DUNE: PART TWO Featurette Unleashes The Sandworm And Highlights Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha

A new featurette for Dune: Part Two has found its way online (via SFFGazette.com), and along with commentary from stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh, there's heaps of never-before-seen footage from the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel.

Paul Atreides can be seen riding a sandworm ahead of a face-off with Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha, and it's clear the stakes in this movie will be incredibly high. Lady Jessica and Christopher Walken's Emperor also feature, as do the Fremen as they rally around Paul.

With war raging on Arrakis, the sci-fi franchise is finally about to delve into some of the bigger moments from the book and all signs point to this being another worthy adaptation. Paired with that first instalment, it should make for an epic viewing experience.

Of course, this sequel - which was pushed from last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike - may end up being a middle chapter rather than a conclusion. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve recently teased his plans for a third instalment, adapting the events of Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he said of a possible Dune: Part Three. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning. I will say, there are words on paper."

Take a closer look at this Dune: Part Two featurette below.

The saga continues in award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast.

"Dune: Part Two: will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," reads the synopsis. "Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

New and returning stars include Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet), Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters on March 1.