PROJECT HAIL MARY Trailer & Poster: See Ryan Gosling "Put The Not In Astronaut" For SPIDER-VERSE Creative Team

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first trailer for Project Hail Mary has finally landed! In it, we find Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling lost in space as a hapless 6th-grade science teacher tasked with saving the world.

Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the movie is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative masterminds behind Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy. They also helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story before being replaced with Ron Howard.

Drew Goddard, who wrote the big screen adaptation of Weir's The Martian, penned the script, and the impressive cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Bastian Antonio Fuentes, Isla McRae, and James Wright.

The movie looks gorgeous, no great surprise when Greig Fraser (The Batman, Dune) served as cinematographer.

In this sneak peek, we find Gosling's science teacher (who, as he points out, puts the "not" in "astronaut") being tasked with travelling into deep space, with one mission: to save everyone. The final moments of the trailer point to a surprise twist as the lead character seemingly encounters an alien lifeform.

"Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there," reads Project Hail Mary's synopsis. "As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out."

"He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction," it continues, "but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, Gosling said, "It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag. This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film."

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026 (yes, they're confident enough to be promoting the movie incredibly early). You can see the new trailer—along with an IMAX version—and poster below.