MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Comic Book Inspiration, Hulkling Plans, Lady Death's Return, More

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters tomorrow evening, and while it will be the final Phase 5 story on the big screen, Marvel Studios has plenty of tales left to tell in the Multiverse Saga and beyond.

The Cosmic Circus has shared more MCU rumours today, including a small update on the upcoming Vision series. Apparently, even though it's going to borrow ideas from both West Coast Avengers and Tom King's Vision run, the show is "more original than most of the previous MCU shows."

The site also reveals that Hulkling, the Kree/Skrull hybrid who dates Wiccan in the comics, is going to be introduced in the next Saga as Marvel Studios tells more space-based stories.

On that note, it sounds like we'll see the Xandarians attempting to rebuild Xandar after Thanos' attack in Avengers: Infinity War and that, "Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave are coming, and he won’t be a one-off villain."

Other minor updates include the second seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man being "wonderful", while Wonder Man's stunt and camera work are described as "really good."

In bigger news, the site reports that, when it comes to which key things Marvel Studios is pulling from Jonathan Hickman's Avengers run for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it's best described as "everything."

It's also said that Agatha All Along star Audrey Plaza will eventually return as Rio Vidal/Lady Death.

You may have also seen some chatter online that WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is being eyed for an MCU role. Not so, according to multiple outlets. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, she won't star in Avengers: Doomsday or any other superhero project.

Instead, it's a "prestigious" project that will supposedly surprise people. If the rumour mill is to be believed, you can expect to learn more about that as soon as tomorrow (we've also done some digging and, alas, it's nothing Marvel or DC-related, despite social media scoopers suggesting otherwise).

The photographer who has provided us with those aerial shots of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Avengers: Doomsday shots has also claimed today that the mysterious house that's being built for the latter project "has been listed as a 1960's House."

Avengers Mansion? The X-Mansion? Something Fantastic Four-related? That remains to be seen, though there's already been speculation that Doctor Doom will pay a visit to the home of the X-Men.

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.