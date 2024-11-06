MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: 3 Trilogies Marvel Studios Could Adapt In the Next Saga

With the Multiverse Saga nearing it's end with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the next saga is already close. With Disney's acquisition of Fox and it's rights to Marvel characters like the X-Men, it is likely the next Saga will focus on the mutants and be called the The Phoenix Saga. However, the world of the MCU is still occupied by the Avengers and other superheroes. So, here's a look at what the trilogies and appearances of these characters could look like.



1. Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps

Although the next Spider-Man movie is set for 2026, the trilogy will expand beyond the current Saga:

Spectacular Spider-Man (2026): follows a street-level Spider-Man fighting Kingpin (and Scorpion as his muscle) with the help of Daredevil. With MJ and Ned off to college, this is a good opportunity to introduce new friends: Harry Osborn for Peter Parker, and Black Cat as foil for Spider-Man.

Sensational Spider-Man (2028): follows Spider-Man as he bonds with the piece of Venom. Eventually though, with the help of his mew mentor Doctor Octavius, Spider-Man ditches the symbiote, which then bonds to a new host. Miles Morales also enters the story, and ends up being bitten too...

Ultimate Spider-Man (2030): as Peter is teaching Miles his newfound powers, Octavius is turned mad by his new science project: tentacles. To fight the Spider-Men, Ock recruits Vulture, Scorpion, Mysterio, Shocker and Hobgoblin (Ned Leeds corrupted by Ock) into his Sinister Six.

Besides his own trilogy, Spider-Man will most likely keep appearing in Avengers movies. In Doomsday he'll join the 616 Avengers in fighting (and likely losing) to Doom. In Secret Wars Spider-Man picks up the Symbiote and unites with the other live-action Spider-Man to form the Spider-Corps, based on the Thor Corps of the comcis. And beyond this Saga, Spider-Man could even join up with the Future Foundation.



2. X-Men: The Mutant Saga

With the next Saga kicking off in 2028, the X-Men could do so in May of that year as well:

Uncanny X-Men (2028): follows the first team of the comics (Cyclops, Beast, Marvel Girl, Angel and Iceman) as they and Genosha are revealed to the world by Mr. Sinister. Sinister plans to use Cyclops and Marvel Girl to prepare for a future threat, but is foiled by the X-Men.

Giant-Size X-Men (2031): with mutants now out in the open, the X-Men are attacked and abducted by Sentinels. Only Cyclops remains, who recruits, Wolverine, Banshee, Storm, Sunfire, Colussus, Nightcrawler and Thunderbird to defeat the Sentinels and free the abducted mutants.

Astonishing X-Men (2034): the threat Sinister has warned off has arrived: Apocalypse. Both the Blue and Gold teams work together with the time-travelling Cable to defeat him. However, they learn the pregnant Jean wasn't Jean at all, but a clone replaced by Sinister before he was defeated.

Next to the X-Men movies, a companion tv show could follow the school's students like Shadowcat, Psylocke, Dazzler, Gambit, Jubilee, Bishop and Rogue battling threats like Magneto's Brotherhood (which features Havok and Polaris before they switch sides), The Hellfire Club and The Brood in different seasons, while a Starjammers show setting up threats from space like the Phoenix and the Shi'Ar Empire.



3. Avengers: World's Mightiest Heroes

Unlike the current Saga, the next Saga could focus on the Avengers again by focusing on different teams:

Dark Avengers (2030): starting in Secret Invasion, the War on Aliens has now come to it's end. To end the war, Norman Osborn has been put in charge, leading former Thunderbolts and new recruits like Hercules into a fight for New Asgard against the Avengers led by Captain Marvel and Thor.

West Coast Avengers (2033): to expand the Avengers' influence, a West Coast team is initiated. The team, led by a retired Hawkeye and including Shang-Chi, Wonder Man and She-Hulk amongst others, face a Power Cosmic-imbued Michael Korvac and eventually defeat him.

Avengers vs. X-Men (2036): when the Phoenix Force arrives to merge with Hope, Cable and the X-Men attack the Avengers to protect her form them. In the scuffle, the Force is split and merges with different X-Men instead, including Cyclops. The conflict ends when Hope finally absorbs the Force.

Then there's also Avengers Academy with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, America Chavez, Stature, Wiccan and Speed fighting the Masters of Evil, Midnight Suns with Doctor Strange, Black Knight, Blade, Moon Knight, Werewolf, Man-Thing and Elsa fighting Lilith, and United Front (Captain Marvel 3/Thor 5?) with Captain Marvel, Nova, Thor, Eternals and Rocket's Guardians fighting the Annihilation Wave.