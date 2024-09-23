WOLF MAN: A Terrifying Transformation Begins In New Image From Leigh Whannell's Reboot

Following the recent trailer, Empire Magazine has shared a new official image from the upcoming Wolf Man reboot, and it finds Christopher Abbott's protagonist, Blake, beginning his Lycanthropic transformation.

Our first look at the titular werewolf via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights was met with a lot of backlash, but the trailer did suggest that this will be the monster responsible for the initial attack, leaving Blake to change into a different beast altogether.

Director Leigh Whannell tells the mag that this movie represents his return to "pure horror" after working on Upgrade and The Invisible Man.

“Upgrade was more sci-fi action. I was watching a lot of domestic thrillers when I wrote The Invisible Man, because I love that genre. [Wolf Man] is me saying, ‘I just wanted to make something that is straight-up, pure horror.’”

Check out the new image at the link below.

EXCLUSIVE 🌑



Leigh Whannell says #WolfMan is his return to “straight-up, pure horror” after The Invisible Man and Upgrade.



“I didn’t want this film to be a nostalgic or a retro Wolf Man film in any way,” he tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/kQtTVWwfbR pic.twitter.com/16MMUthUxj — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) September 23, 2024

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell & Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters next January.