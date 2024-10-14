Every 2025 Marvel Studios And DC Studios Movie Ranked From Least To Most Anticipated

Every 2025 Marvel Studios And DC Studios Movie Ranked From Least To Most Anticipated

There are five major Marvel and DC movies heading our way in 2025, but which of them are we most excited about? In this feature, we're ranking all five MCU/DCU titles from least to most anticipated...

By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Thanks to last year's Hollywood strikes, 2024 hasn't been the most exciting 365 days for comic book movies. Marvel Studios released an instant classic with Deadpool & Wolverine, only for Warner Bros. to drop a dud with Joker: Folie à Deux.

We still have a couple of Sony titles on the way over the next couple of months but, in the meantime, we're ranking the five Marvel Studios and DC Studios movies on the way in 2025. 

Next year will usher in the new DCU as the MCU starts laying the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It promises to be a thrilling year for the genre, but which of these movies are we most excited about?

You can find out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

5. Blade (November 7)

55961c7e934f08d3908eb11bfdf9ff9a

We debated even including this here because the odds of Blade being released on November 7 are slim at best. For whatever reason, Marvel Studios has been unable to crack the Daywalker...five years on from first announcing his movie. 

It feels like Mahershala Ali will announce his departure from the project any week now and it's a shame because this movie (which, last we heard, will be R-Rated) has unlimited potential. 

There has to be a version of Blade that's worth watching but with the Michael B. Jordan-led, Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners on the way, the movie runs the risk of feeling redundant. Perhaps he's better saved for a future team-up project? 

With no director attached, we can't get too excited about this one...at least not yet. 
 

4. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14)

1193179742

We've heard mixed things about Captain America: Brave New World and it's no secret the movie had to undergo extensive reshoots. 

That doesn't mean it will be a disaster, though. Marvel Studios has fixed many projects during post-production and there's nothing to say this follow-up to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be any different. 

We're hoping this movie will cement Sam Wilson as the MCU's new Captain America and set the stage for Red Hulk as a major threat both in this movie and beyond. That character is too good to be wasted on a one-off appearance, particularly with Harrison Ford playing him.

We think this one could surprise everyone, particularly if the action and story are strong enough. 
 

3. Thunderbolts* (May 2)

TB-2025x3000-s-RGB-300dpi-V1

While it's true that Marvel Studios isn't exactly sticking to the comic books with its take on this team, there are still heaps of reasons to get excited about what's to come in Thunderbolts* next summer.

For starters, there's a very good chance that the heroes left standing by the time the credits roll will be the MCU's New Avengers...or Dark Avengers. For the most part, each of these characters is compelling (John Walker, in particular) so seeing more of them will be no bad thing.

Then, there's The Sentry. That character's live-action debut is long overdue and given what a powerhouse he is, the unhinged superhero could change the hierarchy of power in the Marvel Universe as we know it (heh). 

Expect this one to be a surprise in 2025 because we think that trailer only scratches the surface. 
 

2. Superman (July 11)

superman-2025-logo-james-gunn-copy

Over the past few years, the DC brand has been damaged almost beyond repair thanks to movies like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux. Can Superman right the ship?

That's the million-dollar question, though the Man of Steel does feel safe in James Gunn's hands. The filmmaker delivered a phenomenal trilogy with his Guardians of the Galaxy movies and, for many DC fans, The Suicide Squad was a step in the right direction.

Based on what we've seen in set photos, Gunn has done right by Superman and plans to tell an uplifting, ambitious story about this iconic character. The only concern we have is a bloated supporting cast full of C-List superheroes.

Still, we'd have said the same about the Guardians once upon a time so we have faith in the filmmaker. 
 

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)

mcu-image-of-marvel-s-fantastic-four-with-pedo-pascal-joseph-quinn-and-vanessa-kirby-imposing-onto-t

Having watched the trailer which premiered at Comic-Con, we believe Marvel Studios will finally deliver a movie unlike any other we've seen from them with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Whether it's the futuristic 1960s setting, that incredible cast, or the fact Marvel's First Family will battle Galactus. We have all the faith in the world that Matt Shakman - who did an amazing job on WandaVision - will do these characters justice on screen. At last!

Admittedly, we have some reservations about the team hailing from an alternate reality (and potentially not the same one as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom) but there's got to be a good reason for that. 

