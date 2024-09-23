WOLF MAN: A Terrifying Transformation Begins In New Image From Leigh Whannell's Reboot

A new promo still for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man reboot has been released, giving us a first glimpse of Christopher Abbott's Blade beginning his transformation into a monster...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 23, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Following the recent trailer, Empire Magazine has shared a new official image from the upcoming Wolf Man reboot, and it finds Christopher Abbott's protagonist, Blake, beginning his Lycanthropic transformation.

Our first look at the titular werewolf via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights was met with a lot of backlash, but the trailer did suggest that this will be the monster responsible for the initial attack, leaving Blake to change into a different beast altogether.

Director Leigh Whannell tells the mag that this movie represents his return to "pure horror" after working on Upgrade and The Invisible Man.

“Upgrade was more sci-fi action. I was watching a lot of domestic thrillers when I wrote The Invisible Man, because I love that genre. [Wolf Man] is me saying, ‘I just wanted to make something that is straight-up, pure horror.’”

Check out the new image at the link below.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell & Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters next January.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/23/2024, 12:46 PM
Hopefully that joke we saw at the Universal Halloween thing was the animal that bites him.. or else this will be meme'd to hell and back lol
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/23/2024, 1:21 PM
@bobevanz - According to a leak, That was a mid transformation sneak peak. The full wolf man look will be revealed in the movie.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/23/2024, 12:50 PM
Straight up horror would suffice.

But the promo department is more:

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/23/2024, 12:50 PM
I saw a werewolf movie just a couple days ago with jon snow. Now theres another one? Ugh, I’ll pass.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/23/2024, 1:52 PM
@TheNewYorker - you need to pass that kidney stone so you can relax, man.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/23/2024, 12:51 PM
The constant use of young kids to manufacture cheap horror in these movies is just lazy writing.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/23/2024, 1:40 PM
@Forthas - what do you mean?
Forthas
Forthas - 9/23/2024, 2:01 PM
@Slotherin - People have a natural sense of horror when they see children are in danger. So the use of children in these films is only for the purpose of evoking that response. I personally don't think it is a good idea to use kids in this way. The children in these films are not even old enough to watch them on their own. You can make perfectly good horror films with using children in a sad attempt to heighten terror.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 12:59 PM
Cool , sounds good imo!!.

I think the teaser is decent tbh and has me intrigued to check it out…

Plus , I liked Whannell’s previous work in Upgrade and The Invisible Man so I think it’s worth giving him a shot here!!.

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/23/2024, 1:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the trailer was really good. I'm hoping they can make up for a bad start with that guy in the costume. Not what they should want to lead with...
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/23/2024, 1:11 PM
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/23/2024, 1:52 PM
@SuperCat - 👏
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/23/2024, 1:42 PM
I hope it's good... The trailer looked good but that guy in the costume at their event was such a bad way to lead people into this.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 9/23/2024, 1:47 PM
I feel like a tragic element to Wolf-Man is there for the character, not just horror.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/23/2024, 1:54 PM
I was pretty excited to see the lame goblin-wolf when we went to HHN the weekend before last. Alas, the stage was there, but no half bred abnormalities were present. 😢

