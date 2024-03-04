DUNE: PART TWO Is Already The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2024 After Four Days In Theaters

We knew Dune: Part Two was going to have a much more successful run in theaters than its predecessor based on ticket pre-sales alone, but Denis Villeneuve's critically-acclaimed sequel has exceeded its already high expectations at the domestic box office.

According to the latest BO updates, Part Two has taken in $82.5 million in the U.S. after four days on general release. This means the sci-fi epic has already surpassed the Bob Marley biopic, One Love, to become the highest-grossing film of 2024 at the domestic box office.

The movie's worldwide total now sits at $182.5 million.

Part Two should become the first movie of the year to pass $100 million domestically on Wednesday, and is expected to sand-walk past $150 million early next week.

This bodes very well for that third chapter, and while Villeneuve has confirmed that he does intend to helm an adaptation of Dune: Messiah at some point, he's planning to tackle another couple of projects first.

Do you plan on seeing Dune: Part Two on the big screen? Drop us a comment down below.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.