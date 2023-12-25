Director Michael Mann Doesn't Want To Direct A Superhero Film But He Loves Marvel's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
Director Michael Mann Doesn't Want To Direct A Superhero Film But He Loves Marvel's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
Th3Batman - 12/25/2023, 12:08 PM
Out of the 8 movies we got, only 2 were good. This is exactly why this genre is now suffering.
worcestershire - 12/25/2023, 12:42 PM
Stop giving attention to Josh guys
Batman91 - 12/25/2023, 12:09 PM
Every 2023 comic book movie ranked from best to worst according to me:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Flash

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Blue Beetle

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Marvels

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
worcestershire - 12/25/2023, 12:42 PM
@Batman91 - I agree with this list. In my list, I’d switch The Flash with Blue Beetle
kider2 - 12/25/2023, 12:10 PM
I'd agree GOTG3 was the best live action comic book movie this year. I enjoyed Shazam 2 more than Blue Beetle and The Flash though
AllsGood - 12/25/2023, 12:14 PM
OFF TOPIC :)

To All the Marvel, DC and Comic Book movies Haters / Attackers and tell me to Ignore the Critics. I have Seen Every One of those movies Opening Day / Weekend. I NEVER listen to the Critics or the Crazy Fans.

I have seen the Worst to the Best in a movie theater.
McMurdo - 12/25/2023, 12:50 PM
@AllsGood - DoubleD doesn't even take off for the holiday
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/25/2023, 12:50 PM
@AllsGood - If you paid to see the movies then you've paid to praise or complain.
marvel72 - 12/25/2023, 12:54 PM
@AllsGood -
AlexCorvis - 12/25/2023, 12:17 PM
Jebus.

You can take the day off, I mean, you do know that, right?

Spend time with the family, your wife (that I vaguely remember you randomly bragging about), or even spend the day sitting in front of the TV.

Come on, buddy. You can do it, we all believe in you 👍
TheLobster - 12/25/2023, 12:24 PM
I think we can all agree that Across the Spiderverse and GOTG vol. 3 were the only good CBMs that came out this year so this would be my ranking of the much lesser offerings:

The Flash > The Marvels > Shazam! > Blue Beetle > Aquaman > Ant-Man
TheUnworthyThor - 12/25/2023, 12:29 PM
@TheLobster - No we can’t all agree with that.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/25/2023, 12:32 PM
@TheLobster -

The marvels

Blue beetle


Shazam 2

Aquaman 2


The flash


Ant-Man 3

💁
GhostDog - 12/25/2023, 12:34 PM
It’s Christmas…be with your family Josh
AmazingFILMporg - 12/25/2023, 12:36 PM
@GhostDog -


We are his family 🥲
OptimusCrime - 12/25/2023, 12:40 PM
@GhostDog - he probably blocked his family after losing an argument or being outed by his 12 year old cousin
McMurdo - 12/25/2023, 12:50 PM
@OptimusCrime - 🤣😁
McMurdo - 12/25/2023, 12:51 PM
@GhostDog - his other 9 personalities are with their family.
McMurdo - 12/25/2023, 12:51 PM
Merry Christmas, [frick]ers. Love you all.
KaptainKhaos - 12/25/2023, 1:00 PM
@McMurdo - Merry Krampus!!
marvel72 - 12/25/2023, 12:58 PM
Only seen two of these movies.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was the best by far and Spider-Man:Across The Spider-Verse was good but the first movie was better.
KaptainKhaos - 12/25/2023, 12:59 PM
It's Christmas Day my guy, spend time with your family, leave work for tomorrow

