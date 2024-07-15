ALIEN: ROMULUS Stills Reveal New Look At The Movie's Cast Including SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced

ALIEN: ROMULUS Stills Reveal New Look At The Movie's Cast Including SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced

A handful of new Alien: Romulus stills have been released which put the spotlight not on the Xenomorph, but its soon-to-be-victims! You can take a closer look, and hear from the cast, after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Alien: Romulus is very nearly here and a few new stills from Fede Alvarez's long-awaited reboot have been released today. In those, we see more of the human cast...most or all of whom will end up being torn to shreds by the movie's Xenomorphs! 

Among them is Madame Web and Superman star Isabela Merced. She plays Kay in the movie and is the youngest member of this group. 

"I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life," the actress tells Total Film

Her co-star, David Jonsson, adds, "You can definitely say goodbye to a [PG-13]. The halfway house with Fede [Álvarez, director] is just not his style. If you’re going to try and scare people, then you scare them."

"He doesn’t know how to not put that spin on it," Cailee Spaeny notes. "That is just his instinct. He’s waiting to do something strange and twisted. And you know he’s got it when you’re right on the edge of going, 'Should we do this?' That’s when you know, 'OK, Fede is in his sweet spot.'" 

Check out those stills from Alien: Romulus, along with a newly released TV spot, below (via SFFGazette.com).

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers. 

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.

ALIEN: ROMULUS Featurette Spotlights Intense New Footage; New Poster Art Released
ALIEN: ROMULUS Featurette Spotlights Intense New Footage; New Poster Art Released
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/15/2024, 3:37 PM
Again, Merced’s agent needs a serious raise. She’s everywhere
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 4:02 PM
@FireandBlood - that's a good and bad thing for her
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/15/2024, 3:37 PM
Check your title buddy @JoshWilding 👍
AliX
AliX - 7/15/2024, 3:38 PM
@Josh, the title is Alien: Romulus. Alien: Covenant was the previous film.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2024, 3:39 PM
There's needs to be more characters than these guys in the film, we already know how half of them are killed in the trailers alone. Hoping the dude with the annoying accent dies first.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/15/2024, 3:42 PM
Bloody hell.

On top of botching the headline, you also botch the movie title.

On top of that, you're now calling this a reboot, and it's not.

You're an f'n hack, dude.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/15/2024, 3:46 PM
@DravenCorvis

There’s an article up from yesterday with a botched title. 💀💀💀

They don’t even care anymore lol.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/15/2024, 4:01 PM
@regularmovieguy - Unbelievable
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/15/2024, 4:01 PM
@DravenCorvis - He's fixed it 😂😂😂
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/15/2024, 3:45 PM
Alien Covenant!
HermanM
HermanM - 7/15/2024, 3:47 PM
Isabele Merced?

Would
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/15/2024, 3:48 PM
I hope this movie does deliver on the horror aspect. Haven’t had a scary Alien film since the very first one lol.

Maybe Alien Covenant but that was more action than horror basically.

Glad this franchise is still around , one of my favorites!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2024, 3:55 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I didn't find Covenant scary but the music was definitely aiming for it.
PaKent
PaKent - 7/15/2024, 4:04 PM
Disney should cast Isabel as a Jedi for The Acolyte season 2
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 4:06 PM
oh. wow. another Alien movie. another franchise that has been beaten to death like a dead horse. yet we all hold out it might be good because the director made a cool Evil Dead movie ... another franchise going nowhere.

New ideas are needly badly in cinema right now. Not knew takes on established characters or franchises. KNEW.IDEAS.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 4:07 PM
*needed badly
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/15/2024, 4:08 PM
He's fixed the botched movie title in his botched headline 😂😂😂

Josh Wilding, the "professional" journalist, folks 😂😂😂😂

I'd also point out the fact that he either:

A. Doesn't know what "reboot" means.
B. Doesn't do any research.
C. All of the above.

But, he really fumbled this one as it is 😂😂😂😂😂
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/15/2024, 4:15 PM
Seems like Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced have replaced Eiza Gonzalez and Jenna Ortega in the roles of “adult Latina” and “young Latina” respectively

View Recorder