MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible "Battleworld" Movie, More

MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible &quot;Battleworld&quot; Movie, More

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have intel on a big addition to the Vision cast, plans for Ghost Rider in Avengers: Doomsday, a film potentially set on "Battleworld," Marvel Studios at SDCC, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The Vision cast has started taking shape in recent days, and after reporting yesterday that Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy are confirmed to reprise their respective roles as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and Edwin Jarvis, we have another update from Daniel Richtman.

He's learned that Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) will play Paladin, a mercenary hunting down Vision to steal the technology powering him. Whether he's doing so at the behest of S.W.O.R.D. or another unknown foe remains to be seen. 

@MyTimeToShineH, meanwhile, has shared an Avengers: Doomsday update, specifically in regards to Ghost Rider. The leaker writes, "Ryan Gosling is Marvel's top choice for Ghost Rider, the only obstacle is Star Wars: Starfighter. If everything aligns, he'll appear in Doomsday!" We'll see if this pans out. 

Over at The Cosmic Circus, Alex Perez says he expects the Champions (a.k.a. the Young Avengers) to assemble in Avengers: Doomsday. He's unsure whether the Wiccan TV series is still on the way, but suggests its planned story—featuring Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness on the hunt for Tommy—could be folded into whatever's planned for an eventual Champions project.

Perez hints that Nova is part of a plan to bridge film and TV projects, and has some insights into Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con plans. 

"I have heard Marvel will return for SDCC, but I don’t expect them to make it a grand spectacle like they normally do with Phase reveals," the scooper explains. "I think that the main focus for Marvel at SDCC will be to promote their new film, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which coincidentally drops around the same time as SDCC this year."

"I’d also expect looks at Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and VisionQuest, and an additional first look, possibly maybe even a teaser of Avengers: Doomsday," Perez continues. "They have also had this additional animation panel they do the day before their appearance at Hall H, and I expect to see some stuff on Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies and X-Men ‘97 S2."

Other tidbits include War Machine likely being sidelined now Armor Wars is on the shelf, a greater exploration of the MCU's supernatural side in the MCU's next Phase, and a possible hint about what's in store for Marvel Studios' mystery July 2027 movie. 

"[An] option I heard is that they want to build a movie set around Battleworld and that could quite frankly be any plot. Doctor Strange 3, World War Hulk and so on," Perez teases, echoing similar sentiments to what we've been hearing about the movie. Our source said Black Panther 3 is a strong possibility, but pointed out that it's all completely up in the air right now. 

Finally, John Rocha seems pretty adamant that Spider-Man: Brand Day will see the web-slinger get a helping hand from The Punisher when he squares off with the Savage Hulk. 

As always, head to the comments section below to let us know your thoughts on these new MCU rumours. 

DISCUSSION: What Is One Disliked MCU Movie You Actually Like/Don’t Think Deserves The Hate?
Related:

DISCUSSION: What Is One Disliked MCU Movie You Actually Like/Don’t Think Deserves The Hate?
MCU Rumor Roundup: A Scarlet Witch Spoiler, Spider-Man's New Suit, Plans For Nova, Mister Sinister And More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: A Scarlet Witch Spoiler, Spider-Man's New Suit, Plans For Nova, Mister Sinister And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 5/30/2025, 3:22 PM
More Punisher is always welcome.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/30/2025, 3:24 PM
"[An] option I heard is that they want to build a movie set around Battleworld and that could quite frankly be any plot."

.......you mean SECRET WARS..................
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/30/2025, 3:32 PM
Paladin?!? I never thought he'd pop up in the MCU... I guess I shouldn't get my hopes up. Also Berenthal/Holland makes sense
Pampero
Pampero - 5/30/2025, 3:36 PM
‘Our source’? Hahaha, come on Josh Wilding, stop lying, you don’t have a source, you’re just making stuff up
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/30/2025, 3:43 PM
@Pampero - LOL, you have no idea.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/30/2025, 3:45 PM
Gosling is a choice, I’m not sure I see it but he surely will do a good job. While I’m not a fan of him personally I did see the Norman Reedus casting a lot more.

At this point I’m not sure I see the vision Mavel has for the universe beyond Secret Wars but that’s the fate of being a fan
VicSage
VicSage - 5/30/2025, 3:54 PM
@Blergh - One hopes it is one less dependent on leading up to some huge event. Personally, hate that every character that’s introduced has fans scrambling to determine if they’ll appear in an Avengers film.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder