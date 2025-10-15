FRANKENSTEIN: Jacob Elordi's Creature Lives In First Clip From Guillermo Del Toro's Long-Awaited Adaptation

FRANKENSTEIN: Jacob Elordi's Creature Lives In First Clip From Guillermo Del Toro's Long-Awaited Adaptation

Netflix has released the first clip from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, and it finds Oscar Isaac's obsessed scientist giving life to his tragic creation (Jacob Elordi)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Netflix (via IGN) has debuted the first clip from Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein, and it highlights arguably the most well-known and iconic moment from Mary Shelley's classic tale.

The extended clip finds Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) completing his experiment to reanimate dead tissue, thus "birthing" the Creature he stitched together from the limbs and organs of several recently deceased people.

As the lightning strikes, we zoom in through the Monster's (Jacob Elordi) heart, and witness life begin to surge through his body.

It's alive!

“To me, [the message] is to reconnect emotionally to the idea of the power of forgiveness and acceptance — which is absolutely … a very scarce material right now,” del Toro explained in a recent interview with Variety. “It’s not a blockbuster — a preconceived notion. It’s not a franchise. It’s something that it speaks very directly and autobiographically, unfortunately to me and many in the past.”

Del Toro recently announced that he will screen the movie in IMAX followed by a Q&A at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on October 31. For the day that's in it, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from del Toro's filmography.

Though the initial response to Frankenstein was somewhat mixed, full reviews have definitely leaned more on the positive side, and the movie is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 82%.

Check out the clip below, along with some recent character posters.

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7. 

FRANKENSTEIN Character Posters Reveal New Look At Jacob Elordi's Monster And The Rest Of The Main Cast
Related:

FRANKENSTEIN Character Posters Reveal New Look At Jacob Elordi's Monster And The Rest Of The Main Cast
FRANKENSTEIN Director Guillermo Del Toro Shares New BTS Photos; Announces IMAX Halloween Screening
Recommended For You:

FRANKENSTEIN Director Guillermo Del Toro Shares New BTS Photos; Announces IMAX Halloween Screening

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/15/2025, 6:30 PM

I'll watch it. GDT is so hit and miss. What new can he bring to this story?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 7:04 PM
The clip was fine imo.

Not sure how I feel about the shot going into the heart but it makes it feel appropriately operatic…

I do like the design of Victor’s laboratory though!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder