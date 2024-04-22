DUNE: PART TWO Is On The Verge Of Surpassing Another Major Box Office Milestone

DUNE: PART TWO Is On The Verge Of Surpassing Another Major Box Office Milestone DUNE: PART TWO Is On The Verge Of Surpassing Another Major Box Office Milestone

Although Dune: Part Two is currently accessible on digital OnDemand, Warner Bros. Discovery is maintaining a pretty high theater count.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 22, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

It seems the domestic box office gross of Dune: Part Two is being slightly hampered by its VOD distribution. 

Analysts expected the film to reach the $700M global box office milestone this weekend but the sci-fi sequel fell just short.

Only forty-five days after its theatrical debut, on April 16, the sequel made its way to digital storefronts. But despite the fact that you can now see the movie at home, WB is still showing the film in more than 2,000 theaters across North America in a clear effort to reach the $700M box office mark.

Dune: Part Two's domestic box office earnings increased by an additional $2.9 million this weekend while adding an additional $4.2 million from foreign markets, combining for a $7.1 million worldwide weekend. As of right now, the movie has earned $695.8M globally.

In comparison, the film grossed $11.52M globally, the previous weekend, meaning that the sequel only had a 38% dropoff, worldwide.

Dune: Part Two will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 14.

According to The Hollywood ReporterDune: Part Two's break-even figures for box office revenue was $500M, a mark that it passed several weeks ago.

As such, it was just officially announced that Dune: Messiah is officially in development.

Dune hit theaters in 2021 and Part Two arrived in 2024, so if WB Discovery and Denis Villeneuve maintain the same pace, Dune: Messiah should arrive in 2027.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. 

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis
 Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. 

DUNE: PART TWO's Opening Sequence Officially Released Online As Sci-Fi Sequel Hits Digital
Related:

DUNE: PART TWO's Opening Sequence Officially Released Online As Sci-Fi Sequel Hits Digital
Will Tomorrow's Digital Release Of DUNE: PART TWO Prevent A Major Box Office Milestone?
Recommended For You:

Will Tomorrow's Digital Release Of DUNE: PART TWO Prevent A Major Box Office Milestone?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/22/2024, 2:10 PM
Dune Messiah is pretty much a sure thing now.

It's going to be interesting to see how that adaptation plays out on screen with the change in the ending with Chanu being mad at Paul for embracing his "messiahship" in this movie.
dracula
dracula - 4/22/2024, 2:15 PM
@Nomis929 - hope they can convince Dennis to at least do children of dune. Complete Paul’s story

Then get someone else if they do more
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/22/2024, 2:38 PM
@Nomis929 - I think they already announced Messiah a few weeks ago.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/22/2024, 2:54 PM
@Nomis929 - She could already be pregnant then once the kids are born, same thing happens as the book, and the story from there is more or less the same. I didn’t mind Chani representing the Fremen that didn’t agree with Paul’s leadership, but it does kind of mess with the kids storyline a bit doesn’t it?
dracula
dracula - 4/22/2024, 2:13 PM
Glad its getting there but there was already a report of it being expected to hit 700 million a while ago
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2024, 2:16 PM
This movie is a great sci-fi flick. Villeneuve is gold with the genre.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/22/2024, 2:17 PM
What angers me the most, is not only once but twice have they didn't use the Imax ratio for digital or physical release. Same for Blade Runner 2049, Nolan needs to show this man how to adjust The Imax ratio for home viewing. Maybe for the three pack with Messiah in 4 years lol. Civil War is still movie of the year so far for me, this is a close second. I still wish the book changes weren't altered, but what happens in these movies makes sense for his vision so I'll let it slide
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/22/2024, 2:21 PM
@bobevanz - Thats so annoying, it should at least be an option on home releases. GotG Volume 3 switched between and it worked just fine
elilache52
elilache52 - 4/22/2024, 2:34 PM
I really don't get whats so special about DUNE

Sand and heat also turns me off from it

And Trust Me I tried

I prefer Mad Max Fury Road

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder