DUNE: PART TWO Is Already The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2024 After Four Days In Theaters

DUNE: PART TWO Is Already The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2024 After Four Days In Theaters DUNE: PART TWO Is Already The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2024 After Four Days In Theaters

The updated box office numbers are in, and Dune: Part Two is already the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, following an $82.5 million opening weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2024 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We knew Dune: Part Two was going to have a much more successful run in theaters than its predecessor based on ticket pre-sales alone, but Denis Villeneuve's critically-acclaimed sequel has exceeded its already high expectations at the domestic box office.

According to the latest BO updates, Part Two has taken in $82.5 million in the U.S. after four days on general release. This means the sci-fi epic has already surpassed the Bob Marley biopic, One Love, to become the highest-grossing film of 2024 at the domestic box office. 

The movie's worldwide total now sits at $182.5 million.

Part Two should become the first movie of the year to pass $100 million domestically on Wednesday, and is expected to sand-walk past $150 million early next week.

This bodes very well for that third chapter, and while Villeneuve has confirmed that he does intend to helm an adaptation of Dune: Messiah at some point, he's planning to tackle another couple of projects first.

Do you plan on seeing Dune: Part Two on the big screen? Drop us a comment down below.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

DUNE: PART TWO Director Denis Villeneuve Reflects On BLADE RUNNER 2049: Why Did I Do That?
Related:

DUNE: PART TWO Director Denis Villeneuve Reflects On BLADE RUNNER 2049: "Why Did I Do That?"
DUNE: PART TWO Director Denis Villeneuve On Decision To Alter One Main Character's Arc - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DUNE: PART TWO Director Denis Villeneuve On Decision To Alter One Main Character's Arc - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

marvel72 - 3/4/2024, 5:01 PM
Beekeeper was top but wouldn't have been hard to top that, all you had to be was a good movie.
Batmangina - 3/4/2024, 5:32 PM
@marvel72 - Beekeeper wasn't terrible.

Sometimes you just want a guy beating the [frick] out of everyone before he shoots them.

Much like how sometimes, you just want a giant [frick]ing robot punching giant [frick]ing monsters.
MarvelZombie616 - 3/4/2024, 5:02 PM
It will tap out at $600+ million worldwide.

Deadpool & Wolverine or The Incredibles 3 will be the most successful movie of 2024.
Origame - 3/4/2024, 5:32 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Deadpool 3 still has an uphill battle due to the damage done to the franchise.

And, incredibles 3? We don't even have a release date for that movie.
FlopWatchers5 - 3/4/2024, 5:03 PM
damn couldn’t hit 200m opening weekend? Not bad for a b tier movie. let’s see how it is two weeks from now.
TheMetaMan - 3/4/2024, 5:08 PM
Imagine if this movie came out the same week as barbie… as we say in pro-wrestling it would have been “buried.” 😆😆😂🤣
Doomsday8888 - 3/4/2024, 5:08 PM
?si=2KghHExdEOkaRXPe

The second coming.
Colton - 3/4/2024, 5:16 PM
It's March.
QuietStorm - 3/4/2024, 5:16 PM
AmazingFILMporg - 3/4/2024, 5:16 PM
Nice💪



Second weekend should be strong. I swear to God if BLUMHOUSE imaginary dethrones dune 2 just nuke us already😐
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2024, 5:21 PM


No other wide domestic release in 2024 so far compared to the hype this had going for it so it makes sense it would be the highest grossing one so far…

I’m interested to see the legs it has though that may not matter much given it could end up making profit very soon (the lack of potential competition until towards the end of this month will help with that).

Anyway , looking forward to seeing it this weekend!!.
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2024, 5:23 PM
Just a few observations too about the WW Box office so far…

You look at the highest grossing films of the year now and the top 4 are all Chinese productions which is crazy.

Also The Beekeeper being as well received and successful as it was also is nuts since it seemed like just another Jason Statham action vehicle…

I have yet to see but if anyone has , how was it?.
mountainman - 3/4/2024, 5:28 PM
I hope it’s a 5 or more year break before part three to allow the actors to age a bit and make the time jump between books be represented well.
FireandBlood - 3/4/2024, 5:36 PM
@mountainman - Doesn’t need to be, since Spice slows down aging, and they could use makeup.
FireandBlood - 3/4/2024, 5:35 PM
An epic for the [frick]ing ages! Haven’t felt like this after a movie since The Dark Knight, ngl.

LISAN Al GAIB 🙌🏽
bcom - 3/4/2024, 5:43 PM
Well, given the pretty weak offerings that have been released so far this year, Dune Part 2 is the first 'major' release of 2024. Stands to reason that it would make more than garbage like Madame Webb etc...
Nomis929 - 3/4/2024, 5:45 PM
EPIC movie! Deserves it all. Hopefully good word of mouth and more income will make it quicker for WB to Greenlit Dune: Messiah!

However, I do think I enjoyed the first movie slightly more. The pacing was a little off in the third act .

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder