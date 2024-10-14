Every 2025 Marvel Studios And DC Studios Movie Ranked From Least To Most Anticipated

Thanks to last year's Hollywood strikes, 2024 hasn't been the most exciting 365 days for comic book movies. Marvel Studios released an instant classic with Deadpool & Wolverine, only for Warner Bros. to drop a dud with Joker: Folie à Deux.

We still have a couple of Sony titles on the way over the next couple of months but, in the meantime, we're ranking the five Marvel Studios and DC Studios movies on the way in 2025.

Next year will usher in the new DCU as the MCU starts laying the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It promises to be a thrilling year for the genre, but which of these movies are we most excited about?

You can find out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



5. Blade (November 7)

We debated even including this here because the odds of Blade being released on November 7 are slim at best. For whatever reason, Marvel Studios has been unable to crack the Daywalker...five years on from first announcing his movie.

It feels like Mahershala Ali will announce his departure from the project any week now and it's a shame because this movie (which, last we heard, will be R-Rated) has unlimited potential.

There has to be a version of Blade that's worth watching but with the Michael B. Jordan-led, Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners on the way, the movie runs the risk of feeling redundant. Perhaps he's better saved for a future team-up project?

With no director attached, we can't get too excited about this one...at least not yet.

