RUMOR: KILL BILL Star Uma Thurman Eyed For MCU Role; Updates On BLACK PANTHER Casting And New Animated Series

Thanks to her roles in Quentin Tarantino films like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, Uma Thurman is nothing short of a Hollywood icon. She's also no stranger to either blockbuster fare or comic book movies after playing the sultry Poison Ivy in 1997's Batman & Robin.

Could a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe be next? According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Thurman has had talks with Marvel Studios for an MCU role.

There's no word on who the studio is eyeing her for, but with Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and the Mutant Saga on the horizon, there are any number of iconic characters Thurman could bring to life on screen.

Talking of possible MCU castings, much has been said this week about the new T'Challa/Black Panther. While a few names have already done the rounds online, we can remove one possible contender from the list: Damson Idris.

The F1 star has joked on X about turning down Black Panther and Bond (and yes, he was just kidding) but the insider says he was never even on Marvel Studios' list of possible candidates. It also sounds like Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler are looking for someone younger than fan-favourite pick Aldis Hodge who is 38.

Daniel Richtman has also dropped a pretty interesting scoop, revealing that Marvel Animation is working on a new "CGI show" that will be set in the MCU. It's set to follow What If...? and Eyes of Wakanda, with work already underway on the mystery project.

"I was just talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love so much," Thurman said in a 2022 interview when she was asked about her DC role. "That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear lots of rubber suits."

"Whenever someone has a rubber face, there is something really bad going on," she continued. "I did not have a rubber mask. I had my own face. But I had some rubber appliances on my face sometimes. That was about as much rubber as I've ever worked with, personally."

Thurman has never had anything particularly bad to say about playing Poison Ivy, so there's no reason to believe she wouldn't be down for playing another comic book character. Again, there's an endless list of possibilities, though it's worth noting that Marvel Studios frequently takes meetings with actors that don't necessarily lead anywhere.

