MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible "Battleworld" Movie, More

The Vision cast has started taking shape in recent days, and after reporting yesterday that Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy are confirmed to reprise their respective roles as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and Edwin Jarvis, we have another update from Daniel Richtman.

He's learned that Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) will play Paladin, a mercenary hunting down Vision to steal the technology powering him. Whether he's doing so at the behest of S.W.O.R.D. or another unknown foe remains to be seen.

@MyTimeToShineH, meanwhile, has shared an Avengers: Doomsday update, specifically in regards to Ghost Rider. The leaker writes, "Ryan Gosling is Marvel's top choice for Ghost Rider, the only obstacle is Star Wars: Starfighter. If everything aligns, he'll appear in Doomsday!" We'll see if this pans out.

Over at The Cosmic Circus, Alex Perez says he expects the Champions (a.k.a. the Young Avengers) to assemble in Avengers: Doomsday. He's unsure whether the Wiccan TV series is still on the way, but suggests its planned story—featuring Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness on the hunt for Tommy—could be folded into whatever's planned for an eventual Champions project.

Perez hints that Nova is part of a plan to bridge film and TV projects, and has some insights into Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con plans.

"I have heard Marvel will return for SDCC, but I don’t expect them to make it a grand spectacle like they normally do with Phase reveals," the scooper explains. "I think that the main focus for Marvel at SDCC will be to promote their new film, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which coincidentally drops around the same time as SDCC this year."

"I’d also expect looks at Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and VisionQuest, and an additional first look, possibly maybe even a teaser of Avengers: Doomsday," Perez continues. "They have also had this additional animation panel they do the day before their appearance at Hall H, and I expect to see some stuff on Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies and X-Men ‘97 S2."

Other tidbits include War Machine likely being sidelined now Armor Wars is on the shelf, a greater exploration of the MCU's supernatural side in the MCU's next Phase, and a possible hint about what's in store for Marvel Studios' mystery July 2027 movie.

"[An] option I heard is that they want to build a movie set around Battleworld and that could quite frankly be any plot. Doctor Strange 3, World War Hulk and so on," Perez teases, echoing similar sentiments to what we've been hearing about the movie. Our source said Black Panther 3 is a strong possibility, but pointed out that it's all completely up in the air right now.

Finally, John Rocha seems pretty adamant that Spider-Man: Brand Day will see the web-slinger get a helping hand from The Punisher when he squares off with the Savage Hulk.

