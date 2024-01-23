DUNE: PART TWO Featurette Unleashes The Sandworm And Highlights Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha

DUNE: PART TWO Featurette Unleashes The Sandworm And Highlights Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha DUNE: PART TWO Featurette Unleashes The Sandworm And Highlights Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha

Warner Bros. has released a new featurette for Dune: Part Two and it unleashes a mighty Sandworm on Arrakis! We also hear from the sequel's cast and see more of Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha in action...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2024 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

A new featurette for Dune: Part Two has found its way online (via SFFGazette.com), and along with commentary from stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh, there's heaps of never-before-seen footage from the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel. 

Paul Atreides can be seen riding a sandworm ahead of a face-off with Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha, and it's clear the stakes in this movie will be incredibly high. Lady Jessica and Christopher Walken's Emperor also feature, as do the Fremen as they rally around Paul. 

With war raging on Arrakis, the sci-fi franchise is finally about to delve into some of the bigger moments from the book and all signs point to this being another worthy adaptation. Paired with that first instalment, it should make for an epic viewing experience. 

Of course, this sequel - which was pushed from last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike - may end up being a middle chapter rather than a conclusion. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve recently teased his plans for a third instalment, adapting the events of Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he said of a possible Dune: Part Three. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning. I will say, there are words on paper."

Take a closer look at this Dune: Part Two featurette below.

The saga continues in award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast.

"Dune: Part Two: will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," reads the synopsis. "Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

New and returning stars include Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet), Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters on March 1.

DUNE: MESSIAH Has Reportedly Been Greenlit, And Timothée Chalamet Is Already Sharing SPOILERS
Related:

DUNE: MESSIAH Has Reportedly Been Greenlit, And Timothée Chalamet Is Already Sharing SPOILERS
DUNE: PART TWO - The War For Arrakis Begins In Action-Packed New Trailer
Recommended For You:

DUNE: PART TWO - The War For Arrakis Begins In Action-Packed New Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2024, 4:50 AM
Looks good!!.

I liked the first one so I’m looking forward to this , especially to see Austin Butler’s Feyd Rautha.
CoHost - 1/23/2024, 5:24 AM
Ok but when's Count Fenring?
CoHost - 1/23/2024, 5:24 AM
@CoHost - where?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder