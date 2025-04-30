MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Comic Book Inspiration, Hulkling Plans, Lady Death's Return, More

MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Comic Book Inspiration, Hulkling Plans, Lady Death's Return, More

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we're sharing news on Avengers: Doomsday, Wonder Man, Vision, plans for Hulkling and Rio Vidal/Lady Death, an update on Liv Morgan's supposed Marvel future, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters tomorrow evening, and while it will be the final Phase 5 story on the big screen, Marvel Studios has plenty of tales left to tell in the Multiverse Saga and beyond. 

The Cosmic Circus has shared more MCU rumours today, including a small update on the upcoming Vision series. Apparently, even though it's going to borrow ideas from both West Coast Avengers and Tom King's Vision run, the show is "more original than most of the previous MCU shows."

The site also reveals that Hulkling, the Kree/Skrull hybrid who dates Wiccan in the comics, is going to be introduced in the next Saga as Marvel Studios tells more space-based stories. 

On that note, it sounds like we'll see the Xandarians attempting to rebuild Xandar after Thanos' attack in Avengers: Infinity War and that, "Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave are coming, and he won’t be a one-off villain."

Other minor updates include the second seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man being "wonderful", while Wonder Man's stunt and camera work are described as "really good." 

In bigger news, the site reports that, when it comes to which key things Marvel Studios is pulling from Jonathan Hickman's Avengers run for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it's best described as "everything."

It's also said that Agatha All Along star Audrey Plaza will eventually return as Rio Vidal/Lady Death. 

You may have also seen some chatter online that WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is being eyed for an MCU role. Not so, according to multiple outlets. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, she won't star in Avengers: Doomsday or any other superhero project. 

Instead, it's a "prestigious" project that will supposedly surprise people. If the rumour mill is to be believed, you can expect to learn more about that as soon as tomorrow (we've also done some digging and, alas, it's nothing Marvel or DC-related, despite social media scoopers suggesting otherwise).

The photographer who has provided us with those aerial shots of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Avengers: Doomsday shots has also claimed today that the mysterious house that's being built for the latter project "has been listed as a 1960's House."

Avengers Mansion? The X-Mansion? Something Fantastic Four-related? That remains to be seen, though there's already been speculation that Doctor Doom will pay a visit to the home of the X-Men. 

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below. 

10 Biggest Post-Credits Scenes Cliffhangers From The Multiverse Saga That STILL Haven't Been Resolved
Related:

10 Biggest Post-Credits Scenes Cliffhangers From The Multiverse Saga That STILL Haven't Been Resolved
China Confirms Plan To Reduce Hollywood Movie Imports; THUNDERBOLTS* Release Now Uncertain
Recommended For You:

China Confirms Plan To Reduce Hollywood Movie Imports; THUNDERBOLTS* Release Now Uncertain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/30/2025, 11:44 AM
Marvel Studios Roundup

User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 4/30/2025, 12:00 PM
so basically.... Alex Perez doesnt know anything.

gotcha
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 12:17 PM
Pretty much all sounds cool if true!!.

I’m looking forward to YFNSM S2 since the first season was such a pleasant surprise and solid take on Spidey & his mythos imo that I’m interested to see how the narrative progresses…

User Comment Image

Also not surprised about Aubrey Plaza’s Lady Death returning but still welcomed since I enjoyed her in Agatha All Along.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder