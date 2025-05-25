MCU Rumor Roundup: A Scarlet Witch Spoiler, Spider-Man's New Suit, Plans For Nova, Mister Sinister And More

The Cosmic Circus has shared a few more MCU rumours, some of which paint a clearer picture of what's to come as the Multiverse Saga winds down.

Ironheart may not be generating much in the way of excitement among fans, but the site reports that The Hood "should" return following the MCU TV series. Staying supernatural for a moment, it sounds like Moon Knight season 2 isn't completely off the table (but it may be saved for "after a Midnight Sons movie because Mark/Steven somehow have to get back to New York").

Despite Nova's TV show being put on hold, the plan is reportedly for him to be key to the next Saga, the same way Loki has been to this one.

When it comes to the Scarlet Witch, there was supposedly an idea to pair her up with Magneto in the next Avengers movies, with their relationship portrayed similarly to the 2008 animated TV series—produced by Kevin Feige—Wolverine and the X-Men. Whether that's still the case remains to be seen.

While Wanda Maximoff is expected to factor into the MCU beyond Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios is "already prepping Billy and Tommy to take over."

Over to Spider-Man now, and given where Peter Parker finds himself in life after Spider-Man: No Way Home, he may swing into action wearing that same homemade costume (which is surely far from a bad thing).

"Regardless of what happens with whether or not Spider-Man shows up in Doomsday," the piece notes, "the overall story of Brand New Day wouldn’t be impacted because they reached a common ground that allowed them to push the story forward while still executing something new and fresh for Spider-Man that wouldn’t have been repetitive from previous installment."

"If he did end up appearing in Doomsday, then a simple addition to the story would enhance the story. So they’re fine story-wise."

Despite chatter about Thor dying in one of the next Avengers movies, it's implied that the God of Thunder would make his return in Valhalla...which might explain what we've been hearing about plans for more of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and Idris Elba's Heimdall.

We've saved the biggest tidbit for last because Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's attempt to create her own superhero in The Sentry may connect the villain to Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. Why? Well, she's "been in contact with some extremely sinister and shady individuals."

Yes, the implication is that Mister Sinister is tied to her experiments. The villain, who is expected to be put centre stage in the movie, could help tie together a lot of dangling plot threads.