So, yes, of the two superhero movies being released in July, it's The Fantastic Four: First Steps we see winning the month...
 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/14/2024, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 10/14/2024, 1:52 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -
Is that still a thing, because, damn.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 10/14/2024, 1:19 PM
was there a poll or is this is your top 5? I am sure some will say Superman is theirs
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 1:22 PM
Man , it’s unfortunate about Blade since Mahershala Ali is a great actor & pick for the role and they have gotten some great talent attached to this behind the camera aswell…

If Ali does end up leaving then that would suck but I would love to see or hear about the issues BTS as to why they couldn’t come up with a strong enough vision that everyone agreed upon.

Feige loves doing different things with characters that have already been done on screen so since Blade has had 3 movies (and a little remembered tv show) , then trying to crack a story that would be fresh enough i would understand could be challenging but we’ll see.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/14/2024, 1:24 PM
Superman and Fantastic Four are easily my two most anticipated CBMs. Superman because I like James Gunn and I’m excited for the new DCU launchpad. Fantastic Four because it is a unique take and Matt Shakman did great work on WandaVision.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/14/2024, 1:25 PM
Swap Thunderbolts and Superman and that’s my ranking too.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/14/2024, 1:25 PM
Thunderbolts also looks really fun even if it is Thunderbolts in name only. I’m nervous for Brave New World because of all the behind the scenes issues.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/14/2024, 1:28 PM
Superman >>>> Fantastic Four

Easily.

But those are the only two movies I havd any interest in next year anyway
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 1:29 PM
In terms of movies we know for sure that are coming out next year , I’m looking forward to all of them as of now…

Perhaps Superman edges out the rest for more due to being the start of a new universe but I’m excited for all 4 as of now equally pretty much.

Hopefully it’s a good year for us fans!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2024, 1:30 PM
Joker 3 : Fool a Rape
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 1:32 PM
I have mixed feelings about every release in 2025. They all share the same level of anticipation: a cautious but optimistic attitude. Marvel has been pretty hit or miss lately, even though some of their TV shows have been fun. As for DC, it has killed any interest I once had in their cinematic universe, but Gunn gives me some hope that it will at least have the right tone—hopefully without a dance-off for the final battle.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/14/2024, 1:36 PM
Make it a top 2 and I agree. Don't really GAF about any of the others.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/14/2024, 1:37 PM
I'd swap 1 & 2 and that's my list
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/14/2024, 1:40 PM
In a wider sense, the comic book adaptations on my radar right now are:

1. The Sandman Act IV.
2. The Fantastic Four.
3. Avengers: Doomsday.
4. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse.
5. Secret Wars.
6. The Last Ronin.
7. Daredevil: Born Again.
8. Superman.
9. Peacemaker S2.
10. Creature Commandos.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 1:40 PM
1) Fantastic Four
2) Captain America: Brave New World
3) Thunderbolts
4) Red Sonja (Was once a Marvel title)
5) Blade
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/14/2024, 1:44 PM
4 Thunderbolts
3 BNW
2 Superman
1 Fantastic four. I just have the best feeling with this one. Only gripe is that they didn't shave Pedro despite Reed never having a mustache throughout his history.
SummersClan
SummersClan - 10/14/2024, 1:46 PM
I’m still cautiously optimistic for Brave New World, despite the behind the scenes issues. Mackie is almost always great and Ford in a comic book movie is hard to pass up. I’m also ready for a more serious MCU movie after a while without one.

Blade really shouldn’t be here. Even if it happens it will most definitely not make its November 2025 date. Feel bad for Ali.

I’m not that familiar with the Thunderbolts outside of some supporting appearances, so I’m going into it blind. Could be fun.

Not too interested in First Steps. The casting, being an alternate universe, and Downey Doom pretty much torpedoed most of the excitement I had for the project. I’ll still probably check it out of curiosity. It could still be good.

Superman, like Brave New World, I’m cautiously optimistic. The casting has been stellar, Gunn seems to have a tone of enthusiasm for this project and it’s springboarding a whole universe that’s lived with Superheroes for years and are an incorporated part of society from the jump. Something we haven’t really seen on the big screen besides Sky High, if I recall. I don’t think Gunn will deliver a bad film, the real question is if it can live up to some of the lofty expectations placed on it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/14/2024, 1:57 PM
I'm excited for none of these. Maybe when we get proper trailers for Superman and FF, I'll come around, but the bizarre and lackluster creative decisions Gunn and Feige seem to be making of late makes me less than enthused.
Baf
Baf - 10/14/2024, 2:03 PM
Iron Man Doom variant, Pedro Richards, and no Norrin, no thanks.

