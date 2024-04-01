Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: PART TWO Has Passed Another Impressive Global Box Office Milestone

Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: PART TWO Has Passed Another Impressive Global Box Office Milestone Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: PART TWO Has Passed Another Impressive Global Box Office Milestone

Dune: Part Two has achieved another impressive box office feat despite the fact that it faced stiff competition from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 01, 2024 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

Dune: Part Two is still doing very well at the box office as its most recent receipts have been tallied and the film has crossed the $600 million worldwide mark.

Last weekend, the movie's global total sat at $574M, and over the course of another seven days and the Easter holiday, the film added another $52M, bringing its total to $626M, globally.

That's even more impressive, given the fact that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire destroyed even the most optimistic estimates for its opening weekend.

Box office analysts now believe that the film will eclipse the $700M global mark before finishing its theatrical run.

Per The Hollywood ReporterDune: Part Two's break-even target for box office revenue was $500M.

Villeneuve has already said that he will decide whether to make a third film based on how well the sequel does at the box office.

However, now that the film's earnings are no longer an issue, more lately, Villeneuve has coyly stated that he won't make a third film if it doesn't surpass the second.

However, it would be extremely surprising if Villeneuve decided not to make a third movie and it's more probable that he is simply being 'theatrical' in an effort to drum up early interest for Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. 

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis
 Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. 

DUNE: PART TWO Is One Of The Most Brilliant Science-Fiction Films Steven Spielberg Has Ever Seen
Related:

DUNE: PART TWO Is "One Of The Most Brilliant Science-Fiction Films" Steven Spielberg Has Ever Seen
DUNE: PART TWO Continues To Have Strong Legs At The Global Box Office; Closing In On $600M Worldwide
Recommended For You:

DUNE: PART TWO Continues To Have Strong Legs At The Global Box Office; Closing In On $600M Worldwide
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 4/1/2024, 3:11 PM
And the director, cast and crew are still humble! User Comment Image
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/1/2024, 3:14 PM
As someone who felt the first one was boring and not fleshed out enough, I saw this in IMAX after the positive biz and absolutely loved it. Need a sequel asap

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/1/2024, 3:14 PM
A Dune article?
You all know what that means?


User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/1/2024, 3:19 PM
@FlopWatchers5

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2024, 3:38 PM
@kylo0607 - they're hiding somewhere
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 4/1/2024, 3:20 PM
Keeps bringing people in and it's out a month now. Probably getting to $700M. Legendary having a great time with the franchises WB sent to HBO Max last go round, proving they are cinematic spectacles.

Been meaning to rewatch this for some time, even though I prefer the first one, it's still great.
dracula
dracula - 4/1/2024, 3:31 PM
All hail the Kwisatz Haderach
amesjazz
amesjazz - 4/1/2024, 3:35 PM
Amazing movie. Rewatched the first one again and man the sequel makes it so much better. So much set up with an excellent payoff.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/1/2024, 3:46 PM
UNDER THE BLUE SEA OR SOMETHING!!!
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/1/2024, 3:48 PM
Well done,good movies deserve to make good money.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/1/2024, 3:51 PM
Just got back from seeing it in IMAX. Phenomenal movie and deserves every cent it makes

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder