GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Stomps Box Office Estimates On The Way To A Kaiju-Size Global Opening Weekend

The most recent figures show that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the newest installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, scored a $80 million domestic opening weekend in North America, coming in well above analysts' initial estimates of $50–60 million.



With an additional $114.0M earned overseas, the movie's global opening weekend total surpassed $194.0M. With a $135 million production budget, the Adam Wingard-helmed picture is sure to generate a significant profit for Warner Bros. and Legendary as the film adds to its total in the coming weeks.

The 'magic' break-even number for the film is likely somewhere in the $400M range for The New Empire but the film's global box office will easily surpass the figure.

As Wingard previously alluded, he has offers to helm a live-action ThunderCats film and a Face/Off sequel on the table but he's likely going to have WB and Legendary backing up a brinks truck to entice him to return for a third entry.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong), with screenplay credits possessed by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

The film will see Rebecca Hall return as Dr. Ilene Andrews, alongside Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie Hayes. Dan Stevens is set to play the lead. Rounding out the cast are Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell is not returning for this installment after serving as the lead character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. Legendary sought Brown's return but the actress had scheduling conflicts due to her filming commitment on Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released in North American theaters on March 29, 2024.