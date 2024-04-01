GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Stomps Box Office Estimates On The Way To A Kaiju-Size Global Opening Weekend

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Stomps Box Office Estimates On The Way To A Kaiju-Size Global Opening Weekend GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Stomps Box Office Estimates On The Way To A Kaiju-Size Global Opening Weekend

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire may have received harsh reviews scores from critics, but it hasn't stopped a sizable portion of the general public from seeing the film in its opening weekend.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 01, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla
Source: SFFGazette.com

The most recent figures show that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the newest installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, scored a $80 million domestic opening weekend in North America, coming in well above analysts' initial estimates of $50–60 million.

With an additional $114.0M earned overseas, the movie's global opening weekend total surpassed $194.0M. With a  $135 million production budget, the Adam Wingard-helmed picture is sure to generate a significant profit for Warner Bros. and Legendary as the film adds to its total in the coming weeks.

The 'magic' break-even number for the film is likely somewhere in the $400M range for The New Empire but the film's global box office will easily surpass the figure.

As Wingard previously alluded, he has offers to helm a live-action ThunderCats film and a Face/Off sequel on the table but he's likely going to have WB and Legendary backing up a brinks truck to entice him to return for a third entry.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong), with screenplay credits possessed by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

The film will see Rebecca Hall return as Dr. Ilene Andrews, alongside Brian Tyree Henry's  Bernie Hayes. Dan Stevens is set to play the lead. Rounding out the cast are Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell is not returning for this installment after serving as the lead character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. Legendary sought Brown's return but the actress had scheduling conflicts due to her filming commitment on Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released in North American theaters on March 29, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Synopsis:
This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Sequel Will Likely Have A Monster Battle According To Director Takashi Yamazaki
Related:

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Sequel Will Likely Have A Monster Battle According To Director Takashi Yamazaki
GODZILLA MINUS ONE Celebrates The History It Made As It Ends Its North American Theatrical Run
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Celebrates The History It Made As It Ends Its North American Theatrical Run
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2024, 10:00 AM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/1/2024, 10:08 AM
@SuperCat - Would be cool to see.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2024, 10:09 AM
@marvel72 - I would love to see that fight!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2024, 10:10 AM
@SuperCat - Shin Ultraman was amazing! And Kamen Rider, and Godzilla lol
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2024, 10:11 AM
@bobevanz - Really enjoyed "Shin Ultraman." :D
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/1/2024, 10:29 AM
@bobevanz - do you know where to watch shin ultraman? It looked great from the trailers and while I never enjoyed kaymen rider as a kid the trailer for the new movie was dope!
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 4/1/2024, 11:16 AM
@EZBeast - You can buy/rent on YouTube.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2024, 10:09 AM
I rank it third, right in the middle
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/1/2024, 10:25 AM
@bobevanz -

Zack Snyder is a good person.

The MCU is overrated.

I love this place.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/1/2024, 10:10 AM
It's doing pretty good for opening weekend, it will be interesting to see how it does.

I reckon $500+ Million
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/1/2024, 10:11 AM
Saw the film about two nights ago at around 7:45pm. Most people I've seen in a theater since pre-covid.

I enjoyed the movie, 7.5/10 for me. The human characters were a bit of a drag at times but the action, monsters and visuals carried the movie. Apparently the director himself said that if this one performed well he would make another sequel that would heavily focus on Godzilla similar to how this film focused on Kong becoming "King Kong". A part of me just can't help but wish we had one more Godzilla solo sequel. King of the Monsters was so damn good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2024, 10:12 AM
Sweet , congrats to the cast & crew!!.

Saw it on Saturday and thought it was ok overall but I appreciate how much focus Wingard put on the monsters , especially in regards to Kong’s story which was the best part..

He seemed to sacrifice scale consistency in order to humanize the character which I enjoyed and his arc seemed to finally have him become “King Kong”.

The humans didn’t really bother me , there was only a small group of them and they were mainly meant as the Greek Chorus to the monsters (the humor was hit or miss but I did enjoy Dan Steven’s Trapper though) so fine overall.

Interested to see where this universe goes next , especially on the Kong Side!!.

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/1/2024, 10:18 AM
Glad to see it.
Critics and some people may bash the monsterverse, but these movies are so entertaining!

That last fight was totally badass !!
I even think I enjoyed it more than Godzilla vs Kong, because I actually liked the human characters in this one more.
Dan Stevens particularly was really cool, and the choice of music,
Excellent !

Hopefully they keep the same cast if they do another one.

Probably my top 3 :

1. Godzilla 2014
2. Godzilla king of the monsters
3. Godzilla x Kong
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/1/2024, 10:18 AM
This movie is too woke. Too much kaiju representation.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/1/2024, 10:29 AM
@vectorsigma - I am surprised that it is not been attacked for being woke given it is led by a black woman.
SolarSoldier
SolarSoldier - 4/1/2024, 10:45 AM
@vectorsigma - You ate that.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/1/2024, 11:04 AM
@Forthas - look again, not a woman
massdeath
massdeath - 4/1/2024, 10:22 AM
I haven’t seen this one yet but I’m eager to. These movies are harmless fun carnage in the vein of the Showa Era. None of these films is terrible but none is outstanding either. Bring on Ultraman and Gamora.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/1/2024, 10:27 AM
One of the most ridiculous and over the top films in this Monsterverse and I loved every minute of it. Objectively a bad movie but somehow at the same time one of the more entertaining ones.

Once again this movie demonstrates the stupidity of Warner Brothers. It no longer has an exclusive partnership with Legendary even though Legendary has delivered hit after hit with the Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Dune 1 and 2, and now the Monsterverse. Instead of wasting their time allowing James Gunn to further damage their IP Warner Brothers should turn over the rights of their IPs to Legendary and let them take the lead in bringing these films to the silver screen and profit off the distribution and licensing fees. But that makes too much sense.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/1/2024, 10:28 AM
It was so stupid but damn it was a great time. My buddies all had a blast and the audience roared with passion when the monsters were on screen. I now see why it was difficult to get good seats!

Not my fav of the monsterverse but still enjoyed it more than king of the monsters (and that hurts to say with how well they treated king ghidorah in that movie)
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/1/2024, 10:37 AM
@EZBeast - “It was so stupid but damn it was a great time“

That’s exactly how I felt about it. Big dumb fun.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/1/2024, 10:33 AM
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Great Movie 10 Stars / 10 Stars. I already seen it twice. The Best movie in the Monsterverse.


User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 4/1/2024, 10:40 AM
The movie is just kaiju WWE but when Kong uses a small ape to smash other three big apes is hard to care 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2024, 10:59 AM
@Spidey91 - I enjoyed that ngl

It’s one of the moments of humor that worked for me.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/1/2024, 10:41 AM
The monsters in the fight scenes were awesome and the destruction was amazing. Probably millions of people killed throughout that movie. Period

But the rest of the movie was pure trash. Literal garbage.

But I’m glad it did well, and we’ll see more of these movies
zeon00
zeon00 - 4/1/2024, 11:01 AM
@JobinJ - peoples probably been evacuated already
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/1/2024, 11:01 AM
Excellent News!

Loved that there was not a single Human “Bad Guy”.

I can be a bit snobby…but this was the perfect film for Saturday Afternoon.

I really dig the way they have went about humanizing KONG into a classic hero of from the John Wayne, Clint Eastwood mold with splashes of some 80s hero’s as well.

❤️.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/1/2024, 11:07 AM
This movie sucks. A lot of people died offscreen. Everyone should be saved like a Marvel movie, right?
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 4/1/2024, 11:16 AM
Damn, this was actually a good time. Happy to admit I enjoyed it quite a bit, and I feel like I owe Adam Wingard an apology for all the shit I been talking haha

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder