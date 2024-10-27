RUMOR: Marvel Studios Interested In Signing Billie Eilish For A Major Role

We're sure Billie Eilish needs no introduction. Even if you wouldn't count yourself among her legions of fans, she has undoubtedly become one of the biggest recording artists in the world over the past few years.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winner (she won twice for "No Time To Die" in 2022 and Barbie's "What Was I Made For" earlier this year) made her acting debut as sinister cult leader Eva in an episode of Prime Video's Swarm, garnering a lot of praise for her unsettling performance.

“I was on some management call, and I remember being told, ‘There’s this show, but it’s during a period of time where you’re not available. It’s a pass,”’ Eilish told Variety about seizing her first acting opportunity. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what the f*ck are you talking about? This is my dream!”’

“Some of the fans have talked about how they love Eva [and think she’s] so comforting," Eilish said of her character. "Guys, no! It’s a front! She wants the worst of the worst! And that happens where people bring you in and make you feel comfortable and safe, and then they abuse the shit out of that.”

Eilish has said on a number of occasions that she wants to continue acting, and Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Marvel Studios is interested in singing her for a "big MCU role."

Eilish's song "You Should See Me in a Crown" was used in a recent episode of Agatha All Along, which may well have led to a discussion about her potentially joining the MCU.

We have no idea who Eilish could play, but she has spoken about wanting to go even darker (we're not sure how that'd be possible) for her next role, so perhaps we could see her as a villain at some point.

Are there any particular characters you think Eilish would be suited to? Let us know in the comments section.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.