Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: PART TWO Has Passed Another Impressive Global Box Office Milestone

Dune: Part Two is still doing very well at the box office as its most recent receipts have been tallied and the film has crossed the $600 million worldwide mark.



Last weekend, the movie's global total sat at $574M, and over the course of another seven days and the Easter holiday, the film added another $52M, bringing its total to $626M, globally.

That's even more impressive, given the fact that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire destroyed even the most optimistic estimates for its opening weekend.

Box office analysts now believe that the film will eclipse the $700M global mark before finishing its theatrical run.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two's break-even target for box office revenue was $500M.

Villeneuve has already said that he will decide whether to make a third film based on how well the sequel does at the box office.



However, now that the film's earnings are no longer an issue, more lately, Villeneuve has coyly stated that he won't make a third film if it doesn't surpass the second.



However, it would be extremely surprising if Villeneuve decided not to make a third movie and it's more probable that he is simply being 'theatrical' in an effort to drum up early interest for Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel.