SDCC '24: Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation LIVE Blog - AVENGERS 5 & 6, FANTASTIC FOUR, THUNDERBOLTS & More!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 27, 2024 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

After two years, we're finally back at San Diego Comic-Con for a Marvel Studios presentation that's expected to blow the absolute roof off Hall H!

While we'll likely get a major slate update within the hour, early buzz is that we'll be getting an extended new look at Captain America: Brave New World tonight along with the debut teaser trailer for Thunderbolts. Plus, The Fantastic Four cast is reportedly in attendance, so expect to get some major updates on that title as well, possibly even a first look at some concept art or major plot details. 

After that, it's anyone's guess what Marvel Studios could have in store for us, but we're all hopeful that a new title for Avengers 5 will be revealed, along with an update on Avengers: Secret Wars. We'll probably also learn a lot more about Phase Six tonight, so brace yourself for some big surprises. 

Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation begins at 6:00 PM PST (9:00 PM EST)!

Follow along below and leave your comments in the usual space!

Marvel Studios' projected slate for 2025 and beyond:

  • Agatha All Along (September 18, 2024) 
  • Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)
  • Thunderbolts (May 5, 2025)
  • The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)
  • Avengers 5 (May 1, 2026)
  • Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025)
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man 
  • Eyes of Wakanda
  • Daredevil: Born Again (2025)
  • Marvel Zombies
  • Blade
  • Armor Wars
  • Spider-Man 4
  • Shang-Chi 2
  • X-Men

On another note, in case you missed our review for Deadpool & Wolverinewe said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

Related:

MCU Rumor Round-Up: HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie, Steve Rogers Return, Emma Stone Casting, & More - SPOILERS
