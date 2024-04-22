DUNE: PART TWO Is On The Verge Of Surpassing Another Major Box Office Milestone

It seems the domestic box office gross of Dune: Part Two is being slightly hampered by its VOD distribution.



Analysts expected the film to reach the $700M global box office milestone this weekend but the sci-fi sequel fell just short.



Only forty-five days after its theatrical debut, on April 16, the sequel made its way to digital storefronts. But despite the fact that you can now see the movie at home, WB is still showing the film in more than 2,000 theaters across North America in a clear effort to reach the $700M box office mark.



Dune: Part Two's domestic box office earnings increased by an additional $2.9 million this weekend while adding an additional $4.2 million from foreign markets, combining for a $7.1 million worldwide weekend. As of right now, the movie has earned $695.8M globally.

In comparison, the film grossed $11.52M globally, the previous weekend, meaning that the sequel only had a 38% dropoff, worldwide.

Dune: Part Two will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 14.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two's break-even figures for box office revenue was $500M, a mark that it passed several weeks ago.

As such, it was just officially announced that Dune: Messiah is officially in development.

Dune hit theaters in 2021 and Part Two arrived in 2024, so if WB Discovery and Denis Villeneuve maintain the same pace, Dune: Messiah should arrive in 2027.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel.