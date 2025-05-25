MCU Rumor Roundup: A Scarlet Witch Spoiler, Spider-Man's New Suit, Plans For Nova, Mister Sinister And More

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we're sharing intel on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, Ironheart, how Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers ties to Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and more...

By JoshWilding - May 25, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: The Cosmic Circus

The Cosmic Circus has shared a few more MCU rumours, some of which paint a clearer picture of what's to come as the Multiverse Saga winds down.

Ironheart may not be generating much in the way of excitement among fans, but the site reports that The Hood "should" return following the MCU TV series. Staying supernatural for a moment, it sounds like Moon Knight season 2 isn't completely off the table (but it may be saved for "after a Midnight Sons movie because Mark/Steven somehow have to get back to New York").

Despite Nova's TV show being put on hold, the plan is reportedly for him to be key to the next Saga, the same way Loki has been to this one.

When it comes to the Scarlet Witch, there was supposedly an idea to pair her up with Magneto in the next Avengers movies, with their relationship portrayed similarly to the 2008 animated TV series—produced by Kevin Feige—Wolverine and the X-Men. Whether that's still the case remains to be seen. 

While Wanda Maximoff is expected to factor into the MCU beyond Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios is "already prepping Billy and Tommy to take over."

Over to Spider-Man now, and given where Peter Parker finds himself in life after Spider-Man: No Way Home, he may swing into action wearing that same homemade costume (which is surely far from a bad thing).

"Regardless of what happens with whether or not Spider-Man shows up in Doomsday," the piece notes, "the overall story of Brand New Day wouldn’t be impacted because they reached a common ground that allowed them to push the story forward while still executing something new and fresh for Spider-Man that wouldn’t have been repetitive from previous installment."

"If he did end up appearing in Doomsday, then a simple addition to the story would enhance the story. So they’re fine story-wise."

Despite chatter about Thor dying in one of the next Avengers movies, it's implied that the God of Thunder would make his return in Valhalla...which might explain what we've been hearing about plans for more of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and Idris Elba's Heimdall. 

We've saved the biggest tidbit for last because Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's attempt to create her own superhero in The Sentry may connect the villain to Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. Why? Well, she's "been in contact with some extremely sinister and shady individuals."

Yes, the implication is that Mister Sinister is tied to her experiments. The villain, who is expected to be put centre stage in the movie, could help tie together a lot of dangling plot threads. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/25/2025, 12:13 PM
Nothing happens ...Blade movie Is dead ...2026 Will only have one Marvel movie ..same 2027 ..thats It.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2025, 12:24 PM
If true that I’m glad The Hood will be a recurring villain since the more we have of those , the better…

Obviously need to see the whole show first but I’m already intrigued by this take on the character and Anthony Ramos seems to be doing well!!.

User Comment Image

The Spider Man excerpt also if true is indicative of Feige’s approach to these characters that have already been done on screen in that he wants to do something new & fresh with them that hasn’t been exploited yet in live action such as going international in FFH (which has precedent in the comics) or multiversal with NWH but also still have it feel like that character to an extent which might be a reason Blade is having trouble getting off the ground.
Evansly
Evansly - 5/25/2025, 1:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Besides Hamilton, I haven't really been impressed with his performances. Especially with Twisters he was very much the dud of that group.

I hope to hear he does a good job in Iron Heart, I'm just not rushing to see it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2025, 1:22 PM
@Evansly - I haven’t seen Twisters but besides Hamilton , I enjoyed him in other stuff too such as In The Heights etc.

User Comment Image

Fair enough on Ironheart though , I’m interested in it due to what I have seen & heard.
Evansly
Evansly - 5/25/2025, 1:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have heard good things about him in In the Heights, I'll have to check it out and see if thr show is for me
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/25/2025, 12:25 PM
I'm gonna be perfectly frank with you; If any of this is true then Marvel will rot in it's grave until they reboot.

This all sounds like they're continuing the current version of the timeline after Secret Wars. This is the stuff that no one cares about anymore. Now I know there are people on this site that care. You comprise the box office of BNW.
If that's the only fanbase Marvel wants then by all means, continue this dead timeline. Throw X-Men in there to try and give this turd a fresh paint. But you'll never get that stink off.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/25/2025, 12:25 PM
Sinister being behind the scenes involved in these genetic experiments sounds very cool to me. I hope he’s also somehow involved with Weapon X in the MCU.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/25/2025, 12:29 PM

"already prepping Billy and Tommy to take over." For Scarlet Witch?!?!

Everyone may move on to the projectile vomiting portion of our show.
gmit92
gmit92 - 5/25/2025, 1:40 PM
@DocSpock - that was actually the most exciting update here for me.
gmit92
gmit92 - 5/25/2025, 1:42 PM
@gmit92 - they’re two of my favorite marvel comics characters and have been since the mid 00s

