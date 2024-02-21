CIVIL WAR: America Is At War In New Trailer For Alex Garland's Politically Charged Dystopian Thriller

A24 has released a new trailer for Ex Machina filmmaker Alex Garland's Civil War, and it reveals more about what happens when the United States goes to war with the Western Forces of Texas and California.

After writing hit British movies like 28 Days Later and Sunshine, filmmaker Alex Garland later stepped behind the camera to helm mind-bending sci-fi movies such as Ex Machina and Annihilation

In 2022, Garland freaked us all out with his horror movie, Men, and next up is A24's Civil War, a movie which takes us to an all too possible dystopian future. Thanks to SFFGazette.com, we have a new trailer for that which offers a better idea of what to expect from this glimpse into America's possible future. 

The brief synopsis for Civil War simply describes it as, "An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor's edge." This sneak peek seems to suggest the story will follow a group of photojournalists who are covering the battle between the "United States," the "Western Forces of Texas and California."

Recently asked by Empire Online why Texas and California have united, Garland said, "That’s embedded in the film. I tend not to spell things out in films. I sometimes feel overly spoon-fed by cinema, and so I probably just react against that. That question, why Texas and California, is a question that I want the audience to ask."

Interestingly, despite Civil War being billed as a sci-fi movie, that's not a description the filmmaker himself appears to agree with. 

"I’ve seen it described as sci-fi, but I don’t see it as sci-fi at all," Garland explained. "There’s no ‘sci’ in it, for a start. Journalists are vilified, often, by all sorts of different people. By politicians, by the public. It’s not necessarily a side of a political spectrum. And the truth is that if you want a government with checks and balances, you need journalists."

"In the inferences within the film," he adds, "one of them is an inference about journalists, and about how important they are."

We're definitely intrigued to see where Civil War takes us and, inevitably, fully expect the movie to receive a fair bit of backlash. That's inevitable when politics are involved and it's apparent from this preview that Garland hasn't shied away from real-life inspiration.

Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons, and Jonica T. Gibbs. The movie is set to be released in theaters on April 12 and will also play on IMAX screens.

