PROJECT HAIL MARY Trailer & Poster: See Ryan Gosling "Put The Not In Astronaut" For SPIDER-VERSE Creative Team

PROJECT HAIL MARY Trailer & Poster: See Ryan Gosling &quot;Put The Not In Astronaut&quot; For SPIDER-VERSE Creative Team

A new trailer and poster for Project Hail Mary has arrived, and it follows Ryan Gosling's 6th-grade science teacher into outer space as he embarks on a mission to save the world. You can see it here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2025 09:06 AM EST
As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first trailer for Project Hail Mary has finally landed! In it, we find Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling lost in space as a hapless 6th-grade science teacher tasked with saving the world.

Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the movie is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative masterminds behind Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy. They also helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story before being replaced with Ron Howard.

Drew Goddard, who wrote the big screen adaptation of Weir's The Martian, penned the script, and the impressive cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Bastian Antonio Fuentes, Isla McRae, and James Wright.

The movie looks gorgeous, no great surprise when Greig Fraser (The Batman, Dune) served as cinematographer.

In this sneak peek, we find Gosling's science teacher (who, as he points out, puts the "not" in "astronaut") being tasked with travelling into deep space, with one mission: to save everyone. The final moments of the trailer point to a surprise twist as the lead character seemingly encounters an alien lifeform. 

"Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there," reads Project Hail Mary's synopsis. "As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out."

"He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction," it continues, "but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, Gosling said, "It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag. This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film."

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026 (yes, they're confident enough to be promoting the movie incredibly early). You can see the new trailer—along with an IMAX version—and poster below.

TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 6/30/2025, 9:54 AM
I'm incredibly excited for this movie. The book is one of my all-time favorites - I highly recommend checking out the audiobook.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 9:59 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - it’s from the same writer of the Martian yes?

That’s exciting and I think Drew Goddard who adapted that is doing the same here which is a good sign since I liked the Martian.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/30/2025, 10:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It is. Andy Weir. I'm really looking forward to this. I just hope Miller and Lord don't go too jokey with it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 10:18 AM
@Patient2670 - I don’t think they will

They are good directors and seems to have the right sensibilities for this story which while humorous at times needs heart too
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/30/2025, 10:40 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - I was just thinking, I should check out some of these books. Looks like a good time.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/30/2025, 10:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I hope you're right. It's not an easy book to adapt. A while back, I remember seeing a trailer for "Spaceman," that Adam Sandler movie on Netflix, and thoought it was an attempt to adapt this. Glad that wasn't the case.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 10:14 AM
That looks real good imo!!.

So nice to see Lord & Miller back in the directors chairs since their last credited effort was 22 Jump Street back in 2014…

Anyway , the movie does seem to share some similarities to the Martian in terms of humor , the character doing video logs and trying to survive & problem solve while being somewhat out of his depth which I assume are just trademarks of Andy Weir who wrote both books.

Anyway the cast is good so looking forward to it!!.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/30/2025, 10:21 AM
Oooh this looks good! But one of those ones I should read the book first tho I'm guessing from the above comments? tbh I need a new read – it's not too techy/hardcore science is it? My brain is rather small...
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 6/30/2025, 10:37 AM
@theBlackSquare - I don't know if you've read the Martian, but it's a bit less techy/sciencey than that, but there's definitely still a lot of science going on in it. It's got a lot of humor and heart as well, though.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/30/2025, 10:44 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - If it's got heart and humour then I'm in. I've been burnt by trying to read the 3 body problem recently, it kinda scarred me.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/30/2025, 10:23 AM
This makes me wonder how Gosling's "Young Hercules" did compared to masterpiece Ironheart.

Precise viewership numbers for "Young Hercules" compared to "Ironheart" are difficult to determine due to several factors:
Different eras and platforms: "Young Hercules" aired on the Fox Kids Network in the late 1990s. Viewership tracking methods and reporting standards differed from those used today on streaming platforms like Disney+, where "Ironheart" was released.

Availability of data: Exact viewership numbers for "Young Hercules" are not readily available in the provided search results. The data primarily discusses its ratings on Fox Kids as being strong, but not leading to renewal.

"Ironheart" viewership data limitations: "Ironheart" did not chart on Luminate's viewership rankings during its initial release week, meaning it had fewer than 260.8 million minutes watched. Nielsen ratings are still anticipated to be released later. This means definitive viewership figures are unavailable yet. So basically Ironheart is better by default!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/30/2025, 10:43 AM
Looks good
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 10:47 AM
Not sure I like the tone....shift from the book plus he wasn't able to speak after waking up in the book
Huskers
Huskers - 6/30/2025, 10:48 AM
This looks amazing! Makes me want to read the book before it comes out.

