FRANKENSTEIN: Jacob Elordi's Creature Lives In First Clip From Guillermo Del Toro's Long-Awaited Adaptation

Netflix (via IGN) has debuted the first clip from Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein, and it highlights arguably the most well-known and iconic moment from Mary Shelley's classic tale.

The extended clip finds Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) completing his experiment to reanimate dead tissue, thus "birthing" the Creature he stitched together from the limbs and organs of several recently deceased people.

As the lightning strikes, we zoom in through the Monster's (Jacob Elordi) heart, and witness life begin to surge through his body.

It's alive!

“To me, [the message] is to reconnect emotionally to the idea of the power of forgiveness and acceptance — which is absolutely … a very scarce material right now,” del Toro explained in a recent interview with Variety. “It’s not a blockbuster — a preconceived notion. It’s not a franchise. It’s something that it speaks very directly and autobiographically, unfortunately to me and many in the past.”

Del Toro recently announced that he will screen the movie in IMAX followed by a Q&A at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on October 31. For the day that's in it, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from del Toro's filmography.

Though the initial response to Frankenstein was somewhat mixed, full reviews have definitely leaned more on the positive side, and the movie is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 82%.

Check out the clip below, along with some recent character posters.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth



Oscar Isaac. Victor Frankenstein.



Jacob Elordi. The Creature.



Mia Goth. Elizabeth Harlander.



Felix Kammerer. William Frankenstein.



Christoph Waltz. Heinrich Harlander.



Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7.