesting to follow up on her journey & superhero career thus far as she balances both roles
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/9/2025, 1:44 PM
@Tidaltree - I doubt they will EVER do She-Hulk season 2. Maybe they would put her into a movie, but the show was poorly received, the production was a mess, it got bad viewing numbers, looked terrible, and cost an insane amount of money for what essentially was a work-place comedy.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/9/2025, 1:46 PM
This whole article . . .
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/9/2025, 1:46 PM
Sure, Yes, sure, no, NO

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder