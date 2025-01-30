Don’t Be A Grammar Nazi: Free Yourself From The Shackles Of The Language

Tired of being policed by ‘Grammar Nazis’? Are you sure you're speaking English correctly? This double-edged piece argues for linguistic freedom (but are we sure it's not linguistic anarchy in disguise?).

By SpiderParker - Jan 30, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Alright, TBH, we need to chill out about the crazy rules of our messed up language. Like, aren’t we passed past the point where correct form of a word is overrated?

We need to break free from the limitations placed on us. We should be able to use past-tense when talking about the future. We should be able to use informal words when we are writing formal content. I mean surely the word itself says in formal”, right?

I mean, like, yesterday I was talking to, like, this dude from my office and I know he is my boss and all but he is like, “This is a formal place, you shouldn’t use so many ‘like’ in a sentence,” and told me to stop using obsolete words. Look, language is all about self-expression. It’s like, my way or the highway! Okay, maybe not that extreme, but you get the point. So, can’t you just try harder to “get” me? Who cares if most people don’t use them? Words have history, you know?

Yeah, sometimes I use nope when I should be saying no, but it just gives more emotions to my words. And, let’s face it, formal writing is boring AF. When you use slang and improper words, you add spice and personality. You know, words like “totally,” “like,” and “I mean” – they add a certain je ne sais quoi.

You must have seen movies, The Batman for example, where they talk so much that it can be a snoozefest. I mean we need more action to keep the people engaged. It’s totally the fault of the conveyour if the receiver falls asleep. And, it’s not like they want to understand what you are saying, they just need to hear, see and do something different. So, I use words that most people won’t understand as it wakes them up like, “What did he just say?”. But some disagree — “You can’t mix Spanish and Chinese with English”. Like, what do you mean - it’s called fusion, bruh. Try it, it’s tasty.

And don’t even get me started on the pretentiousness of those “Grammar Nazis”. You know the kind - “that’s incorrect preposition”, “that’s not a word“ and “you can’t disrespect the dead to make a point”. Like, dude, relax. Besides, who are they to judge? Talking like a robot in real life just makes you seem artificial. They speak a totally foreign language.

And what’s with their obsession with “exclude” when clearly disclude is the superior word. It sounds more exclusive, you know? As the immortal Mark Twain so profoundly put it, ‘The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter, it’s the difference between the lightning-bug and the lightning.’ So, like, “disclude” is clearly the more electrifying choice. It’s all about projecting an air of intellectual superiority, right? But they are so busy criticizing grammar that they miss the bigger picture like you know, the joy of fan casting.

Especially when it comes to Batman, I mean seriously, who do you think would be the perfect Bruce Wayne? Robert Pattinson? Yeah, he’s brooding, but does he have the gravitas? Christian Bale? Too…method, maybe? Jared Leto? Okay, bad example. The point is, it’s about more than just acting chops. It’s about finding someone who embodies the essence of the character, the brooding billionaire playboy, the tortured soul beneath the mask.

Someone who can pull off that iconic cowl and make you believe that they could actually take down the Joker. Yeah, it doesn’t matter since Joker isn’t known for his fighting prowess. But then there’s Bane, who broke his back. So the actor should at least be tough enough to take a beating from Bane. (Priorities, people.) Honestly, sometimes I think fans just want to see Batman get his butt kicked for two hours straight. But, since Creature Commandos already hinted at the return of Ben Affleck as Fatman Batman, that fits perfectly. And he’s the best in the role, even though Snyder ruined it. Let’s hope he gets a better shot this time.

Anyway, this is why we should avoid focusing on mundane things like grammar and proper words and focus on the truly important questions: Grey or Black? Pants or Undies? That’s the stuff that keeps me up at night. And, between you and I, don’t you just hate it when people tell you “it should be between you and me? When I tell them, “it’s almost exactly the same”, they are like “that’s an oxymoron. Can you believe it? They hate slang but love to sling insults.

So, the next time you see an Editorial with a bit of a slang and informal language, don’t be so quick to take offense. The goal is to communicate, not sound like a robot. Let’s try to accept the ever-evolving language and lighten up. Express yourself, however you see fit. As long as it’s not illegal, of course!

Disclaimer: Any relation between fictional and actual people, living or dead, is purely coincidental. No dead people were harmed or disrespected during the making of this editorial. For people who missed a few points, please refer to the source (aka—my neighbor’s highly opinionated cat).

Related:

tmp3
tmp3 - 1/30/2025, 3:47 PM
You’re like a modern day Hemingway
ElJefe
ElJefe - 1/30/2025, 3:57 PM
@tmp3 - *Your
MR
MR - 1/30/2025, 3:50 PM
"....this is why we should avoid focusing on mundane things like grammar and proper words"

What? You think we should bypass a proper way of writing and speaking? This website is a pure joke. It's so dumb. It should be the go-to place for James Gunn and Kevin Feige. Instead, it's kindergarten. It's never going to be taken seriously by anyone in the comic book movie business.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 1/30/2025, 3:51 PM
Don't take this any führer
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/30/2025, 3:51 PM
Ummm... I'll say this, your grammar, punctuation and syntax are impeccable 😂
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 4:09 PM
@MarkCassidy - Thanks. Had to try extra hard.
MR
MR - 1/30/2025, 3:52 PM
This is the most amateur and juvenile "article" on this website.
NateBest
NateBest - 1/30/2025, 3:52 PM
Keep in mind that CBM and its sister sites all work from a platform based upon user-generated content. As such, I moved this one to the homepage as I thought it was something different and fun.

Do I agree with it? Not really... I'm a closet grammar Nazi, as in I usually keep it to myself and secretly judge the writer 🤣
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/30/2025, 3:55 PM
@NateBest - wow… makes me wonder why all my main page posts were removed from main page when I actually tried to attempt to make fun articles.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/30/2025, 3:56 PM
@slickrickdesigns - probably because of the grammar nazis.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/30/2025, 3:53 PM
To the author of this article....

User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 5:06 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/30/2025, 3:53 PM
This article is riddled with error.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 1/30/2025, 3:53 PM
So it’s okay to be lazy, and ignorant of the language?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 1/30/2025, 3:55 PM
So, THIS is what passes for a 'Content Relevant' article on CBM.com nowadays??? 🫤
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 4:34 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Affleck might be Batman because he was a big dude in Creature Commandos, but it might still be Pattinson because he's at least big enough to take on the Joker and get his back broken by Bane.

This is more accurate than anything MTTSH has said so far.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/30/2025, 3:55 PM
Wot they fuc easy Theo's artackle on these web adress
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/30/2025, 3:57 PM
Taking bets on how many people take this seriously... I'll give you great odds.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 4:53 PM
@MarkCassidy - You're the expert in this field, should have trusted your gut feeling and gotten in on the action sooner.
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 1/30/2025, 3:59 PM
They terk er job!!! DERK ER DERRRRRRRR!!! 😡
jparr2
jparr2 - 1/30/2025, 4:01 PM
This article is the most stupid thing i've read on this site, and i've read a lot of stupid shit on here.
Grammar is one of the cornerstones of the English language as a whole. The rest of society/the world will think we are even more stupid than they already do. If we continue down the path outlined in this 'article' freedom of expression? yeah thats a thing... but not at the expense of correct grammar, punctuation and all that goes with. /end rant /steps off soapbox
Vigor
Vigor - 1/30/2025, 4:31 PM
@jparr2 - I agree that we should promote and encourage intelligence and suppress the dumbing down of society

After all this what makes human beings stand apart from other animals on Terra
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 4:54 PM
@Vigor - That's right. The fact that we don't do this is what sets us apart.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/30/2025, 4:08 PM
What just happened???
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 1/30/2025, 4:08 PM
Wut
DraculaX
DraculaX - 1/30/2025, 4:15 PM
Where's GI robot when you need him
MR
MR - 1/30/2025, 4:16 PM
I also think they say this crap and post these dumb articles just to get a rise out of people.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/30/2025, 4:24 PM
i feel personnal insulted by this crap. I do words good.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 4:57 PM
@harryba11zack - I don't want to sound like a Grammar Nazi but something feels off.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/30/2025, 4:31 PM
Don't be any kind of Nazi
MR
MR - 1/30/2025, 4:36 PM
@bobevanz - I mean, the title alone, it's so bad. Just terrible, terrible writing. And where's the editor? Clearly, dreaming about something else.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 4:49 PM
@MR - I'm waiting for people to actually read the article. It seems like a tough job, sadly.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/30/2025, 4:36 PM
User created content is cool, and I like the freedom someone has to become a contributor on this site. That being said I fear pushing articles like this to the main page is going to open a box that can't be shut.

Opinion pieces are great when done with research, thought out ideas, and proper execution. But they are far more likely to be nonsensical rants that give someone a soapbox that they may not necessarily deserve. I imagine these types of things are approved on before finding there way to main, so a plethora of nonsense is being avoided.

But encouraging goof articles is a little strange to me, and I can't help but think this is going to lead to some weird stuff on this site in the near future.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 1/30/2025, 4:41 PM
There knot gunna tel mii wut 2 doo
Lhornbk
Lhornbk - 1/30/2025, 4:42 PM
What the heck did I just read?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 4:42 PM
You're a poet and a chaos magician, Parker. Reading that was like watching a ballet dancer with a full bladder expertly navigate a floor strewn with lego to make it to the bathroom. Artistry in motion.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 4:44 PM
@ObserverIO - I'll take that as a compliment. xD
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/30/2025, 5:00 PM
When the CBM rumors dry up, they publish this.

